Movado Is A Timely Opportunity At 5.9x P/E

The $116M of cash on the balance sheet provides good safety for the next economic downturn even though an interest and lease coverage ratio comes to only 3.9x in FY2019.

Movado Group (MOV) shares have taken a beating this year and look like a timely opportunity sitting at 52-week lows around $14.20. The valuation now sits at only 5.9x TTM P/E, giving the shares a 5.5% dividend yield. Also notable is that at $14.20 per share, Movado Group is trading 37% below its book value of $22.62. This article will assess long-term profitability and trends at Movado Group to get to know the company a little better before finishing off with a free cash flow yield analysis.

Introduction to the Company

Movado Group is a premium watchmaker that produces timepieces for its owned brands including Movado, Concord, Ebel, and Olivia Burton. The company also designs, manufactures and distributes watches under its licensed brand portfolio for several large luxury and accessible brands including Lacoste, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Rebecca Minkoff, and Scuderia Ferrari. Its oldest owned brand is Movado which dates back to 1881 with other owned brands Concord and Ebel dating back to 1908 and 1911, respectively. The company recently made two acquisitions in the past two years to add to their owned brands portfolio: Olivia Burton in fiscal 2018 and MVMT in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. As of January 31, 2019, the company had approximately 1,140 full-time employees in its global operations which produced sales of $680M in FY 2019.

A Cyclical but Growing Company

Despite being a top-notch timepiece manufacturer in the luxury and accessible segments of the market, Movado Group has only achieved an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital [ROIC] of 5.2% and 5.0%, respectively, since FY 2010. Looking at the below graph, it becomes obvious that the company is highly cyclical along with the economy with ROE ranging from highs of 14% in FY 2013 to lows of -14.4% in FY 2010. It should be noted that the company's fiscal year-end is in January, so the fiscal year 2010 really represents the 2009 calendar year. These average levels of profitability are well below my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC for a great company, but at the right price even mediocre companies can make good investments. The company's strong cash position, high gross margins, and slowly growing book value allow me some confidence that, in my opinion, the company should be able to maintain its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

Over the past 10 years, the company has been able to grow revenues from $378M in 2010 to $709M in the TTM period for average growth of approximately 6.0%. The growth in book value, taking into account dividends paid out from earnings, has also averaged 6.4% over the period. Gross margins are high at the company, averaging 52.8% over the past decade which signifies the company's competitive advantage as a manufacturer of quality timepieces that are able to command premium prices in the market.

Conservative Financial Leverage... but Leases

At first glance, Movado Group currently looks to be in a strong financial position with financial leverage currently at 1.67x and its interest coverage ratio a very healthy 72.3x in the TTM period. However, these numbers seem too good to be true, so digging into the financial statements a little more, I see that the company leases office, distribution, retail and manufacturing facilities and accounts for such payments as operating leases. The total payments made for rent expense was $20.2 million, $17.8 million and $14.2 million in fiscal 2019, 2018 and 2017 respectively.

With large leases being part of the business, it is crucial to look at a coverage ratio of both lease and interest payments as they compare to operating income before lease payments. Looking at such a coverage ratio of lease and interest payments for Movado Group, it came to only 3.9x in FY 2019, as can be seen in the table and graph below.

Source data from Morningstar and company financial statements

As mentioned previously, with $116M of cash on the balance sheet, the company looks ready to handle the next economic downturn and sales slump. Ideally, at such a low valuation and with such a strong cash position, I would like to see management get opportunistic and ramp up share repurchases. The company has repurchased shares in the past but repurchases have averaged only 0.7% over the past decade. After putting money to work acquiring other businesses in 2018 and 2019, it might be time for Movado Group to invest in themselves with larger share repurchases in 2020.

Great Cash Flow Generation

To get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures. As can be seen below, Movado Group does a decent job of returning cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With capital expenditures and acquisitions only taking up on average 34% of cash flow from operations over the past decade, this leaves approximately 66% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $66.7M over the past five years, this 64% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $42.7M for around a 13% free cash flow yield at the current $328M market capitalization.

Source data from Morningstar

Takeaway

This 13% free cash flow yield is a solid potential return and provides a good margin of safety in this cyclical company if the economy and sales take a turn for the worse. With $116M of cash on the balance sheet in the latest quarter, the company looks well prepared to ride out the next economic slump. With the valuation at only 5.9x TTM P/E and a 5.5% dividend yield, Movado Group looks like a timely opportunity for value investors.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the "Follow" button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long MOV at an average cost base of $14.12.

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.