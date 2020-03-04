Physical Oil Market Weakness Is A Big Concern But OPEC+ Cut May Reverse This

For us, the time to go long UWT is still rather uncertain. At first, we wanted to be long UWT into the meeting, but following our US crude storage balance analysis, we are hesitant. We will wait and see just what figure OPEC+ agrees to first and re-evaluate our global oil demand balances.

To offset the physical oil market weakness, OPEC+ will need to act for Q2 global oil storage balances. The proposed cut at the moment is between 1 to 1.5 mb/d.

The physical weakness is just another sign that there's real disruptions in the physical market as refinery run cuts are reduced across the globe.

The 1-2 timespread is suggesting quite an overhang on the physical oil market right now and we're hearing West African crude going unsold for the month of May.

Following a very steep backwardation close for the April contracts, May Brent contracts are performing remarkably worse than June at the moment.

Following a very steep backwardation close for the April contracts, May Brent contracts are performing remarkably worse than June at the moment.

The 1-2 timespread is suggesting quite an overhang on the physical oil market right now and we are hearing West African crude going unsold for the month of May. This is likely contributing to the weakness in the market.

The physical weakness is just another sign that there is real disruptions in the physical market as refinery run cuts are reduced across the globe. We will likely also start to see refinery runs remaining low here in the US contributing to a slow and steady crude storage build in the next three weeks.

Our US crude storage estimates reversed from a flat trajectory to a small draw today as EIA reported refinery throughput of only ~15.7 mb/d or ~300k b/d below our estimate.

The good news is that US oil production weakness persists with the latest figure suggesting ~12.55 mb/d for the month of March.

To offset the physical oil market weakness, OPEC+ will need to act for Q2 global oil storage balances. The proposed cut at the moment is between 1 to 1.5 mb/d. Based on what we know at the moment, the point of contention appears to be between 1.2 to 1.5 mb/d. We will find out on Thursday just what amount OPEC+ agrees to.

At the moment, there's a lot of media coverage on how the Russians are reluctant to agree to the cut, but the same level of posturing has happened before every single one of the OPEC meetings since 2016. Russia has been an offender of the OPEC+ cuts, so whether or not it agrees is just posturing.

For us, the time to go long UWT is still rather uncertain. At first, we wanted to be long UWT into the meeting, but following our US crude storage balance analysis, we are hesitant.

We will wait and see just what figure OPEC+ agrees to first and re-evaluate our global oil demand balances.

