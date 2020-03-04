Qurate Retail's Reaction To Headwinds And Challenges

It was the weakest performance in a quarter when compared to the prior year with regard to the percentage in revenue decline.

Qurate reported 2019 fourth quarter and full-year results on February 25, 2020. As expected, revenue declined year over year for both the quarter and full year. Yet, free cash flow increased.

An investment thesis in Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) would have to be based on what may be next rather than on what is past. The non-traditional retailer closed out 2019 with its weakest performance in a quarter when compared to the prior year with regard to the percentage in revenue decline.

Qurate reported 2019 fourth quarter and full-year results on February 25, 2020. Revenue declined year over year by 4.6% from $4.38 billion in 2018 to $4.17 billion in 2019. For the full year, the decline was 4.3% from $14.07 billion in 2018 to $13.46 billion in 2019.

Source: Author-created from company data

Qurate reports revenue for four business segments, the merger of domestic QVC and HSN - QxH, QVC International, Zulily and Cornerstone. The only business segment with an increase in sales in the quarter was QVC International where revenue improved to $775 million from $766 million in 2018. In its largest contributing business segment, QxH, no single product category showed improvement in the quarter.

Source

The Zulily business segment struggled the most in the quarter as well as for the year, with sales falling 18% and 13.5%, respectively. Because the segment's business model is built around daily online events, selection is always fresh and changing. The options feature thousands of clothing, home décor, toys and gift products at sale prices. Zulily is a pure-play online retailer, so capturing a customer's attention is vital.

Yet, in 2019, the segment saw the purchase frequency of new and existing customers decline. As well, the costs to acquire customers increased.

As a pure-play online retailer, the segment carries little inventory, and many products are shipped directly from China. Thus, the threat of the coronavirus did create a negative impact in the segment's last quarter. But Qurate still believes in the long-term potential of the segment.

We believe Zulily serves a large addressable market of consumers who are willing to trade speed of delivery for meaningful product savings.

Zulily was not the only segment failing to captivate a customer's attention or spend. For the full year, the retailer's count on existing customers fell 2%, and the count of new customers was also down slightly. Qurate named three culprits contributing to the challenges.

First and most importantly, we're operating in a rapidly changing industry context with long-term headwinds from declining linear TV viewership and growing brand proliferation, which leads to shorter and more volatile product life cycles. Second, exacerbating these long-term trends, we saw a cyclical slowdown in fashion and, to a lesser extent, in beauty, which together, have been our top growth drivers for several years. And finally, we experienced some short-term pressures, a combination of organizational disruption associated with all the changes we've made along with purposeful choices to close down the Ingenious Design subsidiary due to its high cost structure and invest in restructuring our fulfillment network [relative to the QVC/HSN merger] to improve service levels and lower cost over the midterm.

Despite the customer and sales declines, Qurate still managed to increase its free cash flow year over year.

Dissecting the Process

Qurate described a typical brand cycle in its earnings call detailing that there is indeed a peak followed by decline. The retailer's challenge is to have up and coming brands identified and lined up to fill the gap as top brands begin their descent - quite a challenge, considering the retailer manages approximately 22,000 brands.

Source

In 2019, the curation process simply didn't happen quickly enough.

In fact, 10 of our larger brands, which represented just 12% of 2019 demand sales accounted for more than 100% of our 2019 sales decline.

In 2019, existing customers represented 52% of its customer count and contributed 87% of Qurate's shipped sales. Existing customers average 27 purchases per year and spend an average $1,400 per year. Demonstrating the success of Qurate's digital penetration, this base has been scaling younger. Source

But, in growing a younger customer base, the retailer is now facing varying levels of brand loyalty. Of generations X, Y (millennials) and Z, Gen X, the segment contributing the most to Qurate's new customer gains is considered the most loyal, though they are also cast as highly cynical.

They're less interested in trying new brands than other generations and instead stick with those they know and trust. The cynical nature of Gen X can be seen when they're faced with strong or overt marketing tactics. Rather than being persuaded to buy from big-spend advertising, they prefer traditional adverts and options they can thoroughly research before purchasing.

Gen Y is considered loyal... to a degree. These consumers are considered frugal and relate to personalization. So, they do respond to loyalty programs, especially when discounts and rewards are personalized.

Marcie Merriman, executive director of growth strategy at Ernst & Young put it perfectly when he commented that this generation: "…expect businesses, brands and retailers to be loyal to them. If they don't feel appreciated, they…move on. It's not about them being loyal to the business.

2020 Directions

When Qurate merged QVC US and HSN, it purposely merged the buying organizations from each company to form one team. In 2020, this team plans to launch at least 10 major new brands, including the relaunch of IMAN at HSN. This team will also be slotted into specialties in 2020 to "enable our buyers to spend more time in the market".

The retailer is focusing on categories it considers underserved, such as athleisure and outerwear. In 2019, Qurate conducted a nationwide search for the "next big brands in beauty, fashion and jewelry". As a result, 38 brands will be launched in the first quarter alone.

Qurate will also be placing emphasis on size inclusivity.

Now we're further expanding the range, adding sizes 4x and 5x in many brands and in underserved categories, like outerwear and activewear. In 2020, for the first time, we'll be launching brands that are designed and developed from the outset with a larger size perspective in partnership with two highly regarded body positive influencers.

Qurate aspires to continue to innovate, tailor, and expand its unique video shopping platform.

Provide holistic shopping and lifestyle video services across current and next-generation platforms, with relevant content, experiences, and interactive capabilities.

Homes with MVPD (multichannel video programming distributor) service have been on the decline since 2015. Qurate has been teaming with the major streaming service providers - Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Amazon Fire TV (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple TV (NASDAQ:AAPL) and AT&T TV NOW (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter of 2019. It plans to continue to add major distributors. Its early partnerships are gaining traction.

With Roku, we saw a 58% growth in our net app installs over the prior year to 2.9 million by year-end. And we rank among their top 25 free TV and movie apps out of an overall universe of 16,000 channels.

In the situation where consumers are only subscribing to broadband services, Qurate is working with cable distributors to gain access to streaming services. Qurate is also partnering with television manufacturers to offer linear streams directly. Its QVC and HSN networks recently launched on Samsung TV Plus, XUMO, and LG Channel Plus.

Additionally, Qurate is focused on its own digital web and app platforms. In 2019, e-commerce sales as a percentage of revenue grew in the QxH, QVC International, and Cornerstone segments, by 130 basis points, 280 basis points, and 20 basis points, respectively. Note all Zulily revenue is e-commerce based. In the QxH, QVC International, and Zulily segments, mobile transactions as a percentage of e-commerce revenue also grew, by 280 basis points, 340 basis points, and 290 basis points, respectively. And, yet, overall, e-commerce revenue in 2019 fell by $333 million. As a result, the company fell out of the top ten U.S. companies with retail e-commerce sales for the first time. Target's (NYSE:TGT) improvement also helped bump it.

This myriad of fragmented ways to access content introduces a challenge of discovery.

So to address this shifting landscape, we're leaning into new ways to develop audiences, working with our partners to achieve prominent positioning through initial channel selections, featured carousels, addressable advertising, banners, screen savers, tune-in messages and electronic program guide placements.

The retailer also faces a self-inflicted headwind through most of 2020 relative to its network optimization project which focuses on the merger and decommissioning of fulfillment centers. There will be duplicate facility and labor costs through at least the second quarter. Then, Qurate plans to clearance inventory rather than transfer it to other facilities.

That pressure does get better later in the year, but we do expect two to three quarters of pressure with some improvement as we get late in the year. That ultimately flips to a positive impact on the P&L. But, we'll have pressures through a large part of this year. And, then, that gets better.

Qurate is hardly the lone retailer or company facing unknowns relative to the coronavirus. On one hand, inventory procurement could be derailed. On the other hand, a fearful consumer base spending more time confined at home could potentially lead to discovery of the retailer. And yet, discovery will be in vain if there's no workforce to man fulfillment centers or provide deliveries. The "what ifs" are too vague until more is known.

Takeaway

Since it reported earnings, Qurate's share price has fallen to levels it has not seen since 2009. On February 27th, it hit a 52-week and ten-year low of $5.65. A host of investigation claims have since been opened.

Of its 379 million shares in float, approximately 8.75% or just over 33 million shares are short. With an average of only 5 million shares trading daily, the short ratio is 6.57.

Source

Although the retailer will be lapping a weak first quarter in 2019, the impact of the coronavirus and other headwinds may actually make it impossible for the retailer to deliver positive year-over-year results in the 2020 first quarter. The share price could drop below $5.00, which could impact institutional ownership guidelines.

Yet, compared to peer retailers on the top ten list, some key valuation ratios based on the company's recent share price are considerably weaker. Source

For investors with a higher risk-aversion and interested in turnaround potential, Qurate Retail is one to watch.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QRTEA TGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in QRTEA and TGT.