HSBC: Review Of 2019

Investment Thesis

On 17th November last year, in my article " HSBC: Elevated Risks And Targets Not Met", I concluded that HSBC has to show that it can start to deliver on some of their earlier plans of streamlining the organization and deliver a better return on equity.

The bank came out with its fourth-quarter and full-year results on 18th February. It is a good time to see how recent events have affected their results, and what is potentially in store for the bank.

Let us start by looking at the fourth quarter of 2019 results.

Fourth Quarter 2019 results

They reported a loss before tax of $3.9 billion, as a result of a goodwill impairment of 7.3 billion.

Source: HSBC IR - Graph Tudor Invest

This goodwill impairment of $7.3bn arose from an update to long-term growth assumptions reflecting the more challenging revenue outlook impacting a number their businesses, and specifically to Global Banking & Markets arising from the reshaping of the business.

If we exclude the impairment, the adjusted profits for the last quarter was actually up 29% to $7.3 billion. In that sense, the business is pointing in the right direction.

As can be seen from the graph above, HSBC do sometimes use the last quarter of a year to make these impairment charges, which obviously are non-cash items. It is good to use graphs, such as the one above, to get an indication of how the trend is developing on a quarter to quarter basis. Nevertheless, I do think it is more important to assess how the bank does on a year to year basis.

Let us look at how 2019 turned out for the bank.

2019 Full Year Review

Source: HSBC 2019 Annual Report

Areas of strengths were Global Private Banking which continued to show good inflow of new net money of $23 billion in 2019. The Commercial Banking division also managed to increase revenues by 6%, underpinned by strong growth in both lending and deposits. Another area in which HSBC's global footprint does have a competitive advantage is in the area of Global Transaction Banking Franchise were revenues were up 3% for the year.

NIM fell from 1.66 in 2018 to 1.58 % in 2019

With the present low-interest-rate environment and fierce competition amongst the bank to secure loans, it is not unexpected that NIM has been falling.

Source: HSBC IR - Graph Tudor Invest

I think it is highly unlikely that we will see much improvement in NIM this year.

Jaws

HSBC has struggled over several years to try to improve their revenue to expense ratio. This is measured as "jaws". Ideally, the revenue should increase more than the operating cost increases.

Source: HSBC IR - graph Tudor Invest

It was good to see that they reported improved adjusted jaws for the year improved to 3.1%

This stems from their cost run rate which is down from 5.6% to just under 3% during 2019, as costs were lower in the second half of the year than in the first half of the year. I want to monitor this going forward, as the JAWS should improve further once the cost-cutting start to deliver savings

However, it will probably take close to a year before we can see the benefits of this. The JAWS could also be negatively affected this year if revenue were to drop, as a result of reduced economic activities.

The dividend remains the same at USD 0.51

HSBC pays a quarterly dividend, with the first three interim dividends being USD 0.10. The fourth Quarter is the variable part. In 2015 they raised this dividend from USD 0.20 to USD 0.21 which has been static over the last five years. The yield comes out to 7.58% based on today's closing price, which is very attractive.

HSBC did buy back some shares in 2019, but as a result of potentially lower returns in 2020 and 2021, they have decided to suspend any plan for a share buyback program.

Disruption in Hong Kong

Despite the disruption to people's daily life, which started in the middle of 2019, HSBC was able to produce very resilient results in the second half of the year with adjusted revenue growth of 7%, and a bottom-line profit before taxes of $12.1 billion. In view of a total profit of $22 billion, this highlights the importance of Hong Kong producing half of its total profit. Management does say that credit quality on their loan book in Hong Kong remains robust.

Source: HSBC 2019 Annual Report

In my last article, I raised some concerns about the potential fall-out from the weaker economic landscape we see in Hong Kong. The effect of this is only going to show up in the next two quarters if we see higher unemployment and possibly an increase in non-performing loans. Management did state in their conference call that they do expect to deliver weaker first-half results from Hong Kong.

They also shared how much ECL (Expected Credit Losses) we might see in the first quarter this year. Their Group CFO, Ewen Stevenson, said during the Q&A session that they are working on different scenarios based on how long the coronavirus is going to affect businesses in Hong Kong.

The most extreme downside risk scenario would be based on an assumption that the coronavirus is still continuing in the second half of this year. In a more central scenario, there would be about $600 million of additional loan losses provisions required. He thinks that the first-quarter impact is probably range-bound in the order of about $200 million to $500 million.

HSBC in the United States

When they announced their results this month, the bank also stated that their aspiration is to be the leading international bank in the U.S. It depends how you define an international bank, but I would say Citi Group falls into that category. I would bet my house that the likelihood of HSBC outgunning Citi as the leading international bank in the U.S. is close to zero. It is great to have high aspirations, but they need to be grounded in reality.

The results produced in the U.S. in 2019 was also quite disappointing. It is especially the retail section that is pulling down the overall results.

Source: HSBC 2019 Annual Report with author highlights

One could question why HSBC wants to be in the U.S., but that is too simplistic. They have pointed out that the fact that they are one of the world's leading wholesale and transaction banking franchise, they do need to have a meaningful presence in the U.S.

But judging from the drag that the retail banking and wealth management has delivered over the last few years, I would not be sad to see them dispose of this part of their business.

Since they have stated that there is a pressing need to reallocate capital away from underperforming businesses to support the growth of higher-return businesses, I would think that the Retail and Wealth Management in the U.S. will have to go.

Conclusion

By taking the impairment as a result of expected headwinds in their business environment this year, it is hard to be optimistic about HSBC's share price in the next 12 months.

Group Chairman Mark E. Tucker stated that the Board is well aware of the need to improve efficiency, reduce costs and inject pace. He said:

There are many opportunities for a bank of HSBC's scale, and we have made a good start, but we need to go further and faster"

We will have to wait and see who will be confirmed as the new CEO of the bank. Will they go with the old school, and now interim CEO, Noel Quinn, or will they hire an outsider to shake up the old establishment? I do think they will stick with someone who is steeped in their culture.

HSBC's plan is to continue to reduce its Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA). The target is for a further reduction of more than $100 billion by the end of 2022. Together with a lower RWA, and the planned cost-cutting exercise, they hope to reduce costs by as much as $31 billion or more,

With this done they hope to achieve a return on tangible equity of 10 to 12% by 2022, which would be considerably better than the 8.4% of last year. Let us see if they can turn plans into action.

The market has not been kind to HSBC lately.

Source: SA

As a matter of fact, the share price is now the lowest it has been since July 2016.

However, I give HSBC a Hold and would like to see the bank actually deliver on the plans before I add to my position.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.