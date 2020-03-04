AMD: The Big Guys Keep Buying More

This trading trend corroborates the existence of the bull thesis for AMD and should come across as an encouraging sign for its investors.

AMD’s (AMD) shares are up by almost 90% over the past year due to improved operational and financial positioning, but there may still be plenty of upside in store. Latest data reveals that institutional investors have been buying AMD’s shares while they’ve been rallying. What’s more interesting is that a significant portion of these investors have also been selling Intel's (INTC) shares. It seems like these investors are expecting AMD's stock to rally further, and grow financially at Intel’s expense, in the foreseeable future. This should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side AMD investors.

(Image Source)

Institutions are Growing Bullish

I’d like to start by saying that institutional investors tend to have several tools at their disposal – such as access to managements, supply chain connections and analysts to conduct scuttlebutt research – which provides them with an advantage over retail investors. So, tracking their trading activity can provide us with leading insights about where a particular company and its shares may be headed next. (Source: Nasdaq)This class of investors collectively bought about 11.2 million shares of AMD in the last 13F reporting cycle. The chipmaker has about 1.17 billion shares outstanding so this net buying amounts to about 1% of its overall share count which, perhaps, isn’t a large enough number to send shockwaves in investment forums. However, there are other accompanying factors that, when put together, project a bullish picture for AMD.

For starters, it’s evident from the screenshot above that 50.5% of the institutional investors tracked by Nasdaq, bought AMD’s shares in the last 13F reporting cycle, whereas only 39.5% reduced their positions. This is counterintuitive and surprising since AMD’s shares were on the rise from October through December, which would have ideally encouraged more and more investors to book profits.

(Data source, chart compiled by author)

Secondly, AMD’s shares were hovering roughly between $27 and $46 apiece in the last 13F reporting cycle when a broad swath of these institutional investors actively added to their positions in the name. They likely forecast the chipmaker’s shares to rally further. Since the scrip is trading close to the aforementioned price range, retail investors still have a chance to attain a similar cost-basis as the big boys.

Here’s where it gets even more interesting. I dug further into institutional holdings and discovered that about 190 of these firms:

Transacted in AMD and Intel’s shares, and; They added positions in one but reduced positions in the other.

The results were rather interesting. A majority of these institutions bought AMD and reduced positions in Intel during the last reporting cycle versus transacting the other way around. These institutions likely expect AMD to generate shareholder’s returns and grow financially at Intel’s expense.

(Analysis by author using data from Nasdaq)

This begs the question – why are institutions growing so bullish on AMD?

The Bull Thesis

AMD’s Zen and Zen 2 chips have been faring really well in terms of sales. These have transitioned from being fancy presentation slides or intriguing testing kits for technology enthusiasts, to becoming actual revenue drivers for the chipmaker. Mercury Research notes that AMD has actually been consistently gaining market share at Intel’s expense in the global x86 desktop microprocessor space of late.

(Source: Business Quant)

But here’s the interesting bit. Nobody knows for sure, at what point will AMD’s market share gains -- across notebook, desktop, or server segments -- begin to plateau. AMD’s 7nm based chips on Zen 2 architecture have been successful in nabbing share from Intel. So, for all we know, coming iterations to AMD's fabrication technology (powered by TSMC) and its Zen chip architecture may bring along more market share gains.

From a financial standpoint, AMD’s revenues from its computing and graphics segment has already reached record highs on the back of its Zen 2 SKUs. So, continued gains on the x86 processor as well as on the GPU fronts are likely going to drive its revenues even higher. There’s another angle to it. Continued market share gains may provide AMD with additional pricing power and allow it to price its SKUs at a premium compared to its prior generations, and maybe even compared to flagships from Nvidia and Intel.

(Source: Business Quant)

These factors, in my opinion, are going to become major contributors for AMD’s financial growth over the coming three to four quarters at least. As far as forecasts go, analysts are expecting the chipmaker’s revenues to grow by about 30% in FY20, up from just 4% in FY19. So, it’s really no wonder why institutional investors are growing so bullish on the name.

We keep seeing commenters on investing forums brushing off the idea that AMD poses a legitimate threat to Intel’s x86 dominance. But the threat is very real. Intel has reportedly decided to cut its prices in the second half of 2020, right around the expected launch timeline of AMD’s Ryzen 4000-series desktop SKUs. This wouldn’t have happened if Intel’s leadership was feeling confident about retaining their market share.

Concluding Remarks

I’d like to clarify that institutional buying alone, isn’t enough to singlehandedly boost AMD’s share price. But the fact that these investors bought into AMD in sheer numbers, and that too while its shares were still rallying, suggests that there’s a legitimate bull thesis for the chipmaker and that these investors forecast a meaningful upside from the current levels.

So, retail investors should ask themselves – Why sell a stock that’s gaining market share every quarter and is forecast to post accelerating sales growth in the current fiscal year?

If one views the supply and demand disruptions caused by spreading coronavirus as long-lasting, then that’s a different story and a topic for another discussion. But for the more hopeful readers, AMD’s recent correction in price allows retail investors to attain a similar cost basis as institutional investors. This, in my opinion, presents a good entry point for those who missed out on the chipmaker previously. Good Luck!

Author’s Note: I’ll be writing another report on AMD next week. You can stay updated by clicking the “Follow” button at the top of this page. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.