Read The 10-K

With the current price of WTI, BPT’s first quarter distribution will likely be zero.

In the newly released 10-K, the trustee for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) makes its annual update to reserve estimates and reports the following:

Based on the 2019 twelve-month average WTI Price of $55.69 per barrel…the proved reserves allocated to the 1989 Working Interests will result in undiscounted estimated future cash flows to the Trust of $5.785 million, with a net present value of estimated future cash flows at 10% discount of $5.516 million.

Given a float of 21.4 million units, this equates to a total future distribution of only $0.27 per unit, or about $0.07 per unit each quarter for 2020.

Furthermore, the 10-K goes on to say:

Based on the 2019 twelve-month average WTI Price of $55.69 per barrel, current Production Taxes, and the Chargeable Costs adjusted as prescribed by the Overriding Royalty Conveyance, it is estimated that royalty payments to the Trust will continue through the year 2020, and would be zero in the following year.

All of this should be concerning to investors, but now look at the current price of oil. WTI has averaged only $54.21 for the first two months of 2020, meaning that WTI would have to average at least $55.37 in March for any first quarter distribution to be paid. (The formula for calculating the quarterly distribution is described in the 10-K, and I have elaborated on this subject in a previous article.) Consequently, the base case is that BPT’s first quarter distribution will be zero.

None of this should come as any surprise to those of us who have followed BPT, but clearly there remains a disconnect between the market’s pricing of this security and its fundamentals. I believe a lack of analyst coverage is largely to blame for this, so I hope this article is helpful to those considering a long position in what appears to be at face value a high yielding investment (and provides some context to those contemplating a short position).

I am not sure the market will respond appropriately to this latest 10-K (as there should not have been any surprises here), but I believe it will respond if BPT announces it will not be paying a distribution in April. Put options are expensive, but they remain the best way to try to profit from a decline in BPT’s price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long put options in BPT.