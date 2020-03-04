Alpha Pro Tech: Buy The Volatility

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Share of Alpha Pro Tech (APT), a small Canadian company with manufacturing of N-95 masks in the United States, have been surging as the coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to over 87,000 people (confirmed cases) worldwide as of February 28. But most of the stock gains happened in the last week as the virus, which is believed to have originated in China, has spread rapidly in South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran. The CDC warned that the virus could spread in the United States and the Trump administration requested $2.5 billion from Congress for a coronavirus-relief fund. Health officials say masks are in great need. Shares have surged from about $3.50/share on January 17, 2020 to a high of about $40/share on February 28, 2020, a surge of 1,042.86% over 42 days. But how high can it go? And where will it fall when the dust settles? What does the technicals and fundamentals tell us? And do the spread of the virus justify it?

Technicals

As shown by the 6 month graph, the stock price made a sharp surge from $3.54 on January 17 to $41.59 in the morning of February 28 before closing the day at $21. First resistance was formed at $7.86, which was the high from the previous spike. The stock then formed a rounded bottom with a target of $11.02/share. The upper Bollinger Band is $18.74/share. The stock blasted through the target and the upper Bollinger Band. It looked extremely overbought with a RSI of 95.76 and a W%R of -5.21 in the morning of February 28. Back in late January when the RSI and W%R were at similar levels, the stock peaked as show by the purple lines. The stock pulled back to $16.61 before closing at $21.00/share. From the orange lines, the stock now seems a good buy. The stock formed a second resistance line that gives a price of about $40/share on February 28. However, when making the graph linear, the second resistance line gives a price of about $15.61/share on February 28.

Source: Stockcharts.com

To give a clearer picture of the stock’s history, the graph from February 19 without the current spike is shown below. Since 1999, the stock has formed two major support lines. The first support line is from 1999 to 2011 and is nearly flat. The second support line is from 2012 to the present, is slowly increasing, and gives a price of $3.54/share for February 28, 2020. There has been seven major spikes, with three happening around the SARS outbreak (November 2002 – July 2003), one happening around the 2009 swine flu, and one happening during the 2014 – 2016 Ebola outbreak. The graph also formed two major resistance lines (shown in purple): the first from April 28, 2003 – October 14, 2014 and the second from March 20, 2007 – October 26, 2009. The first resistance line gives a price of $14.26/share for February 28, 2020. The second resistance line gives a price of $25.11/share for February 28, 2020. So we can expect the stock to form a top around the two long term resistance lines and to bottom at the second long term support line when the dust settles. But it could take a long time for the dust to settle, as shown by the boxes. It seems to take about four years on average for the dust to settle. That gives a price of $4.80/share for January 17, 2024, exactly four years since the stock started surging.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Fundamentals

Alpha Pro Tech is a small $270.6 million Canadian company that had a market cap of only about $60 million a few weeks ago. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, which is about 30 kilometers of downtown Toronto. However, its three manufacturing locations listed below are in the United States.

Nogales, Arizona – Apparel (such as shoecovers and lab coats) & Shield Manufacturing (such as eye shields)

– Apparel (such as shoecovers and lab coats) & Shield Manufacturing (such as eye shields) Salt Lake City, Utah - Mask Manufacturing

- Mask Manufacturing Valdosta, Georgia – Building Products, Coating & Laminating (such as housewrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and woven material)

On February 13, the company said it booked orders for over $10.4 million in N-95 Particulate Respirator face masks since January 27. This is about 24 times the revenue they made from the N-95 Particulate Respirator each year since 2016. Below is the company’s distribution of revenue from 2016 to 2018.

Source: Activity of Business Segments From 10-Ks

In each of the past three years, Infection Control (mask and shield) sales averaged about $4.9 million. If $10.4 million in orders is about 24 times the revenue they made from the N-95 Particulate Respirators, then sales of those masks are normally about $433,333 each year, which is 8.83% of mask and shield sales. Thus, in a normal year the company currently makes about $4.5 million in sales of mask and shields other than the N-95. However, the company said it can probably only fulfill about 30% of the booked orders in the first quarter, which is $3.12 million. The company follows the revenue recognition principle, stating that “all revenue is recognized when we satisfy our performance obligations under the contract.” Assuming average operations on top of the $3.12 million, the company should report about $8,028,333 in Infection Control sales and $48,295,000 in total sales for 2020 when just adding the additional mask sales in the first quarter. But the company said that “demand for face shields and other personal protective equipment (PPE) products is increasing.” The company did not specify how much it is increasing, but total sales should be above the numbers listed above.

Given that the company said on February 3 that it was exponentially increasing production of its N-95 Particulate Respirator face mask and that it only thinks it can fulfill about 30% of the booked orders in the first quarter, which ends on March 31, that means the company expects to increase production by 7.2 times in 58 days. A linear equation would give an increase of $1,854.93 per day in sales of N-95 masks. On March 31, the company would record $107,586 in N-95 mask sales on top of normal sales. The area under the triangle is $3.12 million. Below is a visual representation.

If the company continues production at the same rate into the second quarter, the model estimates that the company would make $17,278,715 in additional N-95 mask sales over the first two quarters. That means it has enough capability to make an additional $9,998,716 in sales on top of the $10.4 million order. Note that the current order is during the first quarter of 2020 and will not affect its fourth quarter of 2019 report, which the company just released.

On February 26, the company released its fourth quarter and full year earnings ending December 31, 2019, about a week earlier than expected. Yearly revenue was $46.7 million compared to $46.6 million a year ago. Yearly net income was $3.0 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.26 per share, a year ago. That was no surprise as the results were about the same as the year earlier. Tariffs hurt margins in 2019, but not a lot, as gross profit margin for the fourth quarter decreased to 35.2% compared to 36.0% last year. The key is the guidance, and the CEO said that he expects margins to return to mid to high 30% range for 2020. In addition, he said that gross margin for the N-95 mask is significantly above the overall gross margin, and thus may push 2020 margins to levels much higher than expected.

Then on February 27, the company booked orders totaling about $14.1 million in N-95 Particulate Respirator face masks since January 27, up $3.6 million from what was released on February 13.Due to production increasing faster than expected, the company now says it can fulfill about $4.0 million, up from $3.12 million, of the booked orders in the first quarter of 2020. Due to the rapid increase in production, the company expects to reach full capacity by early May. Using the updated numbers in the same calculations as shown above with the February 13, the company can sell a maximum of about $21,973,841 of N-95 masks over the first two quarters on top of the average of about $433,333 a year, an increase of $4,695,125 from the above calculations. That would mean the company has enough capability to fulfill $7,873,841 of additional orders in the first half of 2020 on top of the $14.1 million in orders it already booked.

When the company reported on February 13 the initial orders of over $10.4 million in N-95 Particulate Respirator face masks since January 27, the stock price opened at $5.90 per share. Given that the company can only fulfill a maximum of $22,190,507 mask sales in the first half and a maximum of $60,913,713 mask sales for the year, those sales would correspond to a price of $12.47 per share and $34.31 per share respectively. But that is also assuming sales in the other segments do not fall. And between 2006 and 2007, the start of the Credit Crisis, the Building Supply segment saw a 32.8% decline in sales. If sales in Building Supply see a similar fall, Disposable Protective Apparel have no change in sales, and $60,913,713 mask are sold for the year, the company would make $93,581,771 in sales for 2020. Below is a graph of the company’s distribution of revenue from 2000 – 2018.

Source: Activity of Business Segments From 10-Ks

How Does the Virus Compare to Past Outbreaks?

It has been about two and a half months since the current coronavirus, named COVID-19, struck the city of Wuhan on December 12, 2019. However, Chinese media did not report about the virus until mid-January. On January 21, confirmed cases of those infected jumped to 291 with more than 900 people suspected to be infected. Thus, the number of people suspected to be infected was more than three times higher than the confirmed cases. The graph below is confirmed cases worldwide, which is largely data from China. There is a good chance that the actual number of people infected is much higher than what China is telling us, possibly due to the lack of testing supplies.Using data from John Hopkins, the trendline of cases worldwide seems to be flattening in mid-February only to increase again as the month ended.

Source: Data from Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by Johns Hopkins CSSE

The number of new cases in China seems to be heading towards zero by early March. That means the virus could be contained in China by early April if the trend shown by the red line continues. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that SARS was contained after 20 straight days of no new cases.They could do the same for coronavirus in China.

Source: Data from Coronavirus COVID-19 China Cases by Johns Hopkins CSSE

However, the number of new cases abroad (outside of China) seems to point to no containment in the foreseeable future. Thus, this virus could spread around the world and become a pandemic.

Source: Data from Coronavirus COVID-19 Abroad Cases by Johns Hopkins CSSE

It is possible that COVID-19 could become a pandemic like the 2009 swine flu. The CDC estimated that about 60.8 million cases, 274,304 hospitalizations, and 12,469 deaths from April 12, 2009 – April 10, 2010 in the United States. Worldwide death toll was estimated at about 200,000 with over 1 billion having been infected.

During the 2009 swine flu, Building Supplies surged to $15.3 million from $8.2 million (up 86.1%) a year ago. Disposable Protective Apparel saw a bump in sales to $22.7 million from $20.2 million (up 12.3%) a year ago. And Infection Control (mask and shield) sales surged to $21.7 million from $7.4 million (up 194.7%) a year ago.

In 2019, Building Supplies was $26.6 million, followed by Disposable Protective Apparel at $20.1 million and Infection Control less than $5.0 million.

If we get a repeat, Building Supplies sales would surge to $49.5 million. Disposable Protective Apparel sales would increase to $22.6 million. And Infection Control sales would surge to $14.7 million. That gives total revenue on $86.8 million, which is about 1.86 times 2018 revenue. Using a base value of $3.54/share using the short term support line, that gives a price of 6.57/share.

Conclusion

Taking all the theoretical share prices including support and resistance prices, the median price is $14.26/share and the average price is $17.34/share. The long term resistance lines seem to give a good picture of where the stock may oscillate over the next year, between $14.26/share and $25.11/share. Therefore, I am short term bullish on the stock and long term bearish, expecting the price to eventually fall to $4.80/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.