Sinclair Broadcast Group: Forget What I Said Yesterday, It's Worse Than I Thought

2021 is the real crunch time, with further cord-cutting and distributor losses and no political boost. I may short then, instead of now.

Sinclair's financials are a little vague and confusing, but seem to indicate that the company's revenues barely equal costs as is, before any further revenue loss.

After just completing an article on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) I didn’t expect to be writing another one too soon. My last article was generally well received (not always a given) but in constructive feedback one particular item kept cropping up.

My last article basically treated Sinclair as an all-or-nothing proposition: There’s negotiations going on with Comcast (CMCSA) that either will or won’t work, and the company has value if it goes well and does not if it goes badly.

As most of my readers pointed out, this is somewhat different than the spectrum of results usually used, where calculations of profit per subscriber and number of subscribers produce a profit formula of sorts that readers can use to plug in their own numbers and adjust the outcome.

So I wanted to do some more research and offer the numbers in a format more to my readers liking. But when I started doing additional research, I realized that my bearish article yesterday may actually have been too optimistic. So this article is offered as both a reformat and a recalculation. In a nutshell, Sinclair appears to be facing a not-insignificant risk of seeing all its profits - not just its sports division ones - wiped out.

Another Way Of Looking At It

In my defense, the reason yesterday’s article was written in that format is that right now Sinclair is largely in a binary outcome situation: It either will or will not conclude a new deal with Comcast for distribution of its sports networks, and its sports division’s value either will or will not fall all the way to zero as a result.

However, since the article also pointed out the most likely result that Comcast will negotiate a new deal with lower rates, I realize now that some of my readers were right - while deal or no deal is binary, the range of possible rates is a spectrum, and valuing Sinclair might well be aided by a formula to calculate what different levels of cuts will do to Sinclair.

So, let’s do it that way, this time. All numbers in this article will be based on Sinclair’s own SEC submissions, which included their 2020 projections for their three operating divisions: Sports, Local Broadcasting and Corporate. The goal here is to calculate how much room Sinclair has for further cuts and where such cuts would leave the profitability of the company. Though as you’ll see, Sinclair runs into trouble before we even get to the “cuts” part.

The Problem, Simply

The roots of Sinclair’s problems are clear. Sinclair reached a deal with AT&T (NYSE:T) to maintain distribution of the 21 RSNs it purchased from Fox as part of its merger deal with Disney’s (DIS) Media Networks division. Meanwhile, DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) refused an extension offer and took the RSNs off its service.

If you’ve been following my DISH and AT&T articles, you already know what happened next. And you probably know even if you haven’t: DISH reported an increase in net income without the RSNs and its best subscriber figures in over a year, while AT&T’s numbers nosedived.

Comcast, watching all of this, is almost certainly re-assessing its own plans for the upcoming negotiations. Not just what its own walkaway number should be, but also that it should be a true walkaway number.

You Say Potato.....

Ultimately, then, Sinclair faces losses from three potential sources: Subscriber defection from the pay-TV bundle as a whole, distributor defection from their channels in particular, and pricing pressure from those distributors who do continue to carry.

These three sources intersect and counteract one another to a certain extent. Refusal to bow to pricing pressure will lead to more subscriber and distributor defections, while concessions on pricing will keep more subscribers around but lower profit per-subscriber substantially.

However, there also are limits to this interconnection. Even a substantial price cut is unlikely to completely end pay-TV defections - streaming is simply superior in too many ways - and as such at least a few distributors will probably walk away from Sinclair no matter what it offers. In fact, while I was researching this article Google’s (GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube TV nearly walked away from Sinclair’s RSNs with a mere four days notice - before hasty negotiations produced a temporary extension, probably on terms far from what Sinclair wanted. At 2 million subscribers that's hardly the kind of blow Comcast or even DISH inflicted, but these small cuts will still add up.

So ultimately it’s a little pointless to try to break down each one. The real question is, how much revenue loss can Sinclair afford from its sports segment, regardless of the source?

No Cross-Subsidizing

Sinclair’s majority-owned RSNs (some companies have minority stakes in some of them) encompass no fewer than 42 US-based NHL, NBA and MLB teams - there are only 40 such teams that are not covered, and three of them are covered by networks in which Sinclair owns stakes in a joint venture - YES Network and the new Marquee Network. Altogether, 55% of US “Next Three” franchises - football, hockey and baseball - are operating under a Sinclair distribution agreement.

What Sinclair does not have, apparently, is the additional leverage that some thought that its Local Broadcasting segment would give it. Sinclair also is the owner of one of the largest collections of local broadcast affiliates (tied to the Big Four broadcasters) in the US. But on the earnings conference call, management confirmed that the two collections of channels will not be used to cross-subsidize one another, and in many cases, may even be negotiated separately - not, though, in Comcast’s case.

This actually isn’t so surprising, since the two channel sets have various different minority interests held by different partners, and it would therefore be difficult to fulfill fiduciary duties to each negotiating them as a set.

For this article, we will assume that Sinclair’s Local and Corporate segments face absolutely no losses at all - though I find that questionable - and that the only revenue pressure Sinclair will face is in its Sports division.

The (Confusing) Numbers

Sinclair’s numbers are not exactly a model of clarity. I’ve reproduced two sets of numbers below, one the company-wide net income report and the other the breakdown by segment. But if you compare the two, you’ll notice that these two sets of numbers - which should simply be two separate counts of the exact same thing - don’t fully match. Take interest expense, for example, which is listed as $165 million on the segment sum line but $185 million on the company wide line.

There are some possible explanations of this in the fine print, but the larger point here is this: Sinclair’s segments don’t appear to fully incorporate all costs, while its company-wide reports reflect all the numbers but don’t break them down by segment.

What’s more, I have some questions about how the company is allocating some of the costs to each segment. Nearly one third of the company’s debt, for example, is reported on the Corporate segment - despite the fact that segment accounts for only about 2% of company revenues.

I suspect this is because some of the debt that Sinclair took on to fund Diamond Sports Group is not Diamond debt. Sinclair took out the maximum loans that banks would give it on Diamond’s own assets - which debts are bankruptcy-remote from the parent company - and then took on $2.4 billion in debt in the parent company to inject equity to Diamond. That latter debt is not bankruptcy remote from the parent. I think, though I can’t be sure, that this latter debt is what is being reported on the Corporate line.

In other words, even Sinclair’s own management thinks this merger is starting to look bad, and some of its expenses are being shifted to other segments to make it look a little less awful. But whatever questions exist on the allocation of costs, Sinclair’s revenue breakdown for each segment matches perfectly with the overall company-wide report, so we will assume those are accurate.

Framing The Question

According to Sinclair’s 2020 projections, revenue will come to $1.647-$1.675 billion in the first quarter, of which $34 to $46 million will be political advertising. Political advertising will presumably increase somewhat as we get closer to the 2020 election, but the intense primary season probably means that a fair amount of it is already baked into the numbers.

I will multiply the uppermost limit, instead of the midpoint, of the range by four, to account for the political increase. That puts Sinclair’s 2020 revenue at $6.7 billion. Almost exactly half of that is sports revenue. How much of that can Sinclair afford to lose and still be a fair value at $25 per share?

Building A Projection

Sinclair didn’t actually provide a full 2020 revenue projection, which is why I had to extrapolate it myself, but there's a projection for expenses included in their submission. I’ve copied it below.

Media expense are at a midpoint of $4.86 billion, with $780 million of depreciation, $241 million of non-media corporate expenditures, and $643 million of interest expense. That means Sinclair is looking at $176 million of operating income, of which $114 million will be owed to “non-controlling interest holders,” ie., preferred shareholders and minority stake shareholders of the sports networks. That means that the entire company, combined, is only going to report $62 million in net income for the whole year. With 91.5 million shares outstanding, that comes to a per-share income of $0.66 and a P/E ratio of 36 at a share price of $24.

What’s more, there also are $63 million in “non-recurring” expenses, which would take net income all the way down to zero!

But it’s actually a little worse than that. Like I said, Sinclair’s segment numbers don’t seem to fully include all interest expenses company wide, even when you sum all three of the company segments. Last quarter, that difference boosted interest expense by 12%. If that same pattern played out here, it would increase interest expenses by $77 million - and actually put Sinclair in the red by the same amount.

All this is before any losses from Comcast renegotiation.

Let's Give Them A Boost

This just can’t be right, I told myself. Granted, management was a little evasive on the conference call, which is not unheard of for a company facing difficulty - but if they were actually going to report a year-wide loss, someone would have said something.

Presumably, the company is counting on a bigger political boost than I'm giving them credit for. Not entirely unreasonable, since this is shaping up to be a record-breaking year in political advertising - up about 15% from the 2018 level.

I went back and took a look at Sinclair’s past year's financials. They showed a $400 million boost from 2017 to 2018. While not all of that can fairly be ascribed to political advertising increases, let's say that it is and increase political revenues in our projection by an additional $470 million ($400 million divided by 85%.) That would put operating income back at $470 million - the difference between the new political projection and the old one - and the added interest expense would take it back down to $393 million. We’ll round up again and call it $400 million even.

Sports Losses, Finally

At half of total revenues of $6.7 billion - we’ll assume none of that higher political spending went to the sports division - each 1% revenue loss in sports, whatever the source, knocks $33.5 million off the top line. Because of the fixed-cost nature of sports contracts, there's almost no cost contraction to counteract this, so the hit to the bottom line is almost identical.

At that rate, a 12% sports decline would completely wipe out profit at Sinclair. Not just wipe out profit in the sports division, which is what I tried to calculate last time, wipe out profit in the whole company. If somehow it managed to hold it to half of that - YouTube TV alone will generate almost that amount of losses - Sinclair would report $200 million in profit this year for per-share profit of roughly $2 per share. At that price, its P/E level would be almost 12 - an attractive investment.

But Wait A Minute...

Hold on, though. First, losses will almost certainly be higher than that, since a refusal to reduce rates will almost certainly spur further cost cutting. But secondly, don’t forget that this $200 million profit is coming from a projected $560 million political advertising spend. In 2021, that boost goes away. Even assuming that Sinclair continued to benefit from such record-breaking spending every other year - unlikely, since mid-term elections don’t generate as much as presidential ones - the $280 million reduction in two-year averages would wipe out the profit and produce an $80 million loss per year on average.

And then we’re back to the fact that Comcast will almost certainly insist on a price cut well in excess of 6%, which MFN clauses would then compel Sinclair to match at other providers.

Investment Summary

Admittedly, Sinclair’s submission to the SEC is confusing and not the easiest to read. I can’t rule out the possibility that I’m missing something here, but after re-reading it several times I don’t know what that could be. The biggest variables are the political spending boost and the revenue loss in sports from pricing and subscriber pressure. But it looks like these things only affect the size of the loss, not the potential for any profit?

I still want to dig still further on Sinclair’s numbers once they submit their official 2019 10-K, and whatever new projections they offer going forward, but my trepidation has only increased after doing this research. I'm avoiding Sinclair and starting to reconsider the possibility of a short bet. But 2021, when the political boost fades, might be better timing for that.

