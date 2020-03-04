Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (LDSVF) CEO Dieter Weisskopf on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCPK:LDSVF)
Q4 2019 Results Conference Call
March 3, 2020 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Dieter Weisskopf - CEO
Martin Hug - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Alain Oberhuber - MainFirst
Patrik Schwendimann - Zürcher Kantonalbank
Jon Cox - Kepler Cheuvreux
Jean-Philippe Bertschy - Vontobel
Dieter Weisskopf
So welcome, and good afternoon for our this year's investor presentation. And I'm very happy you followed us and you came. And I know some of your colleagues, unfortunately, due to travel bans, had to stay at home.
But nevertheless, as well, we will report this event and the presentations on the digital media, so that will allow as well for everybody to have a review or