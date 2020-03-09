Coronavirus: 2 High-Yield Opportunities And 1 Stock To Avoid

Be selective. Real asset investments with contractual cash flow offer the best risk to reward.

A lot of companies could be greatly affected by the spread of the coronavirus.

In the recent market correction, we have seen everything drop. Even blue-chip companies like Realty Income (O), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and McDonald’s (MCD) saw their share price crumble under the pressure.

It shows us once again that when panic erupts, there's no where to hide…

source

At High Yield Landlord, we target an average 8% dividend yield, and the latest correction is making it easier for us to allocate capital. A lot of companies are slowly getting back into our buy range.

However, this does not mean that any high-yielding stock is a good investment. The coronavirus is a real issue, and as it continues to spread, a lot of businesses could greatly suffer from it. Entire supply chains are impacted. Consumers are sitting at home in quarantine. Schools are closing down. And travel is delayed.

So before rushing into the market, make sure that what you are buying is resilient enough to withstand this potential crisis.

As an example, Carnival (CCL), the cruise ship operator, is now yielding a historically high 6% dividend yield. Should investors buy it while it's cheap? Maybe, but there's no clear answer here. This is a highly-cyclical company that's heavily affected by the coronavirus fears. Unless a solution is found quickly, CCL is near certain to disappoint in 2020 and cheap can quickly get even cheaper.

source

By simply going on their website, you can tell that they are getting desperate with a site wide 45% off deals to anyone who is willing to take the risk and book a cruise today.

source

Therefore, this does not seem like a clear opportunity. You get a high yield, but results could crash in 2020. The lower share price is somewhat matched with deteriorating fundamentals, at least in the immediate term.

In times of panic, we believe that investors should favor more defensive investments. Everything is somewhat discounted right now, but a lot of businesses will fare much better than cruise ships.

Offense Wins Games, Defense Wins Championships

We believe that REITs, or Real Estate Investment Trusts, provide a lot of great opportunities at this moment.

They dropped along with all other stocks, despite enjoying more resilient fundamentals. Most REITs generate cash flow from long-term leases and the rent payments do not change because of the coronavirus.

The leases will often have 5-10 years or more remaining, and so even if the virus continues to spread, most REITs will continue to generate consistent and predictable cash flow.

Moreover, REIT balance sheets are today stronger than ever before. It positions them for healthy cash flow growth as they acquire new properties and refinance their debt at lower interest rates.

The 10-year Treasury just dropped to a new historic low of 1.1%. All else held equal, this should be very positive to all REITs, and once the fears disappear, we expect REITs to quickly bounce back. The spread between the Treasury and REIT dividend yields is historically high:

Data by YCharts

With this said, not all REITs are worth buying. Just like in any other sector, some are riskier than others, some are overleveraged, poorly managed, or even overpriced.

Out of a universe of ~200 securities, we invest in just ~30 hand-picked REITs. Below, we present two companies that we are buying during the recent market correction.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

SRC is one of the most defensive REITs in the world. This is because it owns a diversified portfolio of net lease properties, similar to Realty Income (O), with very long leases, solid rent coverage, and automatic rent increases. Moreover, it also enjoys a strong investment grade rated balance sheet and steady cash flow growth.

Its average remaining lease term is ~10 years and it has no expected lease maturities in 2020. Therefore, even if the coronavirus keeps on spreading, it may not have any impact on its cash flow.

People will still visit Taco Bell restaurants, and Taco Bell won’t stop paying its rent because of a temporary slowdown in traffic. Despite being very resilient, SRC's share price dropped 16% for no good reason:

Source

Priced at around $45 per share, SRC pays a 5.6% dividend yield that's well covered with a safe 79% payout ratio. We expect the dividend to remain sustainable in the next recession, whether it's in 2020 or later.

SRC has guided for 6.5% AFFO per share growth in 2020, which sets shareholders for double-digit returns, even on a constant valuation multiple.

5.6% dividend yield + 6.5% AFFO growth = 12.1% total return

It's rare to find defensive investments that pay over 5% and expected to generate double-digit returns in 2020. We are buying this one.

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

BRX is another REIT that's resilient and worth considering after its recent drop. BRX owns a diverse portfolio of grocery-store anchored strip centers with >5-year leases to the most part. Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Publix (OTC:PUSH), Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Kroger (KR) are some of its largest tenants.

People need to eat. And grocery store-anchored properties enjoy consistent traffic over the entire economic cycle. In fact, Walmart was one of the best performers during the great financial crisis.

Source

This resilience also is enjoyed by the landlord. BRX earns steady rent checks that are not greatly affected by the coronavirus.

BRX is particularly interesting in the current sell off because its yield has expanded back to over 6% and it's able to generate double-digit total returns (yield + growth) organically, without having to sell any additional equity to fund its growth projects:

6.2% dividend yield + 4% AFFO growth = 10.2% total return

A lot of REITs rely on a high share price and access to equity markets to hit their growth guidance. These external growth prospects may be derailed if the sell off continues. BRX has a low 60% payout ratio, plenty of liquidity, and great projects to drive organic growth.

BRX also has bought back a lot of shares in the past when the discount to NAV was more significant. They will probably restart buybacks if the correction continues. With a 6.2% yield, BRX is one of the best risk-to-reward in the current sell off.

Putting It All Together

We invest most of our capital into defensive, cash-flow producing real asset investments. This includes the net lease properties and grocery stores presented in this article, but also office headquarters, Amazon (AMZN) distribution centers, timberland, energy pipelines, and anything else that is real and tangible.

Source

We like to invest in real assets because they are more resilient to recessions. They pay us an ~8% average yield, while we patiently wait for long-term appreciation.

SRC and BRX are two examples of real asset investments that are positioned for double-digit annual returns – despite operating resilient businesses with steady cash flow.

We are buying these type of investments in the recent correction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC; BRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.