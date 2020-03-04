Looking At RCI Hospitality's Q1 And Recent 10-K Reveal Deterioration And Questionable Decisions

RCI Hospitality (RICK) recently posted Q1 results and finally filed its 10-K for the prior fiscal year, months later than one would expect. I spent time reviewing both Q1 results as well as the recent 10-K, and I find some recent revelations troubling, as both business fundamentals look to be in jeopardy in the core profit center Nightclubs segment and the company continued to make questionable capital allocation decisions that further my conviction that the RCI management team is not one I would like to invest with. Let’s take a look at Q1 results as well as my findings from the 10-K.

Q1: 2-Year Stack at Bombshells Unimpressive and Nightclubs Stalling

Q1 results at RCI were not particularly exciting. Total revenue grew 9.9% y/y thanks almost entirely to new Nightclubs and improved performance at Bombshells. Nightclubs revenue grew only 0.3% y/y in spite of a few new clubs, with same-store sales dropping 1.8% y/y, leaving the 2-year stack at 2.5%. Interestingly, high margin categories in this segment declined, with alcohol sales falling 0.8% y/y and service revenue falling 1.3% y/y. In fact, the sales growth from this segment was relegated primarily to “Other Revenue” which is primarily real estate and lease income, which jumped 17% y/y and a 1.8% increase in food sales. If we were to exclude Other Revenue, operating revenue in the segment actually fell 0.8% y/y. In short, I think the trends in this segment are somewhat troubling, and I think we will see this business performance flatten out and potentially decline in upcoming quarters.

Overall, Nightclubs operating income declined about 11% y/y to $13.8 million on a GAAP basis, with an operating margin of 36.4%, down 440 basis points y/y. The comparable period of 2019 includes a $1.1 million gain on sale from divesting Club Onyx, so operating profit fell 3.6% y/y, and non-GAAP operating margin declined 120 basis points y/y to 36.6% of sales. Nevertheless, I believe the decline in operating profit demonstrates the operating leverage of the business model, showing what happens when alcohol and service revenue declines.

CEO Eric Langan touted Bombshells, saying “Last call we titled this slide Bombshells Turnaround Taking Shape. This call we have are-titled it Bombshells Turnaround is Happening.”

I don’t completely disagree, as comp store sales grew 19.2% y/y in Q1. However, what Langan failed to mention, is that the 19.2% increase in comps comes against the backdrop of a 20.5% decline in Q1’19. In aggregate, this means the two-year stack is negative at 1.3%. While Bombshells improved, it would be a stretch to say it’s doing well. Operating profit grew to 15.2% of sales, with the segment generating $1.6 million in operating profit.

Overall, operating performance was somewhat mediocre in Q1, with non-GAAP EPS up just $0.01 to $0.62 per share, with non-GAAP net income down 2.5% y/y. Q1 was not a disaster for RCI Hospitality, but I would not consider it particularly good.

10-K Findings

My primary reason for remaining bearish on RCI Hospitality has been a lack of trust for the management team. The materiality of these insights are not always a clear impact to financial statements, however, they reveal more about the priorities of the board and management team.

From the most recent 10-K, management’s compensation was disclosed, which included automobile expense. As a long-time value investor, I am more apt to be found driving a Honda Civic than a luxury car, so I will try to withhold judgement as best I can. That said, Langan received automobile expenses just shy of $18K, while CFO Phillip Marshall received $24K, and EVP Travis Reese received a whopping $56K in automobile expenses. Reese could have leased a whole fleet of Honda Civics for his family at that price, but I suspect he has found a more luxurious vehicle.

Marshall received a $30K raise in 2019, even though the company is facing an SEC investigation, had its auditor quit, received feedback from two auditors that the company had materially weak internal controls, and filed its 10-K late for the third consecutive year. I am constantly shocked that Marshall remains CFO, let alone continues to be rewarded for his performance.

Additionally, the Board of Directors thought that 2019 went so swimmingly, that they all voted to increase their annual compensation by 50% to $30,000 per year, paid quarterly. This is the same Board of Directors that collectively have almost no skin in the game. Nourdean Anakar and Yura Barabash own zero shares, while Luke Lirot owns only 518 and Elaine Martin owns just 975 shares. Former IR rep Allan Priaulx owns 2,000 shares – the only board member with more than 1 year of compensation invested in the company outside of the senior management team. In his most recent annual letter, Warren Buffett warned of boards with no skin in the game. This is certainly the case of a board that generally lacks skin in the game.

Of course, these are corporate governance issues. On the capital allocation front, I have noticed some troubling trends. In the 10-K, management disclosed a few amendments to existing debt structures:

On December 2019, the Company amended the $5.0 million short-term note payable related to the Scarlett’s acquisition in May 2017, which had a balance of $3.0 million as of the amendment date, extending the maturity date to October 1, 2022. The amendment did not have an impact in the Company’s results of operations and cash flows.

This note originally was supposed to be paid in full 6 months after the close date, yielding 5% in the interim. This note effectively was extended by another 5 years.

Another amendment:

Subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, in February 2020, in relation to a $4.0 million 12% note payable earlier refinanced on August 15, 2018, the Company restructured the note with a private lender by executing a 12% 10-year note payable $57,388 monthly, including interest, starting March 2020. The restructured note eliminates a scheduled balloon principal payment of $4.0 million in August 2021. The refinancing did not have an impact in the Company’s results of operations and cash flows.

In short, this pushes a three note out to a 12 year note, at a whopping 12%. The management team continually brags about financing deals at 5%. This is quite a bit more than 5%. Further, the original note was for $2 million and increased to $4 million upon the first amendment in 2018. This is creative financing.

The company’s interesting refinancing choices continue:

Also in February 2020, in relation to a $9.9 million 12% note payable that was partially paid during the December 2017 Refinancing Loan, the Company restructured the note, which had a balance of $5.2 million as of the amendment date, by executing a 12% 10-year note payable $74,515 monthly, including interest, starting March 2020. The restructured note eliminates a scheduled balloon principal payment of $3.8 million in October 2021. As a result of the refinancing, the Company wrote off approximately $25,400 in unamortized debt issuance cost as interest expense in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of income for the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

Again, management took a ~3.5-year 12% note and turned it into a 13 year 12% note. Management messaged these refinancing activities on the call as avoiding balloon payments. However, I would posit that these refinancing activities allow management to message a lower upfront cost to achieve their claims of low EBITDA multiples. If avoiding balloon payments was truly the goal, I would assume RCI could find bank debt at lower costs than 12%.

I continue to remain skeptical of the management team and business model

I’ve communicated my concerns about the long-term viability of Bombshells several times throughout the years, and although it is getting to flat, it is not the cash spewing franchise model that management touted for years. The Nightclubs business is a far better business, in my view, though I fear that it may also deteriorate in the event of a recession, and it is likely in a long-term structural decline.

With concerns over the core business performance and even more concerns about the behavior of the management team, I continue to remain on the sidelines. If the stock once again rallies to a price where I believe the downside is asymmetrical, I will likely enter a short position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.