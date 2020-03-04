Cisco: I Put My Money Where My Mouth Is

Yet my investment was made not only because the share price fell briefly, but also for general fundamental reasons.

Assessing whether a company is over- or undervalued is often not an easy task for investors.

Introduction

Sometimes investors simply have to grab opportunities. I believe that a good opportunity has arisen at Cisco at the moment to buy some shares. Cisco Systems (CSCO) has dipped postmarket after its fiscal Q2 report. Besides, the price losses also came in the wake of the corona shock, which hit the stock markets especially last week. Here the company lost more than 10 percent in value once again.

Data by YCharts

I took the opportunity to increase my shares in Cisco. Accordingly, the company's stock now accounts for around 2.5 percent of my portfolio. Yet my investment was made not only because the share price fell briefly, but also for general fundamental reasons. From a historical perspective, this was a good opportunity, as I would like to show in the following points.

Solid on a micro-level

So the first reason (one could say on a micro-level) was that the results were solid:

There is also little to complain about in terms of profitability. On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were each 64.7 percent, 63.9 percent, and 66.6 percent, as compared with 62.5 percent, 61.0 percent, and 66.6 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2019. Considering that the company suffered extremely from the macroeconomic developments in the world, the operative performance is quite respectable.

The CEO made already a point here during the Q1 2020 conference call:

James, I would say that, if you just go around the world right now and you look at what's happening in Hong Kong, you look at the China-U.S. trade situation, you look at what's going on in DC. You've got Brexit. And you've got uncertainty in Latin America. I mean, I think it's -- in any of those that are big issues if they get resolved then you could see some of the uncertainty removed, and I think that's what -- business confidence just suffers when there's lack of clarity. And there's been lack of clarity for so long that I think it's finally just came into play.

Otherwise, however, the reconstruction of Cisco's business is bearing fruit. In the second quarter, the company sold 72 percent of its software services as a subscription. In the earnings call of the second quarter, the CEO emphasizes again, that this process is a multi-year transformation. Investors could see from Microsoft (MSFT) how long such a process can take and what benefits it nevertheless brings to investors.

Pleasing on macro-level

Another reason (this would be more on a macro level) for my additional purchase was that I consider the company to be at least fairly valued at the moment. So the first is that the company is more than 30 percent away from the highs of previous years:

Data by YCharts

If you look at the (still young) dividend history, you might think that Cisco is overvalued, as the dividend yield was lower than it is today only in one year. The picture changes, however, if we assume a further increase in dividends because as a result, the yields are quite close together. Only the year 2016 stands out with a particularly high yield:

Data by YCharts

Admittedly, the recent increase of less than three percent was rather disappointing. Nevertheless, the company has increased its dividend for the ninth year in succession. Until 2019 the increases were also quite high in each case:

I also believe that we can expect a further increase in the future. With a current payout ratio of less than 50 percent, the company still has enough potential to increase the dividend again within a range of 5-10 percent:

Data by YCharts

This also applies to the next point and that is the aggressive share buyback program Cisco. Theoretically, a company would only do that in such a manner if management thinks that the company is at least fair valued at the moment.

Data by YCharts

Cisco has made extreme use of this in the past. Even if the company currently lacks the money (which is unfortunate given the share price) to buy its shares with the same ambition, the share buyback has brought long-term benefits to investors.

Furthermore, Cisco's net common payout yield rose sharply due to the recent price decline. With this very useful metric, we can see that the shareholder's benefit of holding Cisco shares is no longer low. According to YCharts, the net common payout ratio can be defined as

the percent a company has sent back to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends based on a company's market cap. If a company with a 500 million market cap has purchased 50 million of stock and has a dividend yield of 10% over the last twelve months, the net payout yield would be 20%.

Right now, the yield is above 10 percent. This means that it is no longer historically low, but is approaching its long-term average. Accordingly, this is also an indication that the company is fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

Likewise, Cisco also takes care of its liabilities, which were indeed somewhat high in the meantime. For example, Cisco reduced its liabilities from USD 64,222 million to EUR 58,069 million in the last quarter.

Data by YCharts

While the debt to free cash flow ratio of 1 is okay but not extraordinary good, Cisco's coverage ratio of 18 indicates that there is no serious threat here. Therefore, it has found a reasonable mix between, dividend payouts, share buybacks and debt reduction. Additionally, it managed to grow both revenue and cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Corona shock

While Cisco's guidance does not reflect any potential disruptions in its global supply chain that could result from the coronavirus, the market took potential impacts already into account because the company has lost more than 10 percent of its value solely due to corona epidemic. As a layman, I will not comment on the further course of the epidemic, since serious statements simply cannot be made. Nonetheless, even if the trend worsens, this will only have a temporary effect on the company. The fundamental position of the company is not endangered by this. However, it cannot be ruled out that the operating performance will deteriorate even further before it improves again. Of course, this could also have an impact on further dividend increases, which could be lower or even non-existent. However, with a current dividend yield of 3.6 percent, investors are certainly compensated for a possible waiting period.

Conclusion

Assessing whether a company is over- or undervalued is often not an easy task for investors. They have a wide range of options and criteria at their disposal. As so often, there is no black or white, but the truth lies in the middle.

In this case, I would classify Cisco as fairly valued or maybe slightly undervalued. Another question is whether this is also worth buying. It is important to bear in mind that certain companies are sometimes very rarely available at a fair or even undervalued price.

As Warren Buffet said, it is far better to buy a great company at a fair price than a fair company at a great price. And in a way, I would also sign this wise rule for Cisco.

Cisco is part of my diversified retirement portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts"

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.