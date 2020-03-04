Prudential Financial Is A Buy At 50% Of Tangible Book Value, 5.86% Dividend Yield

Lower rates are the culprit for PRU's woes. These will not last forever. Reinvestment risk is the fear. Expect the stock to be cheap for a while.

PRU is buying back shares at a massive pace. The buyback yield is 7.91%. This gives PRU stock a total yield of 13.77%.

Based on these figures, the PRU stock is worth 60% more at $120.13.

The dividend yield is 5.86%. Its average yield over the past 9 years is 3.03%.

Prudential Financial sells for 50% of its tangible book value. The historical median for the past almost 3 years is 77%.

Prudential's Woes Have Pushed the Stock To An Extremely Low Valuation

Prudential Financial (PRU) is trading at extreme values. Fear rules. The fear of lower interest rates wreaking havoc on its investment portfolio. And as the Wall Street Journal just pointed out, it might have to lead to the life insurer lowering its crediting rates to policyholders. That would hurt premium sales.

It's turning into a risk/return situation. Let's look at how extraordinarily cheap the stock is trading at.

PRU Stock Trading At Extremes

Here is a chart I put together that shows that the gulf between the tangible book value per share (TBVPS) and the stock price is at its highest in three years:

In case this is not clear, look at the Price-to-TBVPS ratios in the chart below:

Now, note that today, the price/TBVPS is exactly at 50% as of the end of Q3 TBVPS:

And that is not all. Let's look at the history at PRU stock's dividend yield:

The tail end of the chart shows that the average yield is 3.03% and that during Q1 2020, the average yield was 4.38%.

But the dividend yield today is 5.86%. And, in fact, all of its yields are high:

The free cash yield is an extraordinary 60%. The buyback yield is almost 8% and the combined total yield (dividend yield plus buyback yield) is 13.8%.

More on the buyback yield below.

But first, let's look at what the fear is all about.

Reinvestment and Interest Rate Risk

If rates fall to zero, Prudential will make no money on its huge investment portfolio. That is what the fear is all about. Insurers, like banks, make money on the spread between what they pay out in insurance policies and annuities and what they make. But, it is not exactly correct.

First, the portfolio is made up mostly of fixed income securities. It turns out that the average duration of Prudential's general account, according to the recently released 10-K filing by PRU (page 104), 7 years. That means that the average present value of the general account cash flows will last 7 years.

Therefore, investors need to ask themselves if they really believe that these low levels of interest rates will really stay this low for 7 years.

Probably not. The U.S. is not headed for deflation. The U.S., even with a recession, will not stay in low-interest rates or zero interest rates for 7 years. Therefore, even though the company may have to reset its crediting rate, which it clearly has the ability to do so, subject to a minimum zero percent rate, the company is not going to lose money on its spread. It just may be less money.

The way the insurer mitigates against interest rate risk is to make sure that the duration of its assets is equal to the duration of its liabilities.

Here is how Prudential likes to group its liabilities:

Source: PRU - 10K, page 47

This table shows that of the $209 billion in liabilities, the company really only is at risk of duration matching for $136 billion, or 65%. And the company generally does a good job at that matching.

On page 58 of the company's 10-K report, Prudential claims that it has been able to maintain duration matching through several economic cycles. It uses various hedging strategies and derivatives to ensure this as well. In addition, the company has products where fees help mitigate the interest rate and reinvestment rate risk.

So, the bottom line is that this concern about crediting rates mismatch and reinvestment rate risk is largely misplaced. But that does not mean that its growth rate of earnings will not slow. It just means that the eventual tangible book value per share may not be higher than it would be otherwise with higher rates.

What is PRU Stock Worth?

If we calculate the value of the stock using tangible book value, the value per share is as follows:

Source: Hake, using Seeking Alpha data

Therefore, taking the Q4 ending TBVPS and multiplying it by 0.77 gives a price of $118.37:

Source: Hake

This represents an upside of 58%.

The same can be done with the historical dividend yield:

Source: Hake, using Seeking Alpha data

The average yield over the last 3 years is 3.61%. So, dividing $4.40 by 3.61% gives a price of $121.88 per share. That is 62.44% above today's price.

Therefore, the average valuation between these two methods is $120.13:

Source: Hake

The upside is 60% from here. But will the stock ever reach that level?

Buybacks Will Help Propel the Stock Up

In the past two and a half years, PRU has reduced its shares outstanding by 6.6% through share buybacks. Keep in mind that this includes all shares issued in options. This is the net result.

Source Hake, using Seeking Alpha data

In fact, over the past 9 and one-quarter years, the company has reduced its shares by 19%:

Source: Hake

The point is that the company is committed to reducing its share count. This has several beneficial effects. As readers of my articles know, the greatest effect is to dramatically increase the dividend per share. In other words, the dividends per share paid out rise faster than the cost of the dollar amount of dividends paid.

You can see this in the table below:

Source: Hake calculations, based on Seeking Alpha data

This table shows that over the past eight years, dividends per share have risen faster than their cost to Prudential. They have gone up 13.5% on a compounded basis. But the cost in millions of dollars to the company has only risen 10.2% over the same period. This is solely due to buybacks.

In other words, since there were fewer and fewer shares outstanding over time, the dividend cost, even though growing over time, was spread over fewer shares. That accelerated the rise in dividends per share.

This is a significant catalyst to the stock price over time. It shows that the buybacks are working, providing value to shareholders.

Will these buybacks push the stock up to the underlying value? Not necessarily. But over time, the pressure will add up. And don't forget that the same effect happens with tangible book value per share.

Look at the table below:

Source: Hake

This shows that the tangible book value per share has risen 2.2% on average annually on a compounded basis. But the actual dollar value of tangible book value has risen just 1.4%. Again, the reason is that there are fewer shares outstanding because of buybacks.

Summary and Conclusion

The point of highest uncertainty is the point at which you should invest. That is what Sir John Templeton said. This is one of those points, especially in relation to Prudential Financial stock.

I have shown that the stock is worth 60% more at $120.13. Moreover, the total yield is 13.77%, given its 5.86% dividend yield and 7.91% buyback yield.

Moreover, the reinvestment risk/interest rate risk is probably not as great an issue as investors fear. Prudential's general account has an average duration of 7 years, which it matches with the associated liabilities fairly well over time.

In short, at 50% of tangible book value, this stock is a bargain.

