Noble Energy: A Tough Market For This Oil Company

NBL is an excellent trading tool, but I do not recommend investing long term at the moment.

Noble Energy plans to invest in CapEx in the range of $1.6-1.8 billion in 2020.

Noble Energy's total revenues in the fourth quarter decreased by 1.9% year over year to $1,174 million but were up 4.9%, sequentially.

Image: Noble Energy Leviathan from Noble Energy.

Investment Thesis

Houston-based Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) is an independent US company focusing on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Noble Energy presents an excellent production profile with:

A healthy Shale production (DJ Basin, Delaware, and Eagle Ford), which reached 285K Boepd in Q4 .

. Substantial gas assets offshore Israel, including the producing Tamar field and the newly producing Leviathan field (Noble Energy holds a 39.66 percent working interest in the project). Noble Energy announced the first gas for the project on December 31, 2019. The company also is involved with Cyprus offshore natural gas called the Aphrodite troubled project.

Equatorial Guinea with producing (e.g., Alba, Allen, Aseng, etc.).

This sector has been weak for quite a while now. Hence, the investment thesis the most suitable, in my opinion, should be to trade short term the stock while keeping a reduced long-term position that could be gradually increased by the dividend and mainly by short-term profit.

Oil and, especially, natural gas are facing a rapid price degradation since the coronavirus outbreak affected China's economy.

Source: Finviz

Oil and gas prices are directly affecting the company's cash flow, especially while being in the process of substantial projects' ramp-up that will not generate cash flow for a long time. This urgent matter is illustrated by the negative free cash flow, which is a recurring quarter after quarter.

Also, Capex has been high and has hit free cash flow severely. However, the company's 2020 CapEx program is $1.6-1.8 billion, down $560 million from 2019. David L. Stover, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Beginning the year, we lowered our capital expectations 17% from 2018 levels, while anticipating 5% pro forma volume growth. We actually drove nearly 7% total production growth on 25% less capital.

Data by YCharts

Noble Energy - Quick Presentation

One fundamental characteristic is that Noble Energy US Onshore output is the most significant production for the company with 285K Boepd of the total oil-equivalent production for 4Q'19, which is 373K Boepd.

Please look at the graph below:

Also, Noble Energy participates in this Midstream segment through its sponsorship of a new MLP called Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) that I will analyze later in this article.

Noble Energy - 4Q'19 Financial Table - The Raw Numbers

Noble Energy 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,230 1,111 1,197 1,052 1,093 1,119 1,174 Net Income in $ Million -23 227 -824 -313 -10 17 -1,206 EBITDA $ Million 548 862 -138 201 619 701 -840 EPS diluted in $/share -0.05 0.47 -1.72 -0.65 -0.02 0.04 -2.52 Operating cash flow in $ Million 496 697 560 528 564 437 469 CapEx in $ Million 995 807 690 763 642 593 526 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -499 -110 -130 -235 -78 -156 -57 Total Cash $ Million 621 885 716 528 470 473 484 LT Debt in $ Million 6,555 6,571 6,574 6,738 6,866 7,388 7,584 Dividend per share in $ 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 484 484 480 478 478 480 478

Data Source: Noble Energy 10K and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, And Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, And Oil equivalent Production

1 - Quarterly Revenues were $1,174 million in 4Q'19

Noble Energy's total revenues in the fourth quarter decreased by 1.9% year over year to $1,174 million but were up 4.9%, sequentially.

Cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter was $469 million, down from $560 million in the prior-year quarter. Please look at the historical data in the table above.

Production between oil, natural gas, and NGL in the shale is indicated below:

2 - Free Cash Flow is a loss of $57 million in the fourth quarter.

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It's an excellent financial indicator that I always used to evaluate the strength of the business model.

Noble Energy posted a free cash flow 2019 loss of $526 million with a loss of $57 million in 4Q'19. It's not what we want to see starting the new year. Losing cash flow is not a good sign, but I believe the company will be able to generate free cash flow in 2020.

The dividend payout is $0.48 per share (yearly) or a dividend yield of 3.04%. The dividend can hardly be justified based on the actual free cash flow, and I believe the dividend should be eliminated until a time when free cash flow will be sufficient.

3 - Net Debt is $7.1 billion in 4Q'19 (consolidated with the MLP) According to NBL (3Q'19 10-Q filings page 18), the total debt is $7.494 billion and $6.089 billion, excluding the Noble Midstream debt.

4 - Quarterly Production 4Q'19 was 373K Boepd

Or a production for 4Q'19.

In the fourth quarter, sales volume averaged 373K Boepd or 34,312 Boe down 3% sequentially (see charts above). The US onshore business delivered a robust fourth quarter with 285K Boepd and climbing back to what it was in 4Q'15.

Production for the US onshore rose 12.6% in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 2.7% sequentially. NBL is an active participant in the Permian Basin with 52K Boepd in 4Q'19 (Delaware Basin).

Source: NBL

The main driver was the DJ Basin, Colorado, which delivered record production due to reliable drilling results with 163K Boepd in 4Q'19 and high efficiency. Output was above plan and CapEx, while operating costs were lower than forecast.

The US onshore realized crude oil and condensate prices in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $55.90 per barrel from the year-ago quarter's level of $52.98.

Meanwhile, the US onshore natural gas prices were $1.72 per thousand cubic feet, down 40% from the same quarter last year. Natural gas prices in the USA have been fragile in 2019, and it seems that there is no relief in sight for this year as well.

5 - Midstream - Noble Midstream Partners LP

Another alternative that I find interesting when it comes to the dividend is Noble Midstream Partners LP, which is paying a dividend yield of 17.21% now.

Note: On Sept. 15, 2016, Noble Energy formed Noble Midstream Partners. (Processing, storage, transportation, and wholesale marketing.)

NBLX announced its fourth quarter of 2019 results on February 12, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights Include: Invested $48 million in fourth-quarter 2019, well below the low end of guidance of $60 to $70 million

Executed a $149 million net capital program in 2019 with material well-connect savings

Achieved record gross oil and gas gathering throughput of 355 thousand barrels of oil and gas equivalent per day (MBoe/d) and 219 thousand barrels of produced water per day (Mbw/d), in fourth-quarter 2019; increased gross annual combined gathering and sales volumes for oil, gas and produced water more than 40%

Generated $51 million in net income or $39 million attributable to the Partnership, and $95 million of Gross EBITDA 1 or $73 million of Adjusted Net EBITDA 1 attributable to the Partnership

Completed the simplification transaction, which eliminated the General Partner's Incentive Distribution Rights

Acquired substantially all the remaining DevCo interests from Noble Energy, increasing the Partnership's exposure to high margin growth opportunities in the DJ and Delaware Basins

Exercised accordion feature of the Partnership's unsecured revolving credit facility and ended 2019 with $568 million in liquidity

NBLX has underperformed NBL and corrected about 58% in one year, while NBL is down 33%.

Data by YCharts

6 - Guidance 2020

Source: NBL Presentation

Brent Smolik said in the conference call:

For 2020, we remain committed to capital discipline and shareholder return and we believe it's prudent to prioritize total company free cash flow generation over U.S. Onshore production growth, particularly when considering the total company year-over-year production and cash flow growth from the Eastern Med and the uncertain commodity price environment.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Noble Energy did reasonably well in 2019, and the company is showing good growth potential in 2020, with costly projects coming to completion, such as the Leviathan.

Capex is going down this year, and it is positive. Unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak already had a very severe effect on the oil and gas prices. China's economy is weakening substantially, while the coronavirus is spreading, and oil and gas demand is seriously threatened.

Also, one deterrent for a long-term strategy is the low dividend that seems on a shaky ground looking at the free cash flow. This basic design pushes me to decide that the stock is more a trading tool than a valid long-term "keeper," although the company seems financially secure and is about to profit from the Leviathan field.

The best strategy that I recommend should be to trade short term while accumulating a small long-term position from the profit realized.

Let's look at the Technical Analysis (short term).

NBL experienced a support breakout late February, which created a descending wedge pattern with line support at $14.20 and line resistance at $17.60 with a second resistance at $19.20. The short-term strategy is to accumulate at $14.20 and lower and take a substantial profit between $17.60 and $19.20.

However, depending on the volatile situation that we are dealing with right now, it is recommended to trade exclusively. In my opinion, we are likely to bounce back and forth from the low $14 or lower and retest resistance below $18 until the coronavirus outbreak will show some stabilization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.