Intuit: Strong FY20Q2 Results Amid Market Storms; Re-Iterate Buy

At $268.24, Intuit shares are attractively priced and are likely to deliver a low-teens annual return for investors. Reiterate Buy.

Intuit will likely achieve annual earnings growth of at least low-teens, as implied by its outlook, and earnings were resilient in previous downturns.

The $7.1bn Credit Karma acquisition will be neutral to accretive to EPS in the first full year, and Intuit management has a good M&A track record.

The key Small Business & Self-Employed segment grew revenues 16.8% year-on-year in Q2, with online revenues again growing above 30%.

Intuit's share price has corrected 12% in the last 2 weeks, amid wider market turmoil, despite reporting strong FY20Q2 results last week.

Introduction

We review the investment case on Intuit (INTU) following a 12% correction in its share price in the last 2 weeks and its FY20Q2 results last Monday.

Since we initiated our Buy rating last September ("Intuit: Multi-Year Double-Digit Compounder"), the shares first reached a peak of 14% higher by late February, but have since fallen back substantially amid wider market turmoil, and are now roughly flat (+0.3%) (including $1.06 in dividends) for the period, roughly in line with the S&P 500 but behind the NASDAQ:

Intuit Share Price vs S&P 500 & NASDAQ (Since 17 Sep) Source: Yahoo Finance (04-Mar-20).

Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on Intuit is that it is a high-quality asset that can deliver a low-teens average annual return for investors, driven by a low-teens EPS growth backed by structural growth drivers including a resilient customer base, a large pool of potential new customers and the ability to cross-sell products.

Under the “One Intuit Ecosystem” strategy since FY17, management has explicitly targeted a double-digits organic revenue growth and an rising operating profit margin:

Intuit's revenue targets include an annual growth of 10-15%+ for its Small Business & Self-Employed ("SBSE") segment and an annual growth of 8-12% for its Consumer segment:

Intuit Targets – SBSE Source: Intuit investor day (Sep-18). Intuit Targets – Consumer Source: Intuit investor day (Sep-18).

As we will explain below, we remain confident that Intuit will continue to achieve these targets.

FY20Q2 Results

Key P&L items from Intuit's FY20Q2 results are below - Intuit's financials are seasonal, because the Consumer segment (48% of FY19 segmental EBIT) typically generates 95%+ of its EBIT in fiscal Q3, during the U.S. tax season:

All three of Intuit's segments continue to perform in line with expectations:

The SBSE segment saw revenues grew 16.8% and EBIT grew 25.6% year-on-year for the quarter, bringing year-to-date growth to 16.0% for revenues and 22.1% for EBIT. Revenue growth in FY20Q2 included a 34.5% growth in Online Ecosystem revenues, above the target of “more than 30%”. Markets outside the U.S. continue to grow faster, with non-U.S. online revenues growing more than 60% year-on-year. Such strong performance figures lead us to believe that Intuit is likely to be gaining market share from historic competitor Sage Group (OTCPK:SGPYY), and at least holding its own against newcomer Xero (OTCPK:XROLF).

In the Consumer segment, while the tax season has “got off to a slow start through January” (with the total number of e-filed returns being 0.7% smaller year-on-year), Intuit has continued to gain share in the DIY category, which in turn has continued to gain share in the overall market. Management also confirmed that, in consumers' usage of free tax software (from the Free File Alliance), they “don’t see anything outside of the norm, based on the way the season is playing out”.

The relatively small Strategic Partner segment saw a high-single-digit revenue growth in FY20Q2, “reflecting delivery of more forms”, and saw its operating margin expand further.

Credit Karma Acquisition

Intuit also announced the acquisition of Credit Karma during FY20Q2 results, confirming press rumours in the preceding days. At a total consideration of $7.1bn (and $300m in retention equity), Credit Karma will be Intuit's largest acquisition to date.

Credit Karma is a consumer financial technology platform that helps its members monitor their credit scores, search and apply for financial products and file tax returns. It operates in the U.S, Canada and the U.K., and has 106m members. Founded in 2007, it now has 1,300 employees. It had $1bn of revenues in CY19, growing 20% year-on-year (profitability is not disclosed). Intuit believes the acquisition will expand its total addressable market in consumer finance from the current $29bn to $57bn.

The $7.1bn consideration will be 50/50 split between cash and Intuit stock, with the value of Intuit stock fixed at $299.73 (the 10-day average up to February 21), 11.7% higher than the latest price. The 7.1x EV / Revenue multiple for the deal compares with Intuit’s own multiple of 10.3x, though the levels of profitability are very different in the two businesses.

The transaction is expected to close in CY20H2, and is expected to be “neutral to accretive” to Intuit's non-GAAP EPS in the first full year thereafter. Management has stated that "our M&A principles have not changed”, and historically Intuit had a policy of requiring acquisitions to meet the same "15% IRR over 5 years" hurdle as other investments.

While we do not have all the information to fully access the merits of the acquisition, the strategic rationale appears to make sense, and we are reassured by the expectation of the deal being EPS-neutral/accretive early on, and by Intuit management's M&A track record in general.

FY20 Outlook

As part of FY20Q2 results, Intuit management reiterated the guidance for the full year, which included a 10-11% revenue growth, a 10-12% EBIT growth, and a 11-13% EPS growth (with respect to non-GAAP figures):

Intuit FY20 Guidance NB. Intuit FY ends 31 Jul. Source: Intuit results press release (FY20Q2).

We remain confident that Intuit will continue to achieve the targeted double-digits organic revenue growth and rising operating margin in the medium term. Management's record has been strong (excluding the impact in FY15 of moving the revenue model to a subscription-based one):

Intuit Group Revenue Growth & EBIT Margin (FY13-19A) NB. FY ends on 31 Jul. Source: Intuit company filings.

Intuit's EBIT is likely to continue growing by at least low-teens annually. With a low interest expense and buybacks at least offsetting share-based compensation, Intuit's EPS growth will likely be in line with its EBIT, i.e. at least low teens annually.

Covid-19 will likely have only a limited impact on Intuit's financials. Intuit's tax and accounting products fulfil recurring, mission-critical needs for its customers, and approx. 75% of its revenues each year come from existing or returning customers. Earnings have demonstrated resilience in previous downturns - during the 2008-9 crisis, revenue and EBIT continued to grow, as did EPS (excluding an one-off disposal gain):

Intuit Key Financials (FY07-11A) NB. Net income in FY08 includes $51.6m pre-tax gain from sale of certain outsourced payroll assets. FY09 figures include a small acquisition (ECHO, <$37.4m) in SBSE; the Consumer Tax segment grew its revenue grew 7% that year. Source: Intuit company filings.

Valuation

At $268.24, on FY19 financials, Intuit shares on a 39.7x P/E and a 2.5% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 0.8% ($2.12 per share). (We value Intuit on its FY19 financials, given the seasonality in its Consumer business; cashflows were negative in FY20H1, similar to the prior year.)

Intuit Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (FY13-19) Source: Intuit company filings.

We believe Intuit’s valuation multiples are justified by its sustainable low-teens EPS growth and its proven earnings resilience during previous downturns. This is especially true given the "lower for longer" outlook on interest rates, with 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields having fallen below 1% for the first time.

Conclusion

For FY20Q2, Intuit's SBSE segment has continued to deliver on its revenue growth and margin targets, driven by the success of its Online Ecosystem.

We remain confident Intuit will continue to achieve its targeted double-digits organic revenue growth and rising operating margin in the medium term.

The Credit Karma acquisition is large and its merits difficult to assess fully, but we are reassured by the neutral to accretive EPS impact and Intuit management's M&A track record.

At $268.24, Intuit shares on a 39.7x P/E, a 2.5% FCF Yield, and a 0.8% Dividend Yield. With its proven earnings resilience during previous downturns, and 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields having fallen below 1%, we believe Intuit's valuation multiples are justified.

We expect Intuit to deliver an average annual investor return of at least low teens, from average annual EPS growth of at least low teens, stable valuation multiples and a 0.8% Dividend Yield. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.