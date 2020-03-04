Chevron: Potential For 8% Annual Shareholder Returns Despite Climate Change Risk

The company plans to repurchase ~$5 billion in shares annually, while recently increasing its dividend by almost 10% to 5.5% annually. That's a shareholder yield of > 8%.

The company has an exciting upstream portfolio. The company's portfolio of assets should see growing cash flow after major projects like Gorgon, Wheatstone, and Tengiz.

Chevron has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash, however, it's done better than most other majors. The company has the potential for >8% annual returns.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is a $175 billion oil major. The company has slowly become the most secure oil major, having the lowest dividend of all the majors. However, due to oil market difficulties, the company now has a secure yield of more than 5.5%. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s impressive asset portfolio and financial margins will generate significant shareholder returns.

Chevron Upstream Asset Discussion

Chevron has a number of significant capital projects coming up, so I want to start this article by discussing the company’s impressive upstream asset portfolio. The company, as we’ll discuss later, is planning to spend ~$20 billion/year on capital spending. That’s still significant for a company with a $175 billion market capitalization, it’s ~11% of its market capitalization.

The above image provides an overview of Chevron’s asset portfolio. The company has an astounding 68 billion barrels of 6P resources worth more than $3 trillion at current prices. These assets are spread across the entire world ranging from significant Permian Basin assets to TCO in Kazakhstan. This impressive portfolio of assets is what, fundamentally, drives the company’s value.

The company’s 1P reserves are ~12.1 billion barrels. The company’s 2019 reserve replacement ratio has been low. However, the company’s 5-year replacement ratio has been much stronger. The company’s 5-year reserve replacement ratio was ~106% from 2014-2019. During this time, the company produced ~half of its 1P reserves and then replaced it.

That implies that the company needs to be spending ~$20 billion annually to maintain reserves. However, it’s also worth noting that the company has utilized significant asset sales during this time period.

The company’s Permian Basin reserves are a classic example of its strong asset base. The company’s portfolio value has more than doubled since 2017 as resources have increased by an astounding 5 billion barrels. The company has built up a massive position here, with other majors. It has a massive 1.7 million net acres across the entire basin and is continuing to work on development areas.

On top of increasing its asset position here, the company is significantly reducing costs. Development and production costs have decreased by 40% in the past 4 years down to ~$13-14/barrel. The company expects continued reduction in the development and production costs over the next 1-2 years. This should push costs down to $10/barrel.

The net result on financial performance for the company is expected to be significant. The company’s ROCE is expected to increase from 20% in 2019 to almost 30% in 2023. That should push positive earnings and FCF starting in 2020. By 2023, the company’s FCF should increase from negative in 2019 to almost $4 billion in 2023. That’s significant FCF for a $175 billion company’s one asset.

Another impressive asset worth discussing is the company’s 50% stake in its TCO asset in Kazakhstan. The company has had its costs increase by 25%, up to $45.2 billion. That cost increase is one that’s still being debated with the Kazakhstan project in terms of who is responsible. However, the project is still being utilized with the aim of first oil by 2022-2023, not surprising given its significance.

The project is currently producing ~700 thousand barrels/day, however, by 2023, the company is planning to expand this to nearly 1 million barrels a day. At that point, it’ll be responsible for ~15% of Chevron’s overall production as a company, along with an even larger % of its profits. It’s also worth noting that ~$25 billion of the capital has been spent so far, so Chevron shareholders will only be paying ~$10 billion more.

The company’s large Gorgon and Wheatstone projects are other significant projects that it spent tens of billions of dollars on over the past few years. These projects are meant to develop a massive 50 trillion cubic feet of resources. Even ignoring the company’s LNG facilities, which increase the value of this gas, the company’s raw gas here is worth ~$85 billion.

The company is also advancing its Gulf of Mexico deepwater portfolio. The company has a strong portfolio of assets here, with a variety of projects under development and production. Some, such as Mad Dog 2, which the company has a stake in, is expected to cost ~$9 billion and result in ~140 thousand barrels/day in daily production. This highlights the company’s upstream asset portfolio.

The net result of the company’s upstream portfolio is significant production growth. The company expects 3-4% annual production growth from 2018 until 2023. That’s fairly respectable, and it means that across the 5-year period, the company will see almost 19% production growth over the 5 years. This combines with the company expecting a weighted average IRR of ~50% on its new investments.

These two things together will generate significant shareholder rewards, as this new production replaces legacy production.

Chevron Downstream And Chemical Businesses

As an oil major, Chevron has an integrated portfolio that helps it capture value across the product chain. The company’s downstream and chemical businesses are a significant part of this.

The company’s downstream and chemical businesses are diversified across the world with significant refining, marketing, petrochemical, lubricant, and additives businesses. The company reported 2018 earnings of $3.5 billion with additional earnings from asset sales. The company’s adjusted earnings per barrel from the earnings have been $2.66/barrel.

That decline in earnings was more significant in 2019. The downstream and chemical markets showed some weakness throughout 2019. However, Chevron’s refining portfolio is complex so margins have remained strong. Given the average per barrel for the past 5 years, since the start of the oil crash, was ~$3/barrel, I would expect the long-term average to stay around this.

Chevron’s capacity and complexity as an oil major are discussed above. The company has the most complex refining portfolio among all of the oil majors. This is incredibly essential because margins tend to remain strong along the most complex refiners. That’s because they have much more complicated capital spending and knowledge requirements along with less competition.

At the same time, the company is good at converting its crude that it produces into refined products. That’s also important because as the company moves oil through the value chain, it extracts value at every step of the value chain.

One additional aspect I want to highlight is Chevron’s midstream business which it is putting an increasing amount of capital into. Traditionally the oil majors haven’t spent significant amounts of capital on midstream, outside of what their individual projects require. However, midstream businesses provide secure cash flow and dividends while enabling the company to maximize margins.

Chevron has been putting a significant amount of effort into midstream expansion through, especially in the Permian Basin where takeaway capacity has caused issues.

Chevron 2019 Financial Strength

Putting together the company’s portfolio of assets, and it performed incredibly well in 2019.

The company “generated $27 billion in cash flow from operations.” That’s significant for a company with a $175 billion market cap. The company maintained its dividend of ~5.5% and increased dividends by 8.4% in 1Q 2020. At the same time, the company used its cash from operations for a $20 billion organic capital program. It’s unfortunate that the company hides the impact of asset sales but includes them in cash generation.

Outside of regular shareholder returns, which are the company’s annual dividends, the company is planning to increase share repurchases to a $5 billion/year run-rate. As we saw above, the company has a 5.5% current dividend yield. At a $175 billion market capitalization, the company has a 2.8% dividend. That pushes the company, during a difficult time, to a shareholder yield of more than 8%.

That shows the company’s potential for shareholder returns despite its already strong returns since early-2016.

Chevron 2020 Potential

Past 2019 success, the company is expecting equally strong success in 2020.

At the same time, going into 2020, the company has strong potential. The company expects ~3% production growth assuming no asset sales. The company anticipated ~$5-10 billion 2018-2020 asset sales indicating several billion in asset sales. That means those asset sales will likely cause a ~1-2% decrease in production, meaning the company will still see 1-2% growth in overall production.

That combines with $20 billion in annual spending. Given a $175 billion market capitalization that means ~$3 billion of that capital provides growth. That means the company’s maintenance spending is ~$17 billion.

The company is planning to repurchase ~2-3% of its shares as we discussed above and has already increased its dividend by 8%. It’s worth noting that the company has significant cash flow sensitivities worth paying attention to. The company’s sensitivity is ~$450 million per $1 change in Brent. The ~$10 change in Brent prices since the start of Covid-19 is almost $5 billion worth in cash flow.

That’s significant, and is part of the reason why the company’s share price has dropped so far.

Chevron Risks

Despite Chevron’s potential, with its >8% annual shareholder return policy, the company does have two risks worth paying attention to.

The first risk is the risk of climate change. Climate change is a fairly understood and studied science, there’s no need to discuss it. Those interested in learning more about the science should read about the great research done by the scientists over at NASA, available here.

However, the world is starting to realize that we need to move away from oil and natural gas over the long run. Fortunately, the world still generates ~40% of its electricity from coal. Switching from coal to natural gas is equivalent to switching from natural gas to renewables in the amount of pollution returned. However, natural gas maintains the same reliability as coal.

Putting this all together, we get Chevron’s prediction for production and demand.

As can be seen here, liquids consumption is actually expected to flat line and stay straightforward. Natural gas, however, is expected to grow rapidly with liquids + natural gas making up 53% of demand vs. 54% of demand currently. Overall demand will continue to grow. More importantly, as the world modernizes, global petrochemical demand is expected to grow at 3.5% annually.

That’s significant growth in demand for refined products. As we saw above, Chevron has the most complicated refining system among the oil majors, and that will help the company’s petrochemical position in this growing market.

More importantly, existing oil supply is expected to decline rapidly over the coming decades as a result of long-term legacy fields declining. Roughly $10 trillion in investment is required. That means that not only can companies scale back investment to allow profits to recover, but there still remains significant investment and capital allocation opportunities throughout this time.

As a result, despite the expected decline in demand growth from climate change (renewable and hydro is expected to be the fastest-growing sector), there is still significant opportunity for Chevron.

Chevron’s other risk is execution risk. The company, even with its lower capital spending plans than some other majors, is planning to spend ~$20 billion/year in capital spending. That’s significant because it’s ~12% of the company’s annual current market capitalization. More so, with the company’s shareholder rewards utilizing ~$15 billion/year, the company will be borrowing part of the money for this spending.

As a result, Chevron needs this capital spending to generate strong shareholder returns in a variety of pricing environments. Otherwise, it risks destroying shareholder capital. This is especially true given the company has a history of undertaking large projects (Gorgon, Wheatstone, and Tengiz) while having significant cost overruns on these projects. So that’s another risk worth paying attention to.

Conclusion

Chevron has some risks that shareholders should pay attention to. Climate change is slowing down growth and the company has a history of coming in above estimates on its big growth projects, often costing shareholders billions more versus the original forecasts and estimates. However, despite this, the company has significant potential to generate strong shareholder returns.

The company is spending ~$20 billion in annual capital spending. Additionally, the company is spending $5 billion on annual repurchases. It has recently increased its dividend by an astounding almost 10% to reach 5.5% annually. That means the company’s shareholder returns are more than 8%, combined with ~12% in capital spending annually.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.