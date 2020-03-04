The Dollar Falls With Stocks, Safe Haven Status At Risk

With real yields now deeply in negative territory, at some point the only buyer for Treasuries will be the Federal Reserve itself. When that happens, gold will let loose.

The dollar index is down strongly again this morning (March 2), indicating that perhaps the only safe haven market standing in gold's way is now the Treasury market itself.

It is especially strange that the dollar would sell off now, when foreigners usually bid it higher for maximum liquidity with the global economy at a standstill from coronavirus.

Much is being made about the record pace of the selloff in stocks that began on February 20th, but something even more extreme happened in the Treasury market last week.

True, never before has the S&P 500 fallen so fast in so short a time - 16% in a mere 7 trading days, so far. Support zones were blown through as if they didn't even exist. The 50 day moving average was actually gapped through to the downside as if it were a transparent ghost. There wasn't even a bounce off the 200 day moving average. The only support that was able to stop the carnage, for now, was the October low of 2,855 on the S&P 500 (SPY).

Volatility Skyrockets in Treasury Market

Be that as it may, interest rates on the 10Y Treasury crashed even more than tech stocks, by percentage. From data going all the way back to the beginning of this 40-year Treasury bull market, last week saw the most aggressive rally in the 10Y ever recorded according to weekly statistics on Yahoo Finance. Rates on the 10Y fell off the proverbial cliff, plummeting 23.4% in a week, 28 basis points top to bottom. Last week's rally in Treasuries was so extreme that the weekly runner up was the second week of December 2008 when rates fell "only" 17.7%. Below are the 35 biggest weekly collapses on 10Y Treasury yields going back to 1980.

Date 10Y Yield 1-Week Change 2/24/2020 1.127 -23.3855 12/15/2008 2.131 -17.6902 5/28/2012 1.467 -15.9312 11/17/2008 3.167 -15.5467 9/19/2011 1.808 -12.9094 8/8/2011 2.237 -12.5489 10/19/1987 8.98 -12.219 8/12/2019 1.539 -11.2457 10/31/2011 2.05 -11.1015 7/29/2019 1.855 -10.8602 12/1/2008 2.657 -10.1454 12/12/2011 1.854 -9.64912 1/27/2020 1.52 -9.57763 9/30/2019 1.515 -9.55224 3/16/2009 2.625 -9.01213 12/8/2014 2.103 -8.84265 8/1/2011 2.558 -8.8057 8/29/2011 1.996 -8.77514 3/16/2015 1.93 -8.61742 4/1/2013 1.694 -8.53132 1/20/2020 1.681 -8.44227 9/28/2015 1.989 -8.25646 4/9/2012 1.998 -8.13793 5/30/2016 1.704 -7.94165 1/12/2015 1.815 -7.91476 12/26/2011 1.871 -7.83251 5/27/2019 2.142 -7.83133 1/26/2015 1.675 -7.81508 6/27/2016 1.456 -7.78974 9/16/2019 1.755 -7.77719 8/10/2009 3.558 -7.68033 8/20/2012 1.678 -7.59912 5/14/2012 1.702 -7.55024 6/22/2009 3.506 -7.46899

Going through the dates, you may have noticed something quite odd about this chart. Of the 35 biggest rally weeks for the 10Y Treasury since 1980 (meaning collapse in yields), only a single one of those 35 took place before the 2008 financial crisis, and that was the week of October 19, 1987, the biggest one-day selloff in stock market history. For the biggest 35 weekly selloffs in the 10Y Treasury (rallies in yields), only 4 of 35 took place before the financial crisis. So, volatility in the world's "safest" asset has skyrocketed over the past 12 years while liquidity has fallen, which should tell you something about the true nature of the "safe haven" status of US Treasuries.

Dollar, Gold, Fail To Catch a Bid

Now, while one perceived safe haven (Treasuries) was being bought as never before in contemporary history, two other safe havens were being sold - gold (GLD) and the US dollar (UUP). The collapse in gold prices last week was stopped by the 50 day moving average at $1,566, which also happened to be the exact intermediate top reached back on September 4th at the peak of the first leg of gold's rally out of a six-year consolidation that finally ended last May. This technical action also says something about which asset class is overbought - equities or gold. If stocks gapped through the 50DMA like it didn't even exist but gold was able to catch a bid at its own 50DMA, this suggests that equities were much more overpriced than gold was at its own recent top of $1,690.

The gold community is now busy asking itself a (mostly) irrelevant question. That is, why did the metal sell off so viciously on Friday if it was acting as a safe haven and responding positively to worrying news about the coronavirus until now? One of the more popular explanations appears to be the margin call excuse. Traders had to liquidate profits in gold in order to pay margin calls on equities. These sorts of explanations seem to me to be geared more towards soothing the frayed emotions of bulls more than anything else. The claim doesn't seem to make much sense on the face of it. If gold is chronically underowned by institutions, or so the gold bugs claim, then how is it that everyone is suddenly selling it to meet a margin call if they weren't even long in the first place?

Maybe the margin call explanation is true, but it is difficult to know since we would need data on margin calls matching up with gold liquidations, data that is not readily available. What can be said with greater confidence though is that the selloff in gold almost certainly would not have happened if bonds weren't catching an all time record bid throughout the week. Even if gold was being sold to meet margin calls, if the money that was pouring into Treasuries instead had poured into gold as the preferred safe haven, any forced selling in gold to meet margin calls in equities wouldn't have mattered much.

This aside, there is a good chance that Friday's selloff in gold was the end, or at least that it accounted for the bulk of gold's correction before another leg up begins. The evidence is that there are two safe havens that tend to soak up bids that otherwise would go into gold in times of panic selling. These are Treasuries, and the dollar itself. One of them is clearly not working. The dollar index has been selling off hard in tandem with equities, down 1.14% (a big move for the dollar) while the S&P lost 12.2%. To give you an idea of how rare this is, there have only been 5 trading weeks since 1971 where the S&P has lost more than 10%. The only week where the dollar itself sold off more than 1% during one of those double-digit percentage loss weeks was the week after the September 11th attacks. If not for those attacks, this current week would probably stand alone in post-gold-standard history as the only week that this has ever happened.

That the dollar is selling off hard on forex markets especially now is particularly strange. With the coronavirus slowing the global economy to a standstill, one would expect the dollar to catch a bid from foreigners in order to keep paying their dollar-denominated debts and increase their liquidity in times of turmoil generally. This after all is what pushes the dollar index up - when demand for dollars goes up versus other currencies in the dollar index. If this isn't happening specifically now, then it could signal that the instinct to rush into the dollar in times of turmoil could be fundamentally weakening.

It will be interesting to see what happens to the dollar as and if this selloff accelerates. Since 2000, the only bear market or sharp selloff to be accompanied by a falling dollar was the 2000-2002 bear market, and that probably because the dollar index was at a major high multi-decade high at the time. Below is a chart of the 2000-2002 bear market compared to the dollar index. (Note: Dollar index in blue and S&P in red despite the key saying the opposite. Looks like there is a bug in the Yahoo charts.)

The 2008 collapse saw the exact opposite occur, with the dollar index climbing strongly as stocks sold off.

Even if we move to flash crashes since 2008, we still see the dollar catching a strong bid. Here's the selloff that began in July 2011:

August 2015 was the most similar situation to what we have now. The dollar index did sell off during the initial panic, but then it mostly recovered:

Finally, here's the Q4 2018 flash crash, which saw the dollar index rise 2.64%.

So far the current selloff is only just over a week old so it's impossible to draw any definite conclusions. If the selloff in stocks continues though, the dollar index should be watched very closely. If it continues to sell off while stocks are weak, then the bond market may be the only safe haven left vacuuming money away from gold in times of panic. (As I write, the dollar index is down another half a percent, March 2, another big move in its own right.)

The other question that the whole world wants to know is how low can real interest rates go before the disconnect with reality becomes so extreme that institutional selling begins? The latest CPI read in the US put headline inflation at 2.5%, more than twice the yield of the 10Y Treasury. In other words, buy a 10Y bond now, and you're guaranteed to lose 1.3% a year, and that's if inflation doesn't go any higher in the next 10 years. The only reason institutions buy Treasuries then, is that they expect to sell to someone else (most likely the Fed) at an even higher guaranteed loss. At some point, the only institution that would be willing to do such a thing will be the Federal Reserve itself. When that happens, it's game over, and the price of gold could begin to climb as fast or even faster than it did at the height of the 1979-1980 gold-buying frenzy.

This is, in my view, inevitable. It's just a question of patience and nerves, and positioning conservatively enough to be able to withstand sudden unexpected selloffs in gold like the one we just experienced last week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.