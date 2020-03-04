Amcor Is Packaged Quite Nicely

Investment Thesis

Amcor plc (AMCR) benefits from a stable demand for its products due to the necessity of packaging in various industries. The move to sustainable packaging will require the company to invest in the development of new products, but these costs should be offset by customers willing to pay a premium for sustainable products. At this time, I view shares of Amcor as fairly valued, trading near my fair value estimate of $9.62.

Company description

Amcor is the leader in in consumer packaging in both North and South America, as well as the leader in flexible packaging in the EMEA region and Asia Pacific. The company produces packaging for various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical and home- & personal-care. About half of sales are generated in North America, with Western Europe and Emerging Markets each contributing a fourth of total sales.

Source: Company Presentation

In 2018, Amcor announced the acquisition of US-based Bemis Company, which manufactures flexible packaging products, for $5.25 bn in stock. The deal completed on June 11, 2019 and the company has worked on integrating Bemis into its operations since then. The integration is expected to deliver valuable cost savings which should benefit margins.

Cost synergies drive EBIT growth

In the first half of 2020, Amcor realized $30 million in cost synergies from the Bemis acquisition. The company expects to achieve a total of $80m in FY20 and a total of $180m until the end of FY22. Those cost savings amount to a double-digit portion of operating income and should drive EBIT growth in the coming years. I estimate that through cost savings alone, Amcor could increase its EBIT-margin by a percentage point.

Source: Company Presentation

Returning cash to shareholders

Amcor pays a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share for a total of $0.46 per year. This makes the current yield 5%. The company expects adjusted free cash flow to come in north of $1bn in FY20. This implies a payout ratio of around 60% which means the dividend is safely covered provided that the expectations of the management hold. On top of the 5% yield, Amcor also has a share buyback program in place to return cash to shareholders. The company has already bought back shares worth $223m during the first two quarters of FY20 and expects to complete its $500m buyback program by the end of FY20. The $ 500m in buybacks add 3.3% to arrive at the total shareholder yield of 8.3%.

Financial Health

Amcor is reasonably leveraged at a net debt/equity ratio of 1.02 and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.9. EBITDA interest coverage is 8.8, enough to safely cover the interest obligations.

The company predominately uses floating rate debt, as only 29% of its debt is fixed rate. Additionally, the average maturity of its non-current debt is only 4.1. This makes the company susceptible to interest rate changes. However, this strategy is currently having a good run, since interest rates have generally moved to the downside rather than the upside. With heavily leveraged companies this debt structure would worry me, but Amcor is capitalized safely enough to reap the benefits of the floating rate debt without risking too much in the unlikely event of a sudden rise in rates.

Source: Company Presentation

Valuation

Shares of Amcor currently trade at 30x TTM earnings per share, with a P/B of 3x. These are steep numbers for a low-growth-company. However, forward earning are expected to come in at $0.63 per share which implies a forward P/E of 15x at current prices. A P/E of 15x would be a reasonable multiple in my eyes.

To value the equity in the business I used a discounted cash flow approach. I accounted for the margin increases through cost savings achieved through the Bemis integration. As a result, I get a value of $9.62 per share which is 4% above the most recent trading price of $9.25. For this reason, I currently view shares of Amcor as fairly valued.

Sustainability trend is not an issue

Packaging will remain necessary even in a more environmentally aware future. Food, beverages and other items have to be packaged for transport and made preservable. Materials used in packaging may change but the need for packaging products will not. This presents an opportunity for Amcor to satisfy this new demand for sustainable packaging. Although these products will require funds to develop and will likely be marginally more expensive than the current products, they also should be able to command a price premium which should make up for the increased costs and investments.

Source: Company Presentation

According to the company, 66% of global customers are willing to pay more for sustainable goods. Therefore, any cost increases associated with sustainable packaging will likely be passed onto consumers. This means that Amcor should not receive any disadvantages from the move to sustainable packaging.

Conclusion

Amcor is a good company that benefits from a stable business model. The acquisition of Bemis has helped the company expand. Additionally, cost savings from the integration should boost help profitability. The 4.7% yield is good as well, even more so considering the buybacks on top of it. Regardless, the lack of a reasonable discount to my fair value estimate and therefore lack of valuation upside means that I can only assign the stock a neutral rating at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer

This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future.



I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.