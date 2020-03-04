Siemens Does Its Job, But Nothing More

At the moment I see the growth potential as limited in view of the global uncertainties. But for long-term investors, Siemens is worth investing in small tranches.

In addition, the company is in the middle of a lengthy restructuring process away from a conglomerate and towards a holding company.

Last month Siemens presented its figures for the first quarter of 2020. Overall the figures were mixed.

Introduction

In recent years, Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY;OTCPK:SMAWF) has developed respectably in operational terms, but not outstandingly well. In February, the company presented its figures for the first quarter of 2020. Revenue in the first quarter fell by one percent to 20.3 billion euros. Operating profit slumped by 30 percent to 1.4 billion euros. Overall the figures were mixed. Management expects parts of the business to improve in the second half of the financial year. In itself, the company is very well-positioned from a fundamental perspective. On the other hand, the corona shock has put the company back into a fairly valued position.

Analysis of division performance

The most recent quarterly figures also illustrate the thesis mentioned at the beginning that Siemens performs quite well but does not perform brilliantly. Of course, as a cyclical company, the company is dependent on global macroeconomic developments. This is why the company was only partially blamed for this. That's why I consider the performance here to be quite satisfactory.

To better assess the figures, it is best to first look at how the individual divisions performed in the first quarter. This shows that Siemens Gamesa, in particular, performed extremely poorly. Sales here fell by 13 percent:

On the other hand, the other divisions operated quite stable and within expectations. As stated above, the profit fell sharply. Three divisions were mainly to blame here: Digital Industries, Gas and Power and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy:

Operating profit fell by 30 percent to EUR 1.4 billion. According to the earnings statement, Siemens attributed this to market weakness in its short-cycle businesses and the losses at its subsidiary Siemens Gamesa. Siemens Gamesa even slipped into the loss zone with an operating loss of EUR 165 million due to the onshore business. Delays in Northern Europe had also negative effects of approximately EUR 150 million. Profitability also suffered somewhat, declining in almost all business divisions:

The current macroeconomic situation has also affected the volume of new orders. The picture here was mixed: Compared to the previous year, incoming orders declined in several divisions: in Smart Infrastructure by 2 percent, in Gas and Power by 9 percent and Mobility even by 64 percent. Nevertheless, several divisions saw some growth. The order volume of the Digital Industries division increased by 1 percent. Order volume in the Siemens Healthineers division was up 13 percent and 79 percent in the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy division:

Given that, especially Siemens Mobility had a soft start in the first quarter. The outlook here also remains weak. According to the conference call, it is unlikely that Mobility will catch up in the first half of the fiscal year 2020.

On the other hand, the performance in Siemens' Smart Infrastructure business was pleasing. Here, Siemens delivered a solid performance. Revenue was up from EUR 3,323 million to EUR 3,529 million. EBIT rose from EUR 178 million to EUR 269 million. The profit was EUR 281 million compared to EUR 211 million on a year-to-year basis.

Outlook

Siemens confirms its outlook for fiscal 2020. According to its earnings statement, Siemens expects global macroeconomic development to remain subdued and sees risks particularly related to geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainties. Therefore, management assumes a moderate decline in market volume and moderate growth in comparable revenue. Besides, Siemens expects to sustain profitability in the target margin range at 17 percent to 18 percent.

Furthermore, Smart Infrastructure announced the acquisition of C&S Electric. According to the press release, the company is a leading supplier of electrical and electronic equipment for infrastructure, power generation, transmission, and distribution. With this move, Siemens is strengthening the Smart Infrastructure Division with a sensible acquisition in a rapidly growing market.

(Source: Smart infrastructure division)

Besides, Siemens and Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF)(OTCPK:IBDRY) agreed that Siemens will acquire Iberdrola's 8.1 percent stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. According to the press release, that will increase Siemens' stake to around 67 percent of the total company. This is part of a larger restructuring plan. Siemens wants to restructure its energy division and bundle conventional and renewable energy production under one roof in the future. In this way, the company wants to offer power plants and energy solutions as part of one portfolio. Management plans to create this new Siemens Energy division this year. In this context, Siemens Gas and Power will be spun off as a spin-off into Siemens Energy, together with the shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Siemens expects additional annual savings of up to EUR 100 million, resulting in a net present value of about EUR 900 million.

No dividend for new investors in 2019

However, investors who want to invest in the company now must bear in mind that they will no longer receive a dividend this year. The shares are already traded ex-dividend. Investors who invest now can therefore only secure next year's dividend. Otherwise, the dividend history is quite impressive. The dividend for 2019 was also increased by 10 cents to EUR 3.90. This results in a dividend yield of a quite impressive 3.6 percent.

(Source: Dividend history)

Corona impact

Of course, Siemens was also affected by the "corona shock" that hit the markets last week. The share price has lost value here in double figures:

Data by YCharts

I will not take part in speculations about the further course of the epidemic since one cannot seriously make predictions (especially not as a layman). But at least fundamentally, the price losses have led to Siemens being traded in a range where I consider the company to be fairly valued. If you look at the company in comparison to its biggest competitors, it is even trading at a discount for which I see no real justification.

Data by YCharts

Investors takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing in. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Siemens

The first quarter of 2020 was quite mixed but in line with expectations. The outlook is also in line with general expectations. However, individual downside risks must still be taken into account. The weak Gas & Power Division and an economic downturn due to trade disputes and the coronavirus are the most important of these. Also, the company is in the middle of a lengthy restructuring process away from a conglomerate and towards a holding company. The management is doing a good job here, but at the moment I see the growth potential as limited given the global uncertainties. But for long-term investors, Siemens is worth investing in small tranches. However, it is not a jewel at the moment.

No more dividend this year for new investors.

Siemens struggles with macroeconomic uncertainties such as trade conflicts.

Effects of coronavirus not yet foreseeable.

The company is nevertheless strengthening its position in strong markets.

Restructuring is carried out based on reasonable considerations.

