Portfolio Strategy: Look At The Long Term

The year 2020 has had a rough start, and the last week of February was very tough, with the major stock market indexes falling sharply. See the chart.

Data by YCharts

The rapid decline in stock prices can take a toll on investor confidence. Some investors may wish to exit the stock market and go into cash. Historically, cash did provide a little interest income, but today's low-interest environment does not provide much in the way of interest income. The Federal Reserve, with its emergency 50 basis point cut to a range of 1.00% to 1.25%, had made the yield on cash less attractive. The 10-Year US Treasury yield hit 0.90% Tuesday, March 2, 2020, and is currently at 1.010% early March 3, 2020. Investors and savers do not have many attractive options to generate income other than dividend-paying stocks that have recently seen increased volatility.

The past week or so has seen the SPDR S&P 500 index (SPY) experience wide and large price swings.

Data by YCharts

Individual issues have also seen large price swings, and option volatility and prices have expanded. An example from Stout Opportunities is FedEx (FDX). The issue was acquired on January 31, 2020, with a put option assignment for an effective purchase price of $146.77, and a covered call sold resulted in the sale of shares on February 21, 2020, at an effective sale price of $152.95. Then, on February 28, 2020, the $132.00 put was sold for $5.17 that would result in an effective purchase price of $126.83.

Some may wonder why options are used. Options are used to set known exit and/or entry point. If the shares are not assigned, then the option premium is earned. This strategy is not for everyone. For example, the share price of FedEx closed February 21, 2020, was far higher than the $152.95 effective sale price. There is an opportunity cost when using options.

Data by YCharts

When using options, the investor or trader must be willing to buy the shares at the effective purchase price, if puts options are sold. And to be willing to sell shares at the effective sale price, if call options are sold. If the option does not result in assignment, then the option premium is earned. Also, options can be closed early for various reasons.

It appears that 2020 is going to be a year with increased market volatility. The increased market volatility may be a result of a number of factors, such as fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus, trade tariffs, and the 2020 elections, among other things.

The key to building and maintaining a portfolio is having a strategy and taking a long-term view. Depending on the investor's age, the fall in share prices can be a blessing or a curse.

Long-Term S&P 500 Chart

Data by YCharts

Disclosure:

Return calculations exclude transaction costs, as each trader may experience different costs; however, transaction costs will reduce the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as investment recommendations or be considered investment advice.

Stout Opportunities provides brief trading ideas making use of option to enter and exit position and/or generate additional income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: * The long FDX and SPY are from short put option positions that expire this week and have limit orders to close.