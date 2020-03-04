The Trend Is Still Your Friend, With Fear & Greed Trader (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of this week's podcast with Fear & Greed Trader. We hope you enjoy.

Okay, all that out of the way, let's get into it. Steve, welcome back to the podcast.

Steve Wells: Thank you very much. Good afternoon.

NB: Good to have you back. So, we recorded the last one of these in July, and you were at that time a little bit contrarian. In fact, you said that the headline of the story, the article that we put out accompanying the podcast was Fear & Greed Trader sees little to fear in today's market. This was dated July 1, 2019, and you had some calls here that were interesting that turned out to be quite prescient on the Alibaba (BABA), CVS (CVS), Amazon (AMZN), and some others, but the point is back then you said that you were not lightening up on your exposure which was counter to what a lot of other people who were doing at the time. So, with that in mind, maybe you can catch our readers up in the last – what you’ve done over the last six months, and more importantly, tell us what your views are on today's market.

SW: Sure. That turned out to be a pretty decent call. What – my focus at that time and as the year was going by, my focus at that time was – and my thoughts and my impression was the entire trade tariff weatherwas way overstated. I never believed it was going to get to the point that many analysts/pundits were making it out to be. And so, that’s why I really did not see it coming as a big issue in the markets in 2019.

In fact, if you look back, the largest drawdown we had in 2019 was 7%. That’s going to surprise a lot of people because all we heard during 2019 was, Jeez! What a difficult environment it is; and Boy!, those tariffs could really hurt and upset the global economy. Having said that, as the year went on, I thought we saw a pretty – you know [indiscernible] event take place in October 2019. There again, the fear rhetoric had ramped up pretty good. It was all of course based on tariffs, but the market really did not react to what the pundits were really saying in regard to a market drop off.

In fact, pull back was contained to again less than that 7%; I believe it was 5% back in October. And then, an important technical change took place, and that the market had broke out from a level that it had been contained since the beginning of 2019. That break out turned out to be very significant. From the end of it, the market rallied 17% into 2020 with no more than a 3% pullback. In fact, I believe that's part of the issue we’re faced with today and why we’re seeing really the route that’s going on now.

Sure, this coronavirus issue is out there, and I guess we could spend the entire afternoon talking about those issues and what could or could not develop, but in general terms, the – our market had just been basically on a very, very strong rally, no pull backs, and really any event that would come along if you think about it in common sense terms is going to upset that apple cart and corona is a real event, don't get me wrong, it’s a real event, and now we’re seeing that apple cart upset pretty good.

We’re right now down looking at the screen today and counting yesterday. We’re down about 5%. Now, here again, my focus is a macro view, so I'm not really getting too panicky over this. I'm not getting overly concerned because the macro trends are still in place. Will they be questioned? Will they be tested? More than likely there’s a good possibility of that now, but at 5% they’re not – they are no way near being tested at this point in time, and I think we have to keep that in mind.

NB: Sure. Okay, now walk us back here really quick. Fear & Greed Trader, as the name suggests, you look for elements of fear and greed in the market psychology, and to do that you have a bunch of trendlines that you follow, so maybe you can just tell us about that real quick, especially for the readers that might not – I’m sorry listeners that may not have heard the last podcast, and then give us the view of where your – what the trendlines are telling you right now?

SW: Okay. The very long-term bullish primary trend is very much intact. Again, with a falling of 5% pullback from the highs, that’s kind of easy to ascertain. Right now, it’s just probably great time, you know, to talk about this stuff. The – every short-term trendline, say a 20-day moving average or a 50-day moving average if investors are familiar with that terminology on a technical front, they have been broken. So, we’ve broken down on the short-term basis, not unusually after you’ve had a 16%, 17% rally.

Now, we start looking at support levels. Now, we take them one step at a time, and in doing all of this, the – what I try to impress on people is keep the macro trend and the macro view at the forefront of your mind. Once you allow the short-term trendline’s rhetoric fear take over that breeds emotion, you’re going to be then caught up and exactly what we’re seeing happening in the market today and yesterday, and that is making premature decisions which you could regret.

We’ve seen that happen in the past. It’s difficult, it’s not easy. Emotion is very strong – it’s part of human nature and it’s very strong, and it will make us do things we really, you know, should not be doing when it comes to investing. Again, it could be more now as an investor. Certainly, traders have a whole different mindset when it comes to these short-term moving averages.

And that basically is what sparks some of these moves, and they can actually make those moves stronger and just, you know, and continuing over time; and in essence, it would just feed on itself. The short-term views will just continue to feed on itself, and we’re seeing that happen today as I’m speaking. The market – the Dow is now down 800 points.

NB: Right.

SW: I think it was down 600.

NB: Yes.

SW: So that’s just an indication of what goes on. You’ve got to keep that macro view from 30,000 feet, as I would like to call it, in the forefront of your mind.

NB: Okay. So, bottom line is macro view is still positive, still constructive, still speaks to this being a risk-on type of world, especially as it concerns shares of companies’ stocks, is that right?

SW: That's correct. That's correct. And I want to also stress because it’s come up now at a different point in time, I don't profess a buy-and-hold strategy, and certainly a buy-and-hold strategy has its place for many investors, but – and we get into all different categories, of course we could spend the rest of day talking about that, but the bottom line is buy-and-hold does have its place.

What I am professing is more of a primary trend following strategy. So, in that sense in simplistic terms, I will follow the primary bullish trend which has been in place, it's been tested, it’s passed every test so far. And as long as that primary bullish trend remains in place, then I will stay with the risk-on mentality. Having said that, we also know there are times when I would also like to say we play hard and then there’s sometimes we don't play so hard, meaning it is not diving in at every little 2% or 3% dip, you’re ascertaining, you’re reassessing of course your own personal situation comes into play also. That’s the key in the crux of what I'm trying to put forth as far as my strategy goes.

NB: Okay. What kind of a level would you look at from a technical standpoint for this to change?

SW: Okay. Let me just pull up a quick little chart if you don’t mind, give me a second. Right now, what I use in my strategy from a technical perspective, the 20-month moving average of the S&P 500.

NB: Okay.

SW: Now the – as you can imagine for investors that have any little bit of technical knowledge, that’s a long duration of time. You’re looking at each slice of time on a monthly basis, not a daily basis. And so, for instance, right now, if I look at that, the primary bullish trend would not come into question until about 2940, 2950. We’re right now at 3140. We’ve come a long way down. Now, trust me, just like we’ve seen in the past, at 3140 as I sit here looking at the screen right now, I believe that’s kind of where we are anyway, since you’re looking at that screen right now, we’ve already come down say 5%.

NB: Yes.

SW: If youhave another 200 points today, and you’re going to have pandemonium, and you’re going to have all sorts of people questioning what's going on and making really, really rash decisions, I – in my way of looking at things before that primary trend is broken, so you’ve got to have patience. This is also – it’s going to test your patience; it’s going to test your will; it’s going to test your convictions, and that’s – so keep in mind, and that’s what I have done. I kept investors invested in the market in December 2018 when that was tested. It actually broke below, but then rebounded right back.

NB: Okay. Yes, 2900 on the S&P to give you an idea, the last time we were there was early October. I believe October 8, and it's now, as you said 3140 or whatever. So, that would be – to get back to 2900 that would be about 7%, 8% another drop of that much?

SW: Right. And actually – yes, I’m glad you brought that up because that – then if you - let’s just say simple math, so now you add that 8% to save the 5% or 6% that were down in the last couple of days. That’s 14%.

NB: Right.

SW: Well, you’re in correction mode, but you’re not in bear market mode.

NB: Right. But if you get another 6% on top of that, then you’re in bear market, but yes…

SW: Yes, it’s correct. That’s correct. Alright, so – and again, this is where the will of investors is always tested. As I sit here today, I don't believe we’re going to get to actually test the 20-month moving average. I’d be [Indiscernible] that’s just a gut feeling, and I guess at this point and that’s all it is, and I say that because getting us to this level, we’ve seen some very, very important, strong technical signals that came out in the latter part of 2019 that in my view just don't go away overnight, overnight meaning, you know a few months or even yes, a year. Again, now the wildcard is the virus.

NB: Right.

SW: Unless the wildcard, this virus remains in the headlines going out another two, three months, and we can’t get this situation under control or it looks like it's not getting under control. That truly adds a wildcard to the picture, and of course, that’s why we assess the situation taking it day-by-day, week-by-week, and not guessing and speculating as to what might happen, good or bad.

NB: Okay. We touched on it, coronavirus, CV-19 or something COVID-19 I believe is the clinical name. The point is this is something that neither of us professed to completely understand neither of us being medical professionals. Nevertheless, there is of course, we’ve seen how this virus has expanded into all parts – different parts of the world and just recently this – today this afternoon as we record this on February 25th, I believe that the U.S. made an announcement that they would be expecting to be more cases of the coronavirus here in the U.S.

So, it doesn’t look like this is going away. The bigger question is, how bad will it be, and more importantly, how – what will – what type of an impact will this have on the global economy? The economic analysis that I’ve had so far all says that things should pick up again pretty quickly that demand – the demand pictures is okay, and then, once things stabilize, the economy will continue to hum again, but what are your views on this? And what type of concerns do you have over the big picture and over some of these fears that we’ve seen having a bit of a more permanent effect where the economy is concerned?

SW: Okay, right now based on what we know, I think you’ve summarized it pretty well. I am in that same camp in the sense that we – the global economy was starting to show some green shoots. Manufacturing had started to bottom. We got some signals from not only the U.S. market, but the euro zone. The stock’s 600; the DAX, they were also rallying to new record highs. The market was telling us that things had bottomed, and that the next change was going to be positive. Of course, along comes coronavirus and now that throws somewhat of a [indiscernible] those theories.

As it just laid out to the members of my service, my view today is that this potential growth picked up in the economies around the world and our earnings picture here in the United States will be deferred now, but not destroyed, and that’s the premise I’m going with right now. How long it is deferred, of course, there again, we don’t know because as you mentioned, we’re not medical experts. I take some solace in the fact that it appears and it's early yet that China has at least stabilized the number of cases that seem to have plateaued. I think it will be a good sign if they start to slowly get back to work over there and we don't get another uptick in cases.

And I think if that does happen and that’s an if, and it’s a speculation, if that happens then I think that will also occur in the countries that have just picked up some cases. I believe it’s safe to say that. And so, therefore from an optimistic point of view, we get through this quarter we should – we maybe stumble into the second quarter, but again, things are deferred and not destroyed. If that changes tomorrow and the Chinese folks get back to work and all of a sudden cases ramp up because they’re now opening up the economy a little bit more, whole different scenario. And I think the market – you have to look to the market too, and the market is kind of giving us initial single. There’s an issue right now, but I – there's also other signs that we have to look at, at the market. Now, the sign a lot of people want to use is the 10-year treasury. It’s traded at 1.31% today. People say that’s the fear gauge. That’s – everyone is the flight to safety, and of course, that's true, but right now, I also look at high-yield credit spreads.

SW: They’re not blowing out. If you compare high-yield credit spreads today to what we saw in 2016, when we had the global recession talk everywhere, December 2018, when we also had the scare and the big market drop, we are nowhere near those levels, not even close. Can that change in a few days? Absolutely, but that’s something right now that tells me keep the fear level subdue to some degree in my own mind as well. You know, you’ve got to talk to yourself too, and then, kind of, you know, try and put all the facts together before you let emotion just run amok. And so, those are the things that I’m going to be concentrating on as this thing progresses.

We have to remember that, you know the job of the CDC and all the health organizations – that’s their job to keep everybody on edge and keep them advised of what’s going on. So that rhetoric isn’t going to help, but I understand that’s their job. And so, that’s going to add something to the narrative when we look at how the price action unfolds, but I’ll be watching the key levels, especially the long-term primary trend levels, and then, I'll do little science that may come along to warrant us getting possibly looking for – to make a change.

NB: Fair enough, okay. Alright, with that in mind, are there any particular sectors that you are bullish where you might be looking to add to your position or initiate new positions now?

SW: Yes. I – again, I don't see this situation extending too far into 2019. And with that said, I’m still bullish on technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary and to some degree financials and I'll tell you why. Take healthcare and technology, yes, they’ve had big runs and people are starting to get nervous about the growth and they’ve already started to come down. So, this is also a nice little [mean reversion] move we’ve had here to levels where they’re looking like they could be started to be picked up again and bought. In a low growth environment, forget about coronavirus, we were growing at 2% anyway, but we’ve been growing in that level.

So, even if you toss out coronavirus, in a low growth environment, people are going to search for growth, and the growth in earnings has all been technology and healthcare, and I don't see that changing anytime overnight. And so, once we get through this panic mode, I think when the dust settles, people are going to get back into those stocks, same thing with consumer discretionary. I bring up financials because we just had a technical breakout on the XLF, which is the financial SPDR ETF that attracts the major banks here in the U.S., and we had a breakout now with this recent pullback, we’re not so sure that breakout was real.

If it does turn out to be real, if we turn this around real quickly, that’s going to bode very well because that breakout was from a range that cap the XLF going all the way back to 2007. So, a breakout like that is a huge signal. And so, I am adding those in, especially as they sort to come down. But my focus is on technology and healthcare, and again, to some degree consumer discretionary. I will remain with a stock like Alibaba; I will remain with a stock like Amazon. In fact, I’ve just picked up some Amazon in this latest dip. It’s an overweight position for me. Again, fundamentally, they’re strong after their last quarter, but more importantly, the stock broke out on a technical basis, and I think that bodes well for more highs down the road.

I look at a healthcare stock like AbbVie, its symbol ABBV, 5% yield. They’ve raised guidance four of the last five quarters, and once again, their stock has broken out. It’s now dropped back to just about that breakout level. To me, that’s a very, very strong signal and a strong buy. Our goal with a stock like Blackstone grew in the financial sector, excellent up trend as they just last year reclassified themselves as a C-corporation, which opens the door now for funds and ETFs to get involved with them; 3.1% yield; sells at below market value. I’m looking at CVS, a stock I believe I had in July also. That [indiscernible] nicely; made new highs; is now pulled back and is in a buy range today.

Have they hit the bottom? Can it drop a little more? Any of these that I just mentioned in this fear [market] we have today, the answer would be yes, but if someone has a long-term view, these are the times when you could start to nibble at some of these stocks now. And then, the last one I had – well, I actually have two more, Fidelity National Info Services (FIS), a services technology company offering wealth management services, government payment solutions, and they just bought a company called Worldpay in 2019, and that I think opens the door for them to have very, very good growth in 2020. The technical charts on all of these companies is very, very good.

And last but not least, the company I'm waiting to come back in a little bit more, salesforce.com. The company is CRM. They spent all of last year consolidating a huge move in 2018. They just broke out, and now they're going to come back and start I guess to test that breakout level. So, unless we now all of a sudden turn ourselves into a total bear market scenario, I believe all of these stocks are worth looking into. And finally, I do have one more, if someone is a little bit nervous and they want to get into gold, Newmont Mining, a gold stock, again, has a long-term consolidation pattern that goes back quite a few years and gold and Newmont Mining just broke out of that trading range. So, there is a lot of individual stocks that have given off signals that say we’re not done here. It’s going to take this event turning really, really bad and/or something else coming along that’s also a big negative, in my view, to turn this into a bear market scenario.

NB: Yes. Gold has been on a massive run. Interestingly today, and I don’t know about yesterday, but Newmont Mining is also down today although a fraction of what the broader market is. It’s down $0.40 or – which is less than 1% today and I don’t know what it did – yesterday, I think it was…

SW: It actually was up yesterday.

NB: And so, yes, so there you go.

SW: Yes. You know that’s something that I can just punch that up right now, but that's something that I may take a look at on any kind of a small pullback because I do believe we've got to run, it is not just 49 and change now.

NB: Yes.

SW: If this breakout is real, I kind of think it might be, that stock could easily run at 60. So, you got a nice little trade there I think. I’m not into it yet, that's the only one I don't have. Full disclosure, I own all of the stocks I mentioned with the exception of Newmont Mining, but I’m looking to possibly get involved in that one.

NB: Okay. And then, CRM, Salesforce, I mean this is a stock that was at the start of the year – it ended the year at 162 and it peaked out – in just a month and I guess, yes, a month and 19 days. On February 19, it was at 192 so that's – well, I can’t do the percentage, but that’s like what? It that 20%, I don’t know it’s a huge jump in just one month.

SW: Yes, 30 points on a 160, so what does average, yes, it’s close to that.

NB: Yes, so that's a massive jump. Now it's come back down since then, I mean the peak was 52-week high was 195.72 it's now 179.50 as we speak here on Tuesday afternoon.

SW: Correct.

NB: That’s still well above the levels from January and December, so at what point would you be looking to add more into that?

SW: Ideally, and actually I’d see where the break out took place. You’re exactly right, it took place around let’s say [indiscernible] 165, 167 that’s where the breakout took place early January. Ideally, if we are going to get a full retracement, which we could in this type of market, I’d be looking to be a buyer right around the 170 level. You could [indiscernible]. In fact, if you're aggressive and if you are much younger investor with a long timeframe at your disposal, you can look to add – you could sort of start to add and nibble right here.

Someone like myself, I’m going to tread more cautious. I’m going to try and maybe wait, and again, you know, 5, 6 points, and there again, if I decide to turn myself into a market timeline, Nat, I may lose the opportunity. It could stop right here and just keep running, you know. In fact I missed the opportunity and I don’t know what I would've done for what I’ve sold some of at that 192. When that stock broke out at 160 to 170, I was kind of lows to buy it at like 172, 173 and like you said, it ran to 192. So, this is kind of my pull back.

NB: Okay. And lastly, Baba, Alibaba, which back in – I remember you called this when we recorded the last podcast, it was trading in the 160s.

SW: Yes.

NB: And you said at the time that it was $200 or $220 stock and I think I laughed at you. No, I didn’t. I wouldn't do that, but it sure enough went up to – it went up to $231.

SW: But many people did, yes I know, many people did.

NB: Yes. It went up to – all the way up to $231 and it’s since come back, but there too it’s still above $200. So, you're not taking any profits of the table there yet?

SW: I did not. I probably should have taken some off at $225, $230. I did write some calls against it. That’s a minor – you know that will give me a little bit of protection and a little bit of income. Looking back, of course, it’s easy now at looking back.

NB: Sure.

SW: It’s always easy, but now I’m happy with the position. It’s not consolidating that move. So now, I’m looking at – like you said, it’s like $205 today, I do believe once we get into a consolidation pattern, trying to get back, you know, trying our levels off, their economy levels off, the stock is at $250, $260 stock in my opinion. So, basically from here, you’ve got a good 25%, 30% move left. And so that's why I’ve held on. It’s a long-term position for me. It has been a long-term position for me, and it’s an overweight position for me.

NB: Very good. Okay, that gave us a lot to work with. Thank you so much for joining the podcast.

I have been speaking with Steve Wells, who runs the Savvy Investor Marketplace Service here at Seeking Alpha. You can sign up for the Savvy Investor Service either by going to seekingalpha.com/marketplace and looking for Savvy Investor or by typing Savvy Investor or Steve Wells into the site search bar at seekingalpha.com. You can of course also follow Steve on seekingalpha.com and enjoy his free content there.

For disclosures, I, Nathaniel Baker, the only stock that we mentioned that where I have a position is Amazon, AMZN, where I am long and what about you Steve?

SW: You want me to list some more, but…

NB: No, you don’t have to list them all. You mentioned already that all of them except for the Newmont Mining.

SW: Yes.

NB: …you are long.

SW: Full disclosure, every stock that I’ve mentioned today with the exception of Newmont Mining, I am long, remain in those stocks and I am considering adding Newmont say within the next two, three, four days.

NB: Okay, cool. Well, please do keep us updated on that and your readers as well. Okay, with that thank you all for listening and we look forward to speaking to you again next time.

