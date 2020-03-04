Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (LDSVF) CEO Dieter Weisskopf on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCPK:LDSVF)

Q4 2019 Results Conference Call

March 3, 2020 08:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dieter Weisskopf - CEO

Martin Hug - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alain Oberhuber - MainFirst

Patrik Schwendimann - Zürcher Kantonalbank

Jon Cox - Kepler Cheuvreux

Jean-Philippe Bertschy - Vontobel

Presentation

Dieter Weisskopf

So welcome, and good afternoon for our this year's investor presentation. And I'm very happy you followed us and you came. And I know some of your colleagues, unfortunately, due to travel bans, had to stay at home.

But nevertheless, as well, we will report this event and the presentations on the digital media, so that will allow as well for everybody to have a review or