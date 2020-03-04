Energous: Ability To Generate Substantial Revenue Remains Questionable

Energous may have enough cash to last until Q2 2021 with the proceeds from its ATM equity sales. Share count is likely to keep increasing significantly.

This would still only be around 4% of its operating expenses though, and there are downside risks given Energous's past forecasting inaccuracy.

Energous expects seven-digits revenue in 2020. The low end of this may actually be achievable this time as it would only be $1 million.

It had previously (in 2015) indicated it could reach breakeven cashflow by Q3 2017, which would imply $50+ million in annualized revenue.

Energous (WATT) continues to be a strong sell after another quarter with minimal revenue generation. It has been mentioning further partnerships and regulatory approvals, but so far there has been no commercially successful products that uses its technology.

Energous has lost credibility about its projections of future revenues due to it being consistently way off in the past. It previously expected to reach cash flow breakeven by Q3 2017, which would imply over $4 million per month in revenues around that time. However, two years past that date it is recording an average of under $20,000 per month in revenues.

Energous is likely to continue selling stock to fund its operations, resulting in substantial dilution without coming close to reaching positive cash flow.

About Announcements

Energous has entered into partnerships and gained regulatory approvals in the past but none of that has translated into significant revenue. For example, Energous entered into a partnership with Dialog Semiconductor in November 2016 and announced FCC approval of its Minature WattUp transmitter design in May 2016.

Between 2017 and 2019, Energous recorded less than $2 million in total revenue, which is less than 2% of its total operating expenses during that period. Energous has a history of making announcements that sound promising, but none of that has translated into the thing that matters (revenues).

Minimal Revenue Generation In Q4 2019

Energous reported another quarter with minimal revenue, delivering $45,643 in revenue in Q4 2019. Energous's total revenue came out to $200,000 for the full year.

It had $21.7 million in cash on hand at the end of the year, and has been issuing stock under its $20 million October 2019 ATM sales agreement. This has resulted in its share count increasing from around 30.8 million at the end of Q3 2019 to 33.2 million at the end of 2019.

I estimate that it had around $14 million remaining to sell under the ATM sales agreement at the end of 2019. Using the rest of that capacity would result in Energous having enough cash to last until Q2 2021 with its roughly $6 to $7 million per quarter burn rate assuming that revenues continue to be pretty minimal. At its current share price, that $14 million in additional equity sales would push its share count into the mid-40 million range.

Energous's 2018 10-K contains a note that pretty much sums up its situation. It has no history of generating meaningful product revenue, had accumulated a deficit of around $225 million by the end of 2018 and may never achieve or maintain profitability.

Source: Energous

Expectations For 2020

Energous expects to generate revenues "in the seven-figure range" for 2020. However, in the past it has been very inaccurate with its revenue forecasting, so I am somewhat skeptical about it bring able to generate $1+ million in revenue for 2020. The only reason I am not more skeptical is that $1 million in revenues should theoretically be a fairly low bar to reach. Energous could reach $1 million in revenues and still be far from commercially successful.

Even if it did meet its revenue expectations for once, it would still be in a severely cash burning position (given that full-year expenses are likely around $25 million). At the lower-end of seven-figures, its revenues would also still be lower than the $2.5 million in revenue it recorded in 2015, while its market cap would be close to 50 times revenues.

Price Targets

While Roth Capital has maintained its target on Energous at $7, it has also been quite inaccurate with its forecasts of Energous's revenue in the past. A December 2017 Barron's report mentioned that Roth Capital forecast that Energous would reach $22.8 million in revenue in 2018 and $169 million in revenue in 2019. Energous reached 2.3% of that revenue forecast in 2018 and 0.1% of the 2019 revenue forecast.

Roth Capital was involved in Energous's Q1 2019 equity offering and has provided investment banking services to Energous at other times in the past, so it probably isn't going to take a particularly skeptical view of the company's prospects.

Conclusion

Energous still has not been able to generate revenue anywhere close to what it needs to stem its cash burn. Even at the high end of its revenue forecast for 2020, it will likely burn $15 million. Past history suggests that it has a significant chance of not meeting its revenue forecast either, although given that the low end of the forecast is only $1 million, it probably has some chance of reaching the low end at least.

Energous appears to have enough runway to last until Q2 2021 with its cash on hand and the proceeds from its ATM equity sales. It may end up selling more shares in late 2020 to give it more of a cash buffer though. With its share price approaching $1, further equity raises are going to result in substantial dilution though.

Energous remains a strong sell due to skepticism about it being able to generate substantial revenue. Even at its diminished share price, its market cap is around 235x its 2019 revenues and 47x the low end of its 2020 revenue forecast.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in WATT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.