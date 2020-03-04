TrueCar Loses Critical Contract, Avoid This Stock

This is an overvalued investment and shareholders are being primed for further disappointment.

I compare TrueCar with peers to show that it's meaningfully overvalued.

Investment Thesis

TrueCar (TRUE) is remarkably overvalued. It is not only more expensively valued than its peers, but the rapid rate of revenue deceleration has not been adequately factored in by the market yet. Investors would do well to avoid this stock. Here's why:

Business Model Is Running Out of Speed

Source: author's calculations; ***guidance

On the surface, TrueCar's revenue is looking like its decelerating.

However, what's critical here is that TrueCar lost a very favorable contract with USAA Federal Savings Bank (USAA FSB), which means starting in Q4 2020, TrueCar's revenue will worsen in 2021.

Put another way, if investors think that full year 2020's negative 2% revenue decline is challenging, investors should brace themselves for a particularly steep decline in 2021.

Profitability Ahead Looks Unimpressive

For the sake of our discussion, please consider only the high end of TrueCar's range:

In the best-case scenario, TrueCar's EBITDA margins are likely to reach 6%. Note, this includes a $20 million transition services fee from USAA. Without this one-off payment, TrueCar would be barely at break-even at the adjusted EBITDA line.

For the sake of disclosure, I'm LONG its peer, Cars.com (CARS). However, allow me to offer a comparison with Cars.com. Cars.com is valued at a $530 million market cap.

Cars.com guides for similar growth rates (declining 2% on the top-line) and midpoint 2020 EBITDA margins to hit approximately 26%, with guided EBITDA of $154 million.

Source: Cars.com 10-K

Cars.com does carry some debt, most of it due in 2022. However, it is guiding to make free cash flow of roughly $90 million in 2020 - slightly up compared with 2019.

Whereas TrueCar carries no debt and its balance sheet is rock-solid with $180 million in cash.

Valuation - Overvalued Stock

How does an investor go about making a compelling bullish argument on a company that lost 29% of its unit sales on the back of its canceled USAA contract?

What sort of multiple should investors put on a company with declining growth rates which has yet to turn a GAAP profit since inception?

Again, let's compare with its peers:

Cars.com is valued at a $530 million market cap, with roughly $90 million of free cash flow, and having made a deal with GM (GM), it is expected to return to growth in Q4 2020. Having said that, H1 2020 is not looking particularly promising, with likely tough comparisons in H1 2020 compared with the same period a year ago.

TrueCar is valued with a market cap of $285 million, with declining growth rates and EBITDA margins which are only positive because of a one-off contract payment, not through organic growth.

Finally, one could argue, as I do, that CarGurus (CARG) is also shockingly priced at close to $3 billion market cap.

Source: Author's work

However, although we can question just how much of its growth is organic versus lead through M&A, however, at least CarGurus is the only company amongst the three reporting any sort of respectable growth for 2020 - close to 14% revenue growth expected off of $590 million in revenues for 2019.

The Bottom Line

TrueCar finds itself in a challenging environment. Having lost a favorable contract, it will not only find itself with declining revenue growth rates but an overvalued stock too. Investors would do well to avoid this investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.