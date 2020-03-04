Southside Bancshares: Expansion Costs, Fed Rate Cut To Hurt Earnings

Earnings are expected to decline this year partly due to costs related to the planned expansion in Houston and other areas.

Earnings of Southside Bancshares (SBSI) are expected to decline in 2020 compared to 2019 as both net interest income and non-interest income are expected to be flat while operating expenses are expected to rise. SBSI has plans to expand in Houston and other areas in Texas, that will lead to an increase in non-interest expenses this year. The company’s revenue is unlikely to rise by an amount large enough to negate the effect of higher expenses, thereby leading to a fall in net income.

The surprise 50bps Fed rate cut in March is the major reason for expectations of flattish net interest income growth this year. Like other banking sector stocks, SBSI currently carries high risk due to the coronavirus outbreak. Further, the estimated target price implies a single-digit price upside. The high riskiness and limited potential for capital appreciation justify a ‘neutral’ rating on SBSI.

Fed’s Rate Cut To Keep Non-Interest Income Flattish

Fed’s surprise rate cut of 50bps in March is expected to shrink net interest margin, NIM, this year. Assuming that the sensitivity of yields and costs to interest rate remains the same as that in the second half of 2019, I’m expecting the fall in yield to outweigh the dip in funding cost in the first half of 2020. However, some support is expected to come from a reduction in amortization expense, as mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call. Based on January mortgage-backed security prepayment speeds, the management expects amortization expense to stabilize during the first quarter, which will help support NIM. Consequently, I’m expecting average NIM in 2020 to be 26bps lower than the average for 2019. The following table presents my estimates for yields, costs, and NIM.

The 50bps Fed funds rate cut is expected to boost demand for credit throughout the country, which is in turn expected to drive loan growth in 2020. Strength in the Texan economy is also expected to drive loan growth this year. The state’s economy has recently fared better than the nation’s overall economy, and its growth is expected to continue to beat the national average in the coming quarters. The leading index was last reported at 1.87% for Texas and 1.45% for the United States.

Upon considering the historical trend of the two leading indices, it can be inferred that the Texan economy can continue to grow strongly and beat other states in the coming couple of quarters. Furthermore, SBSI is planning to expand by adding new commercial lenders in Austin, Fort Worth-Dallas and Houston. Consequently, the management expects 7.5% loan growth in 2020, as mentioned in the conference call. (Note: The conference call took place before the coronavirus outbreak became a threat, therefore, the guidance given in that call should only be loosely followed in this case).

There are some headwinds that could hamper loan growth, including the coronavirus outbreak. Further worsening of the endemic can lead to dampening of credit demand. Further, the upcoming presidential elections and consequent political uncertainty is likely to encourage businesses to postpone their investment/expenditure plans till after the elections, which will also reduce demand for credit.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting SBSI’s loans to grow at a rate of 7.2% year over year in 2020. The following table presents my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

The effects of lower NIM and higher earning assets are expected to cancel each other out, thereby leading to flattish movement in net interest income this year compared to 2019.

Lower Effective Tax Rate To Support Earnings

Support for the bottom line is expected to come from a lower effective tax rate in 2020 compared to last year. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, the management is expecting an effective tax rate of only 12.6% for this year as opposed to 15% in 2019. The management expects some additional tax-free income in the municipal portfolio to drive the lower effective tax rate this year.

Expansion-Related Costs To Constrain Earnings Growth

I’m expecting higher non-interest expenses to drag earnings in 2020. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is planning to expand by hiring additional commercial lenders in Houston during 2020 and opening a loan production office in the Greater Houston area. SBSI is also planning on adding commercial lenders in Austin and Fort Worth-Dallas. These measures are expected to boost non-interest expense this year.

Some relief is expected to come from pending retirements, as mentioned in the conference call. In addition, FDIC insurance expense is expected to be low as SBSI had $766,000 remaining credits that it carried over into 2020. To put this number in perspective, SBSI used $420,000 worth of FDIC credits in the last quarter. The management mentioned in the conference call that they hope to be able to hold expense growth for 2020 in the low single-digit pace that they are accustomed to.

Bearing in mind the effect of unchanged net interest income, lower effective tax rate, and an increase in non-interest expense, I’m expecting SBSI’s net income to decrease by 3.7% in 2020 on a year-over-year basis to $2.12 per share. The following table presents my estimates for key income statement items.

Valuing at $36.0

SBSI has traded at an average price to book ratio, P/B, of 1.48 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $24.3 gives a target price of $36.0 for December 2020. This price target gives an upside of 9.7% from SBSI's March 3 closing price.

Heightened Risk And Valuation Analysis Call For A Neutral Rating

There is a risk that turning of the coronavirus outbreak into a pandemic might encourage the Fed to make even further rate cuts in the future. Such a measure could pressurize SBSI’s earnings through a further drop in net interest margin and loan growth. I have not incorporated any future rate cuts in my estimates; therefore, further rate cuts can make SBSI’s actual earnings in 2010 miss my estimates. I believe other risks, like regulatory risk or exchange rate risk, are fairly muted at this time.

Based on the single-digit price upside and high riskiness, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock. Due to the high stock riskiness, I believe it is best to stay on the sidelines for now and wait for a clearer picture on the impact of coronavirus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.