Only The Strong Will Survive This Meltdown

All these stocks are on my personal watchlist.

It's a mixed bag but there are themes to notice.

Here are 25 stocks that have held up during the crash.

The table below lists the stocks on my watchlist that have bucked the recent downtrend and shown a YTD gain. (No easy feat.)

The table is sorted in order of highest to lowest YTD gain. There are other stocks that have bigger gains but they're not on my watchlist. I'll make a few observations about this list and follow with charts of 5 stocks that interest me.

Top of the list is Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL), a consumer discretionary stock that makes containers and packaging. You've probably seen or maybe even purchased Ball jars at Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) or other general retail merchandisers. Why this stock is leading the pack is a little puzzling to me, and to the analyst community who seem to hate it. Maybe someone can weigh in with a comment on this?

There are other consumer stocks on the list, like Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Colgate (NYSE:CL), Coke (NYSE:KO) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB). This makes sense because these are defensive names and they offer at least a modicum of shelter from the storm.

Big, legacy tech is well represented by names like Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Motorola (NYSE:MSI), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and even the long-suffering HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Perhaps the FAANG crowd decided to switch to legacy tech names to reduce volatility while maintaining exposure to the sector?

Healthcare is represented with names like Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), and West Pharma (NYSE:WST).

Financial Services are represented by names like T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and Moody's (NYSE:MCO).

Even energy is represented with names like NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS).

It's a motley crew of names, some of which make intuitive sense and others make me scratch my head. But they all share one important feature - they are up in price this year while the market is getting pounded. I think it's fertile ground for hunting.

Here are 5 sets of charts, with the top ones comparing each stock with the S&P 500 YTD, and the bottom ones showing the relative performance as a price ratio versus the S&P 500.

Chart 1. Ball Corp Chart 2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Chart 3. Microsoft

Chart 4. S&P Global

Chart 5. T. Rowe Price

