How Our AMD Portfolio Is Weathering The Coronavirus Correction

Although the AMD portfolio was hedged against a greater-than-16% decline, it was only down 4.36% as of Tuesday's close, versus SPY which was down 10.89%.

Here, I recap how that AMD hedged portfolio was constructed and show how it has weathered the coronavirus correction so far.

Last month, before the current correction started, I wrote of the coronavirus risk to AMD's supply chains and presented a hedged portfolio built around an AMD position.

AMD promotes the Borderlands 3 Broken Hearts Day seasonal event (image via AMD Gaming's Twitter account).

A Hedged Portfolio Around An AMD Position

Last month, before the current coronavirus correction started, I wrote an article about building a hedged portfolio around an Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) position, in light of the coronavirus risk to its supply chains. Let's see how our AMD portfolio has weathered the correction so far. First, a reminder of how the portfolio was constructed and what it consisted of in addition to AMD.

Constructing The February AMD Hedged Portfolio

We used the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around AMD in February starting with these premises:

You had $250,000 to invest.

You were unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 16% during the next six months, so you wanted to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You wanted to invest in a handful of names, including AMD, with a goal of maximizing your expected total return net of hedging costs.

These were the steps involved for those who wanted to do this manually (your returns would obviously have varied based on which approach you used).

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step was to find names that had the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside AMD. Our system calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history and options market sentiment, but you could have derived yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow. Your initial universe could have been as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~4,500 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.) or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you were going to hedge, gross potential returns were less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you needed to figure out the optimal or least expensive way to hedge each name. I wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you would have been looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 16% or greater. The lower the decline you were looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you would have been able to use.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that had a positive potential return, you would have subtracted the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here, you would simply have bought and hedged a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below included a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash and another fine-tuning step to decide whether to hedge with puts or collars, but those four steps were the basics.

The February AMD Hedged Portfolio

Using the process outlined above, this was what our automated hedged portfolio construction tool presented us:

Screen capture via author.

In addition to AMD, the site included Apple (AAPL), Generac (GNRC), and Synnex (SNX) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >16% declines (the system is agnostic about whether an underlying security is a stock or an ETF, but in this case, all of the primary securities were stocks). The system attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Lumentum (LITE) to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down the primary securities. LITE is hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the current seven-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this is negative: The idea here is to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance.

Performance Of The Underlying Securities Since

This is how the underlying securities in the hedged portfolio have performed since, unhedged:

Data by YCharts

AMD was the worst-performing name here, down 18.54%. The other four names, which were selected by my system, lost less. Assuming, for simplicity's sake, your portfolio was equally weighted and you held each position from Feb. 20 until Tuesday's close, you would have been down 10.49%.

Performance Of The Hedged Portfolio So Far

Here's how the hedged portfolio performed.

The hedged portfolio was down 4.36%, versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which was down 10.91% over the same time frame.

Wrapping Up

It's worth noting that although this portfolio was hedged against a >16% decline, and its underlying securities were down an average of 10.49%, the hedged portfolio was down only 4.36%. This was due in part to the time value of the put options protecting the underlying securities, since these options were selected so that they would protect against a >16% based on their intrinsic value alone. Nevertheless, holders of this hedged portfolio can be confident that their downside risk will be strictly limited - and if the market turns around within the next several months, their positions in AMD and the other primary securities have uncapped potential upside. Let's check back in a few months and see how this portfolio is doing.

Better Returns Through Security Selection I take a unique approach to security selection in my Marketplace service, working to generate better returns by reducing outliers. You can see evidence of that in the hedged portfolio discussed in this article, and read about my approach in this article, "Better Returns By Reducing Outliers."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.