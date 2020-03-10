American Superconductor Corporation: A Great Short-Term And Long-Term Opportunity - Behind The Idea

Since more than tripling starting in early 2018, AMSC’s stock has subsequently declined about 50%, with no change in the future prospects.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Elle Investments: AMSC is a microcap stock that has two really exciting new products in their Grid segment: Resilient Electric Grid (“REG”) and Ship Protection System (“SPS”). The products have been developed for electric grid power distribution and Naval vessel mine countermeasure protection, respectively. Both products make use of high-temperature superconductors (“HTS”), which conduct electric current much more efficiently than traditional copper wires.

Late 2018 was an important step forward for the company. After years of testing, both business lines received their first-ever major commercial orders. Chicago utility ComEd placed an initial order for REG and is in talks for a second and expanded project, while the US Navy selected SPS to be worked into the baseline design of the new USS San Antonio-class amphibious assault vessel. The addressable markets here are very large, with REG potentially being a $1B per year business, and SPS possibly generating $70M to $120M per year. For a company with a market cap of under $200M, those potential revenue channels are quite large.

The stock went up a lot in late 2018 on great news from both business channels, but has since declined about 50%. We attribute this decline to general market fatigue, and possibly some skeptical bearish analysts. But we see the current price as a mispricing opportunity, since we see no change in the long-term outlook.

At some point during 2020, we expect another major announcement regarding a new REG study/order, as well as a decision by the Navy on the second class of ship that will deploy SPS. Either of these would be a significant catalyst and cause an upward move. Our best-case scenario price target is $18.49/share, which represents 158% upside.

SA: To follow up, can you discuss the idea of market fatigue in general and how it applies to AMSC?

EI: Market fatigue simply refers to the idea that after a stock has gone up a lot, investors slowly take gains and move capital elsewhere, causing the stock to gradually drift back down. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the company is doing any worse or that some new risks have emerged. In the absence of more good news, the stock can drift for quite a while.

We think this is exactly what happened to AMSC. As we mentioned, late 2018 was a really monumental time for the company after years of mostly R&D testing for both REG and SPS. After receiving the first-ever REG commercial order and then following that up soon after with the announcement of the first-ever baseline design win from the Navy, the stock soared to over $15.00/share. For investors that entered positions in 2018 or even earlier, their investment tripled.

Since that run-up, there has been no further announcement of new orders for either product. This would have supported the stock price, but with no news, the stock price has drifted down almost 50%. There was also a bearish article published on Seeking Alpha in March 2019 that questioned whether AMSC’s rise to over $15.00/share was justified. This may also have contributed to the deflation.

In our view, the upward reaction from late 2018 was justified, and there has been no change in the story since then. We remain very bullish on the opportunity here, and the decline in price due to market fatigue had created a mispricing which we thought warranted a detailed dive into the company that we could share with readers.

SA: Does the increasing short-term focus of investors contribute to the mispricing?

EI: This is certainly the case. Months-long gaps between major news put off short-term investors, no doubt. Also, long-term investors turn their attention and enthusiasm to other companies and stocks. In short: “out of sight, out of mind.” This short-span attention and small “consideration set” phenomenon is at the basis of many mispricing opportunities for long-term investors that take the time to research and understand specific companies.

In the case of AMSC, the target customers for REG and SPS are electric utilities and the US Navy, respectively. Both are large, bureaucratic organizations that adopt new technologies at a very slow pace. It took 4 years to go from the announcement that ComEd would begin REG testing in Chicago in 2014 to ComEd finally placing an order. So we can see that with these large gaps between events, AMSC is/was likely to be subject to market fatigue.

This may reduce in the future as AMSC and the target markets its technologies are trying to disrupt become better understood and future testing speeds up somewhat as lessons learned along the way are incorporated into installations.

SA: Can you discuss the importance of having validation from customers to support the growth narrative?

EI: The initial orders for REG and SPS were paramount to our thesis. Without them, an investment based on AMSC’s superconductor technology offerings would still be highly speculative and unproven.

In the “Risks” section of the article, we discuss another publicly traded superconductor stock that we have been following for a few years, Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON). Unlike AMSC, SCON has just not been able to move from the R&D phase to the commercial phase in the superconductor applications that it’s targeting. Ironically, on the same day our AMSC article was published, SCON announced that it was merging with a privately held company to focus on delivering next generation longevity care and health wellness services, and that it was winding down its Conductus HTS wire platform.

Obviously, no company can be an R&D company forever. At some point, the technology has to be able to financially support a business built around it. Superconductors have been around for several decades, but for certain applications, commercial viability had not yet been reached - which is why we mentioned SCON in our “Risks” section to begin with. It appears that SCON was not able to reach that point at this time, but we feel good about AMSC’s chances. The orders from ComEd in Chicago and the Navy validate that, after years of testing, superconducting technology is ready for these real-world applications. Without these orders, we would have been reluctant to assume strong growth going forward.

