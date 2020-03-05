Falling Portfolios Didn't Have To Fall So Far

We didn’t get out at the very top with CHMI, but we have no complaints about 37%.

MFO offers us a very high yield while we wait for the call to be finalized.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

As of writing this, the S&P 500 (SPY) is down more than 9%. The major REIT index, Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), also is down around 8%.

We are down less than 4%. The question wasn’t whether a market downturn was coming but when it would happen. This is why we invested around half our portfolio in preferred shares with yields around 6% to 8%. We have regularly boosted our returns in preferred shares to well over 10% annually by trading.

We also invested in common stocks that had excellent balance sheets.

Should you invest today?

Perhaps you’re looking to open some positions. We would encourage investors to be gradual in entering new common share positions given the stress in the market. Many investors may very reasonably want to look for better technical factors. This article will cover:

PS Business Parks (PSB)

MFA Financial’s (MFA) baby bond and preferred share

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

Discussion between CWMF and Scott Kennedy

Let’s get started

PS Business Parks is one of the best industrial REITs.

They rarely go on sale, especially over the last few years. This is a great time to point out what makes the best REITs in a sector unique. PSB has regularly traded at a premium to NAV (net asset value):

Source: TIKR.com

The share price has rallied dramatically over the years, but you can see that the NAV also was climbing rapidly. That was a combination of property appreciation (industrial property values climbed) and PSB reinvesting in their portfolio. We would like to see PSB issuing new shares more aggressively when pricing is favorable. They don’t want to overpay for real estate, but if they are able to issue at the right price, it still benefits long-term shareholders.

We added shares of PSB to our portfolio in late January. They had already dipped a bit, but they are still down about 12.8% from our initial entry price of $170.40.

What’s weighing on the price for PSB? It appears analysts didn’t love the last few earnings calls, but we’re not concerned. FFO growth should be lower for 2020 compared to the last few years (our estimates, management doesn’t give guidance). It’s unusual for us to have a favorable opinion of a team that doesn’t provide guidance, but we do. From the Q4 2019 PSB earnings call:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Why do we expect it to be lower? Because they’re replacing a few tenants. It’s great real estate and we don’t think they will have any difficulty releasing the property at higher rental rates. However, the property may be vacant for a short while as the REIT modifies the property to fit the new tenant. During that time, they won’t record revenue, which reduces FFO for the year. Let’s take a look at one of those situations:

Source: Seeking Alpha

That doesn’t scare us off. The cash rental rates on their leases are doing pretty well:

Source: PSB

Up 8.3%? Yeah, that’s a REIT that can lease the space. They have a little office in the portfolio. It’s less than 7% of the total portfolio. That’s how we like our allocation to office - small.

While the vacancy may create a small headwind in 2020, it creates a tailwind in 2021. My target investment period is longer than a year, so that’s not a big concern.

PSB has driven strong growth over the last several years:

Source: REITBase.com

The growth is driven by strong growth in same-property NOI:

Source: REITBase.com

Strong growth in NOI is a result of a solid leasing environment (and good management). If COVID-19 really hits the United States, are you going to buy more stuff in person or online? How about that? If only one of the best REITs owning that kind of property would go on sale. Oh, it did? You’re right, the price dropped quite a bit. That’s the kind of opportunity we like to see.

Remember, industrial REITs are driving rapid growth in rental rates. Demand already is overwhelming for the property type. PSB’s results show it:

Source: PSB

When we’re willing to pay materially more than 20x FFO for a REIT, we have to expect solid growth for several years to come. That growth in rent can be shown in many ways. Another way to look at it is the rent per square foot:

Source: PSB

If you notice the line going up and to the right, you could think of PSB as being the exact opposite of CBL Properties (CBL) in every way.

When we’re picking a REIT, they should have a good record. If they are new, we can look past that, but if they existed for a few decades, show us some performance. PSB delivered:

Source: PSB

Some investors may ask why we would consider holding an industrial REIT when there's an elevated risk of a recession. Well, PSB has the best balance sheet in the sector. To be fair, they are challenging for the best balance sheet of any REIT, period.

Source: PSB

Who needs debt? Just add a little preferred equity to the common and call it good. Preferred equity is great here. When rates fall, it creates an opportunity for PSB to refinance it at a lower rate. If rates rise, PSB just leaves the preferred outstanding indefinitely. Since they don’t have debt, they get a very low coupon rate on that preferred equity.

PSB already is driving value through redeveloping real estate. Remember how they had some office in the portfolio? Let’s see if they can do anything with it:

Source: PSB

What’s better than some class B office? Redeveloping it in 3,100 multifamily units in an in-demand neighborhood. Is it simply one lucky project? No, management seems to be picking projects that generate wealth for shareholders. Here’s the next one:

Source: PSB

So they have almost no disruption of NOI from the existing properties and want to build 411 multifamily units. Sounds good. They’ve got one more project that’s just finishing up:

Source: PSB

That looks attractive also. Most multi-family developments built over the last few years are delivering great returns on their initial construction cost.

Here we have a great REIT in PSB. They own mostly industrial real estate. They’ve put a little capital into developing some apartments because they had the right land and saw an opportunity. They’re in the right part of the economy, rental rates are seeing exceptional growth. They built an incredible fortress in their balance sheet by using no debt and just a bit of preferred equity. It’s nice to see shares on sale. Yes, they are still trading more than 20x FFO. However, we still consider that a bargain.

Moving on to MFA Financial

If you’re interested in (MFO), the baby bond from MFA Financial, use the “worst-cash-to-call” feature to find opportunities. Liquidity is a little weak, yet investors who patiently set limit-buy orders may be rewarded. We added shares on Friday’s dip:

Shares recovered somewhat just before the market closed on 3/1/2020:

We purchased 600 shares, good for 3.52% of our portfolio.

Management already issued a press release indicating that they intend to call MFO, but they haven’t issued the actual call.

Our Buy Order

Our purchase is shown below:

Source: Schwab

Our Thesis

We’re going to go over it very quickly so investors know why we’re grabbing these shares right now.

We track the price history, adjusted for dividends, in a large spreadsheet. This spreadsheet isn’t posted anywhere. We took a screenshot of the latest reading:

Interpretation

We can tell that investors are usually willing to take on heavy call risk to own MFO. The "worst-cash-to-call’ is usually negative by at least $.40 and often even worse.

We’re getting a positive worst-cash-to-call at about $.17.

If shares get called, as expected, we earn about 8% annualized while we wait. We’re also looking for a gain of near $.17 in addition to that. That sounds like a great risk/reward prospect. This all depends on locking in the right entry price.

A Longer Historical View

We pulled a five-year chart from Schwab to demonstrate the price history on MFO:

It broke through $25.00 in early 2016 during the market panic. Remember that? Let’s take a look at that time period:

So in early 2016 when SPY hit $181, we saw MFO trading down to $23.44.

When SPY fell in late 2018, MFO didn’t even break $25.10. That gives a little historical reference to the current pricing.

Treasury Rates

The income you can earn from MFO is only one part of the equation. What about other income investments?

At the end of December 2018, during that decline where MFO bottomed at $25.10, the 10-year Treasury rate was 2.64%. For comparison, today it's 1.173%.

For a quick math question, would you say 1.173% is significantly lower than 2.64%? I would say so. So our shares of MFO carry an 8% yield, which is about 6.83% better than a Treasury. During the big scare of 2018, shares of MFO only carried a yield that was about 5.36% better.

Why Does MFO Trade In a Tight Range?

Call risk! Investors don’t want to bid too much over a stripped price of $25.00 because they are at risk of being called. That’s what holds the price "down." Yet we witnessed a big drop today that took care of the call risk. Shares will probably be called, but investors will be eating a GAIN on the call.

We’re getting another great risk/reward opportunity. We don’t expect to see much more downside in the price, but we’re starting with about $.17 in the bag and then earning 8% annualized for sitting in a risk-rating 1 baby bond. Thank you, Mr. Market!

MFA-B

Recently,[1] we highlighted to subscribers of The REIT Forum that MFA intends to call part of MFA-B. Using the company press release, we found they only expect to call 82.5% of MFA-B. Since we’re buying shares at $25.39, we expect to earn about $.07 to $.08 on the called shares. We expect the other 17.5% to stay in our account. We will have an excellent cost basis for those shares.

Note: We are using MFA’s stated intentions. They still could decide to do something different.

MFA-B’s index card is shown below:

Our transaction is shown below:

Source: Fidelity

We purchased 1,820 shares of MFA-B at $25.3898 per share. We expect to have about 318 to 319 after the call is formally announced and goes through.

The shares of MFA-B we get to retain will still have a 7.5% coupon rate and will go ex-dividend soon. Consequently, we are effectively buying them with a stripped price below $25.00.

We pay $25.39, but we get a quick dividend for $.46875. So we have a net cost below $25.00.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

We’re closing out our position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Our current index card is shown below:

Remember that the price targets should be used as a guideline, rather than an absolute. We would’ve loved to have seen the gains run even higher, but I’m happy to walk away with this level of return.

The $100k chart shows how much an investor needed to invest on any given day to have $100,000 as of the most recent close.

CHMI has been the single best performer in the sector since our purchase on 8/23/2019:

Source: The REIT Forum

It’s been a great run. We’re closing out the position in our Fidelity account at $15.6739:

Source: Fidelity

Note: As of submitting this trade alert to subscribers, the bid is at $15.71 and the ask is at $15.74, both slightly higher than our execution (achieved while writing).

We’ll be removing it from our open positions for mortgage REITs as shown below:

We ended up with a 37.28% return and a gain of $1,547.97 on those shares. The position will be copied over to our "Closed Positions" section shortly.

Note: we have since closed out our position in AG Mortgage Trust (MITT) and reduced our allocation to Anworth (ANH).

This move helps us as we position the portfolio to withstand lower interest rates.

Rates have been falling pretty hard:

Source: MBSLive

To put that in perspective, this is lower than we witnessed in the big decline of August 2019:

Source: MBSLive

Given the way mortgage REIT prices got hammered, I’m happy to just walk away. No one goes broke taking profits of 37%.

Recent Discussion

I discussed CHMI with Scott Kennedy shortly before their earnings release.

Colorado: Thoughts on CHMI? It's still in the neutral range, but seems to get punished more when rates drop because of the way it hits the MSRs and the income statement. You comfortable staying in, or thinking about heading for the doors? I was considering closing out the last of my position. Despite a big drop in rates today, CHMI didn't fall near as far as peers (one-day movement). That could be attributed to the yield-spreading impact in today's dip (meaning homeowners won't get as great of a refinancing opportunity), or we could say the yield-spreading was due to fear of prepayments and thus MSRs would lose even worse. It seems to me that falling rates seems to hurt CHMI more (in the share price) while rising rates seems to hurt them far less (outperformance during the increase in rates a few years ago).

Scott Kennedy: Hi Colorado, CHMI reports on Thursday. I want to see how they report Q4 2019 results and see how they had the MBS/investment and derivative portfolios setup. When it comes to the MSRs, there's two main factors to analysis. First, it's the current period income they generate. In a declining interest rate environment, they tend to report slightly less income from the current period refinancings. Current period income is only very slightly impacted. In addition, many originations are through CHMI's affiliate Freedom Mortgage so they "retain the client" per se. However, there's a slight disruption / fee charged in doing the refinancing. The main factor to analysis is the NPV of the MSR portfolio when running the projected future discounted cash flows. That's where the "big hit" to value will occur. While Q4 2019 should be a slight net benefit to this regard, Q1 2020 simply will have a notable "hit" to CHMI's MSR portfolio on the valuations. However, and this is key, the company (more so than say NRZ) also utilizes a good share of IR receiver swaps. Simply put, receiver swaps currently have extremely large gains this quarter. On the current period income front, they have continued to benefit from the gradual reduction in LIBOR. So, as they are called, they have largely "hedged" CHMI's MSR portfolio (as they are intended to do). As I always point out, the real world is never a "perfect world" so one always has to watch to see how effective the swaps are performing when compared to the various mortgage-related assets they are designated to hedge. So far this quarter, the IR receiver swaps have held up well. As such, I'd like to see how CHMI was set up to start this quarter prior to making any changes / potential moves. Of course, for readers who got in around where we did (much lower than current prices), if they want to take profits I can't argue against that. My / Our recommendation tables are merely general parameters to help assist readers, when it comes to their BUY, SELL, or HOLD decisions, as to where I / we believe stocks are currently overvalued, undervalued, or appropriately valued. If CHMI added to their IR receiver swaps, that would be a positive factor. If CHMI reduced their IR receiver swaps, that would be a negative factor. I hope that helps when it comes to CHMI / the mREIT sector discussion.

CHMI final thoughts

I’ve opted to go a little on the defensive side and close out the position. The rapid drop in interest rates has me concerned that market perception could turn against mortgage REITs and that CHMI has quite a bit of downside risk. I’m happy to sit on the sidelines for a bit and see how it plays out. There’s nothing stopping us from entering a new position when things calm down or if we see a lower valuation.

Conclusion

PSB is a best-in-class industrial REIT. The large drop in their share price is giving investors a new opportunity to start positions. MFO offers us a very high yield while we wait for the call to be finalized. Investors considering MFO will want to pay close attention to the worst-cash-to-call metric. We thoroughly enjoyed investing in CHMI. However, the current market environment has us in a defensive mindset. We reduced our exposure last week as the price was starting to dip. We didn’t get out at the very top, but we have no complaints about 37%.

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH, MFO, PSB, MFA-B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.