VeChain Technicals Show Lag After Early Year Bounce Back

With Bitcoin down from 2020 heights, Vechain also looks to be lagging against its main trading pair, showing bearish signals in technical analysis.

It suffered a blow last year with a hack; but has a promising line of partners that have signed on to use its blockchain.

It was expected that VETBTC (VET-USD) would experience a price recovery as a result of Bitcoin’s latest pullback in its pairing with the US Dollar. However, VETBTC continues to disappoint traders who invested in the VeChain token; a token that showed so much promise when it was launched in August 2018 but which has so underperformed.

Is there a glimmer of hope in the horizon for HODLers of the VeChain token? This price analysis piece provides some insight as to the price outlook for Q1 2020.

Fundamental Analysis

The latest news for Vechain is that fashion brand Sarah Regensburger has decided to tackle product counterfeiting using blockchain technology. The company has announced on Twitter that it will use the VeChain Thor blockchain to authenticate its products along the value chain. This could represent a major breakthrough in the fight against counterfeiting, which Statista.com says costs companies more than $323 billion.

Even though price on VETBTC did not have a short-term response to the announcement, it represents a piece of good news for the project which saw the year end badly with a $6.6million hack on its buyback wallet in Dec 2019.

Technical Analysis

The technical analysis for VETBTC starts from the weekly chart, where we see that the pair was able to push out of the falling wedge in an upside break. But this move has flattered to deceive and has fallen into a side trend. VETBTC continues to remain in a downtrend, and is one of the few altcoin pairs which has been unable to see the base token make any substantial gains from Bitcoin’s dive towards $8,500 against the USD.

VETBTC Weekly Chart: February 28, 2020

The daily chart presents a clearer picture for the short-term. Price movements on VETBTC appear to be of very narrow daily ranges. However, a clear support at the 69 satoshis level appears to be forming, with the top of the range formed by the 75 satoshis price level.

VETBTC Daily Chart: February 28, 2020

On the northern side of the upper price boundary of this range, we continued to see a resistance zone at the 83-87 satoshis price range (blue color), as well as further resistance at 94 satoshis and at the price zone that lies between the 101 satoshis and 108 satoshis price level. These resistance areas are all possible targets if price is able to break above the 75 satoshis price ceiling. The price break from the falling wedge should have seen VETBTC aim for a measured move towards the 94 satoshis price level. However, this breakout move only got as far as the blue resistance zone before it faded.

The flip side of the trade foresees a situation where price breaks below the 69 satoshis price level. Such a price breakdown would open the door towards support areas that can be found south of the present range floor at 66 satoshis, 50 satoshis and 34 satoshis. 34 satoshis happens to be the site where VETBTC attained its lowest prices: these were in September and November 2019.

Traders should deploy the appropriate filters in determining the breakout/breakdown status of price moves. Since the price ranges are quite small, a 1% penetration close above or below the present range constitutes a sufficient filtering mechanism to confirm any possible breaks of the key price barriers.

Market Sentiment

Long-term: bearish

Medium-term: bearish

Short-term: neutral

VETBTC is technically still in a long-term and medium-term downtrend. In the short-term, price movement in the price range defined by the barriers at 69 satoshis and 75 satoshis continue to impart a neutral outlook to VETBTC in the short-term.

JOIN THE COIN AGORA Did you know the crypto market is up +180% since Jan 1, 2019? Is the bear market over? Is Bitcoin going to shoot up like it did in 2017? We provide news, research, technical analysis and more at the Coin Agora on all things crypto! Sign up now and get instant access to our 2019 Pick Portfolio—where three of our picks are up more than 250% since January 2019!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VET-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.