Jerome Powell Can't Fight The Coronavirus Bear

The S&P 500 remains overvalued with a long way down to strong support levels that might not hold if there's indeed a deep recession.

The best the Fed can hope for is to prevent corporate defaults and create a holding pattern for an economic rebound.

For several months I have warned that the stock market was desperately overvalued and ripe for correction. With that backdrop, the Coronavirus Covid-19 has driven the stock market to some of the worst performance and volatility we have seen since the financial crisis.

As I discussed in Coronavirus Will Spur Much Deeper S&P 500 Correction, the economic slowdown in China, which represents a quarter of the planet's economy, is going to have a monumental impact on the global economy and corporate profits.

I urge readers to consider that the overvaluation of the stock market prior to the Coronavirus news made the stock market vulnerable already. Adding an economic slowdown that was unexpected will make any stock market correction that was already coming likely faster moving and worse.

If a bear market in the S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO) with the potential to take a year or two to recover will impact your standard of living, then I urge you to raise cash as quickly as possible.

Fearless Futile Forecast For 2020

As you may have read from me, I joke about forecasting being futile. It's my belief that you have to game out potential scenarios in rank order. My most likely scenario for 2020 was a significant bear market, though not a financial crisis.

In my 2020 Outlook: Euphoria To Despair, I warned that valuations were dangerous, the political and economic climates uncertain and that "euphoria will finally signal a stock market top."

I went on to say that we would see "an early bout of volatility akin to early 2018." The Coronavirus has certainly provided that. But, as I mentioned in Coronavirus Is A Match That Lit The Overvaluation Tinder, if not Coronavirus, then something else would have triggered volatility and an early year sell-off.

I finished my outlook with this:

"I believe a second half correction will happen no matter what. It could accelerate much like it did in 2018 if President Trump loses. I believe that 2020 ends with an S&P 500 around 2200 to 2400 in this scenario.

If President Trump wins, 2020 ends about where it began with volatility in between. We return to blowing debt-driven bubbles and we await the reckoning of an unfunded Boomer retirement crisis that's inevitable."

A few days after giving my outlook in Expect Major Stock Market Challenges In 2020, I outlined several factors that were about to weigh heavily on the stock market, including:

Very historically high valuations.

Weakening cash flows into stocks after the January effect (which is primarily retirement plan inflows and other seasonal impacts).

More selling by Boomers as they age and the pensions they draw checks from.

A slowing of the stock buybacks, which I had discussed two years earlier in The Buyback Bubble Will End Badly.

Weak trade deals with China and others.

I'll stand by that outlook. I have become a bear after a decade of surfing the stimulus.

A Semi-Surprise Fed Rate Cut

The 10-year U.S. Treasury (IEF) has been forecasting a recession case for several weeks now. Very shortly after the Fed announced a between-meetings rate cut of 50 basis points, the 10-year dropped to a record low under 1% before rebounding to a whopping 1.02%.

I will not go too deep into the mechanics, but will instead focus on what I think people need to consider about the futility of this rate cut and the plunge of the 10-year Treasury. John M. Mason beat me to the punch a bit in writing US Government 10-Year Note Drops Below 1%: What It Says About The Economy. I think you should read that and follow John (he's one of the few I follow).

The short story is that the 10-year is pricing in a deep recession and/or a long period of below trend growth. Take a look at these interest rates per the U.S. Treasury:

A few things jump out. First, rates are really low again, lower than the Financial Crisis and QE era. Second, the yield curves have inverted in places again. Compare the one-month Treasury to the two-year.

What jumps out at you? That the last two times the one month was about the same as the two-year there was a recession?

Now, that doesn't mean there has to be a recession. The curve was forecasting a recession well before the Coronavirus shock. Indicators are wrong all the time. But I think the Coronavirus will make it right this time, even if it wasn't going to be otherwise.

I hope I made that clear. If not, I'll try again. The indicator might have been wrong, or at least early, but now, Coronavirus will probably cause at least what I mentioned before, a "skip straight recession." That is, a couple bad quarters, not necessarily back to back, over a year or two, in a general economic slowdown.

Longer term, the 10-year is forecasting a very bad decade of economic growth and/or stock market returns. I think the 10-year is telling a half true story on both sides of those theories.

If I had to forecast the 2020s, I'd say that growth will be average, but the economy will become further bifurcated: The "new economy," disruptive "smart everything world" and alternative energy companies will lead the way, while "old economy," disrupted, dirty, capital intensive, low to no growth businesses will suffer Costanza like shrinkage.

The S&P 500 is likely to barely rise over the next decade due to so many of the companies in that index being of the "shrinkage" variety. That probably argues for finding a different index to measure against. I dove into the topic in my Friday weekend webinar:

There's No Stimulus For Staying Home

The major problem with the Fed rate cut is that it's likely to be relatively ineffective in stimulating any economic growth. Why is that? The Coronavirus keeps people at home. How does making cheap money cheaper solve that? Who knows, but that's what the Fed does now.

The problem with Coronavirus is that there's not likely to be much pent-up demand after it passes (and it will). The missed oil and gas usage, services, none of that economic output will return. There's no inventory to pull. In fact, falling inventories now will simply alleviate a prior glut in a lot of things. Do you believe that corporations won't continue to move even more toward "on-time" production? Do you think supply chains will instantly snap back? If you do, I didn't read that economics book.

On March 2nd, the OECD put out Coronavirus: The World Economy At Risk, which forecast a negative GDP second quarter for the United States. Read this report. Here's an excerpt that should hit home:

"Growth could be weaker still if downside risks materialize. In the near-term, the major downside risk is that the impact of the coronavirus proves longer lasting and more intensive than assumed in the projections. In the event that outbreaks spread more widely in the Asia-Pacific region or the major advanced economies in the northern hemisphere, the adverse effects on global growth and trade will be much worse and more widespread. Illustrative simulations of this downside risk scenario suggest that global GDP could possibly be reduced by 1½ per cent in 2020, rather than by ½ per cent as in the base-case scenario (Box 1; Figure 5). A larger decline in growth prospects of this magnitude would lower global GDP growth to around 1½ per cent in 2020 and could push several economies into recession, including Japan and the euro area. The overall impact on China would also intensify, reflecting the decline in key export markets and supplying economies."

This is what bonds are pricing in. The unknown of whether or not things could get worse than the base-case scenario. Remember what I said in my fearless futile forecast section - the bond market gaming out the scenarios.

How will the stock market treat these unknowns? I suspect not well.

Investing For The Coronavirus Bear Market

I'm not a perma-bear. I have been cautious since 2015 when the market started getting overvalued. If not for plummeting oil prices, I think we would have already seen a recession. But alas, energy is cheap and except for maybe a few years in the early 2020s, could become cheap forever.

Here's what I know from well over two decades and two crashes of experience. Investors are often unwilling to sell into a falling market. That's a mistake if the market continues to fall precipitously.

I believe the stock market is likely to fall roughly another 25% this year. The 2018 lows are very likely in my opinion. The questions you should ask are "would another 25% hit impact me" and "what are the odds that happens anyway?'

I can't answer the first question for you. I do not know your situation. You could be like BuyandHold2012 and have been saving up dividends for a few years to buy stocks on a correction. Or, you could already be 50%-75% cash like members of Margin of Safety Investing who were urged to be sellers the past few months and raise cash.

Or, you could have money at risk that you should not have at risk. If you are in this last group, then you need to substantially reevaluate your asset allocation and sell holdings that are going to suffer from shrinkage now and later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor, Bluemound Asset Management, LLC, but publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.