March Flowers Could Bring MiMedx Showers Of Shareholder Returns

The short thesis continues to be debunked, and bankruptcy fears are farfetched, as the company has shown it can raise capital if it needs to.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC:MDXG) is very good at taking a long time to fix its lingering issues as its self-imposed deadline for releasing previous financial annual reports is imminent. MiMedx shares have come under pressure from coronavirus fears, along with most of the market, making them potentially a terrific value at this time. Patient investors have seen remarkable stock gains over the past year as the short thesis skates on thinner and thinner ice as bankruptcy fears are remote at best.

MiMedx announced that it expects to file its 2016, 2017 and 2018 annual reports in early 2020, after they had already been delayed once from a previous December, 2019 deadline. March appears a good bet for the release of the long-awaited financials as the first quarter of the year comes to a close. MiMedx's stock has been under water most of the year after December's former release timeline got pushed back to the beginning of 2020. It had slowly recovered most of those near 15% losses to start the year, as March approached, until the most recent general market mayhem resulting from coronavirus headlines.

Waiting has been a significant part of the MiMedx process as the company's internal investigation took 15 long months to conclude, far longer than most investors were willing to wait. However, patience has rewarded investors who took or added to positions in 2019 as the company's stock has had a very nice run since the conclusion of its internal investigation in May of 2019.

By the end of the company's internal investigation, it had a new management team along with many new board members. MiMedx was able to pin most of the company's accounting fraud issues on its former CEO and COO as the company itself has only had to pay a $1.5M fine to the SEC so far while neither admitting nor denying any wrong doing.

Bloomberg's Joe Nocera, and others like myself in previous articles, have repeatedly stated that Cohodes and other bears have taken their arguments too far. More recently, MiMedx has started attracting institutional investors again such as Prescience Point and FIN Capital Management, which both have bought significant shares in the company as the short thesis fades. These institutional buyers have helped MiMedx's stock rally over 300% over the course of 2019 alone.

Once the company files its 10-K annual reports for 2016-2018, hopefully by the end of March, the company should be able to announce and hold its 2019 annual shareholders meeting approximately a month later. The 2019 annual shareholder meeting was originally scheduled to be held by January 15th 2020, approximately a month after the expected release of its former financials, but it got postponed as well when the financial's release got pushed back.

The 2019 annual shareholder meeting then should be able to shed light on a timetable for the release of the company's 2019 and up-to-date 2020 financials. Once 2016-2018's numbers are firmly in place, it should be a quicker process for the company to get 2019 and 2020's numbers done as the company will then have a firm starting point for BDO, a top 5 accounting firm that MiMedx employs, to work from.

Once all the numbers are caught up it should be just a matter of time until MiMedx is able to be relisted on the Nasdaq again. This could be another major turning point for the company later in 2020 as delisting created a ~23% drop in the stock price. Relisting means that the company will be open to a much broader range of investors again who don't trade Over-The-Counter (OTC) shares where MiMedx currently trades. Index funds and other institutions will also be in line for grabbing shares as MiMedx regains the markets trust as a solid company under new management with some best-in-class products.

Cash wise, MiMedx currently has minimal bankruptcy fears as it filed a proxy statement in May of 2019 stating on page 110 that 2018 revenues came in at or over $350,500,000 with an adjusted EBITDA of at least $66,850,000 based on management's compensation. MiMedx was formerly a debt free company, that only just did its first $75M capital raise in June of 2019, as it finished up its internal investigation. It should have plenty of capital to make it back to relisting as the company has estimated that maybe only ~5% of its sales might be subject to accounting changes as there is no massive fraud going on in the company. Potential proof that there is no massive fraud can be seen by the SEC's meager $1.5M fine, after MiMedx's internal investigation finished up, as well as recent management compensation as pretty much all of the old guard management has left the building.

March could be the month that MiMedx finally releases its first set of updated financials as it has guided for an early 2020 release. MiMedx is famous though for taking its time as its internal investigation lasted an astounding ~15 months. Another delay is possible, but I would think improbable, as the SEC's fine was minimalistic, and revenues appear to be fine even in the face of the tortuous past couple of years. MiMedx investors have to be patient investors, but the rewards could continue to be impressive after 300%+ gains in 2019. I continue to be long MiMedx as one of my largest individual stock holdings as I went all in on the stock, which now sits at ~8% of my total portfolio. Best of luck to all.

