Facebook: Uncertainties In Sight

FB's problem is due to the fact that its core business depends almost entirely on online advertising revenue.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), along with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), are two large companies whose main business comes from online advertising revenue. They represent approximately 60% of the market share of online advertising revenue in the US. In fact, they form a duopoly within this market for several years.

FB's problem is due to the fact that its core business depends almost entirely on online advertising revenue. Something similar to what happens with Google. In this sense, FB is another victim, like Google, of the saturation of the online advertising market (a mature market) and, on the other hand, also like Google, of what I have called "the change of e -consumers habits”. This change in habits means that e-consumers are making progressively and in recent years their searches, mainly, directly from the Amazon Search platform, rather than from the Google Search. And this causes, in turn, that advertisers prefer to place ads on Amazon, rather than Google or FB. Therefore, all this translates into a slow but progressive reduction in the growth rate of FB and Google revenues.

This is explained in my article: "Alphabet: Not The Best Long Term Investment In The Tech Sector".

And this is estimated according to FB's future revenue forecasts: last year's (2019) revenue growth rate was approximately 25%. For this year 2020 a growth rate of 20% and by 2022 of 17% are expected. A clear downward trend in the revenue growth rate for the coming years.

There is a factor that in 2019 has had a significant negative influence on the operating margin, and it has been the high operating costs that the company has incurred exceptionally. From what I have been able to read, there have been specific costs (legal compensation, equipment improvement costs to guarantee the confidentiality of personal data, etc.), so it is expected that this year 2020 will not be repeated. Therefore, I think that this year 2020 can be a good year for FB, because although the income growth rate will continue to decrease, operating costs will be significantly lower than those of last year 2019, and due to this we can see improvements in the operating margins, and therefore in net earnings.

The problem I see in the company over the next few years is due to the unstoppable decreasing trend in the revenue growth rate and the total dependence of FB on online advertising revenue.

FB should try to diversify into other business segments to avoid such a strong dependence on advertising revenue, but I think this task will not be easy.

As main assets, it has a global network of 2.7B users connected per month, and with several applications of massive use worldwide ( WhatsApp , Instagram, etc.). And adding to this $55 billion in cash.

The challenge that FB must face is knowing how to diversify its revenue sources through alternative business segments to those of online advertising revenue.

FB: A revenue problem

As we explained in the previous section, FB has a problem with revenue. Since 2016, the annual revenue growth rate has not stopped decreasing. This can be easily seen reflected in the following graphic:

Source: Marketing Land

In 2016, the annual revenue growth rate reached a maximum of 63%, and since then it has not stopped decreasing to reach the current 25% of last year 2019. But the forecasts are not very promising, since a growth rate is expected for this year 2020 of 21% and by 2021 of 16.5%.

The same happens to Google. Absolute dominator in the online advertising revenue market for years, and although it will continue to be for a few more years, the trend seems to go against it.

The duopoly of the advertising market is losing strength and looks sideways at a small third actor who seems to enter strongly: Amazon. This is what I called “David (Amazon) vs. Goliath (FB + Google)” as i explain in my previous article: "Why Google Should Be Afraid Of Amazon".

Source: eMarketer

This battle of David against Goliath has been going on for some years and seems to continue for other years.

Will David finally dethrone Goliath?

I really don't know or think anyone knows today. But what is unquestionable is that the trend of loss of power from the duopoly and an increase in Amazon's revenue market share exists, and that it will continue for a few more years.

FB executives should be working on the diversification of business segments to ensure a good future for the company in the coming years.

As I mentioned in the previous paragraph, FB has several interesting assets: Watsup, Instagram, etc. All these social networks have a good number of users from whom something can be obtained. Anyway, all these social applications have based part of their success on the fact that they have been free, so I do not think that imposing a subscription fee in the future, or something similar, would a good idea, as it will scare to a good part to the users

In addition to this, it has about $55 billion in cash, which would allow it to make some corporate purchases in some high-growth segment.

Despite the uncertainties regarding long-term revenue, I expect a good year 2020

Everything discussed so far implies some important challenges that FB must face in the coming years.

The paradox here is that I look forward to a good year for this 2020. But why?

Well, because it is expected that in 2020 the operating cost will be reduced compared to the previous year 2019, and this will probably result in an improvement in the operating margins and, therefore, in the net earnings in relation to the previous year 2019.In 2019 there was a significant increase in operating costs due to specific and exceptional events, such as the payment of fines for infringements related to the privacy of FB users information, higher costs derived from the implementation of software improvements to comply with the demanding regulations on the privacy of users' personal information, etc.

These costs have meant an 51% increase in the costs of the year 2019 compared to the previous 2018, which caused the operating margin to be reduced to 33.9%, having reached 48% the previous year 2018.

For this year 2020, FB estimates a cost increase of 21% compared to the previous year, significantly less than that obtained last year 2019. This expected cost reduction this year 2020 will probably positively affect the operating margin and earnings of this year 2020. That is why I believe that this year 2020 can be a good year for FB in terms of margin and earnings improvement.

Despite this, uncertainties continue to stalk FB's future for years to come. This good expected year 2020 can be a transitory mirage if effective management is not taken to diversify the company's revenue sources.

Conclusion

The important challenges that faces FB, with a decreasing trend in terms of the revenue growth rate in recent years, must be resolved effectively, because the trend will undoubtedly continue in the coming years. Its core businesses, online advertising revenue, lose strength as its market share decreases due to the saturation of a mature market and in which a new participant, Amazon, seems to gain strength and accumulates part of the lost advertising revenue lost by Google and FB.

Despite this, I expect a good year for this 2020, due to the significant reduction in total expenses compared to the previous year 2019. This expected expenses reduction will cause an improvement in the operating margins and in the net earnings. And all this due to the fact that last year 2019 FB incurred a series of extraordinary expenses for several reasons that raised its operating costs well above its average.

In any case, this expected improvement for this year 2020 will be only a transitory mirage if Managers do not effectively assume the challenge of obtaining alternative business segments that allow diversifying FB revenue sources, thus clearing the company's future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.