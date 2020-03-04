Torex Gold: Digging Into The Q4 Results

We've had a solid start to the Q4 earnings season for the gold miners (GDX), with more than 60% of names beating earnings estimates, up from just 32% in the Q3 earnings season. Fortunately, for Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) investors, the company was one of 19 names that beat estimates, delivering an exceptional year across the board, both operationally and financially. The company managed to handily beat production guidance, reduce its net debt by nearly $200 million, and enjoyed 15% lower mining costs year-over-year. The company is expecting another solid year in FY-2020, with annual gold production expected to come in at similar levels. Also on the docket for 2020, Torex Gold will focus on reinvestment in its mining fleet and work to advance its Media Luna Project, just across the Balsas River. Based on the company's exceptional year and finally seeing the mine closer to initial plans, I continue to see the stock as one of the more attractive miners in the intermediate gold producer space. Based on this, I would view any drops to the C$16.00 level as buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Torex Gold reported its FY-2019 results in late February, and the report was nothing short of outstanding. The company achieved annual gold production of 454,811 ounces, more than 6% above their guidance mid-point of 430,000 ounces, and up 28% year-over-year. From a cost standpoint, the company saw costs drop more than 15% to $805/oz, down from $964/oz in the year prior. Not surprisingly, this robust performance combined with a strong gold (GLD) price allowed the company to see a massive bump in revenues, with FY-2019 revenue of $640.8 million, up 44% year-over-year. It is worth noting that this revenue growth rate is tracking well above the industry average of 27.2% by nearly 1700 basis points currently. Therefore, the stock is clearly a leader in the industry. Let's dig into the company's operations below:

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

As we can see from the FY-2019 results, gold recoveries continue to improve, with gold recovery up 100 basis points year-over-year from 87% to 88%. Notably, the company enjoyed gold recovery rates of 89% in both Q3 and Q4 2019, and therefore, this figure continues to trend in the right direction. As for grades, the company's mined grades jumped 23 basis points year-over-year, from 2.69 grams per tonne gold in FY-2018 to 2.92 grams per tonne gold in FY-2019. This was a minor contributor to better costs across the board, and it's encouraging to see the mine operating closer to the mine plan's expectations after a high cost and slightly underwhelming year in FY-2018.

(Source: Company News Release)

If we look out to FY-2020, the company expects these solid results to continue, with FY-2020 annual production guidance set at 420,000 to 480,000 ounces. The mid-point of this production guidance translates to 450,000 ounces of annual gold production, down 1% from the 454,811 ounces produced in FY-2019. However, it's important to note that Torex Gold beat its production guidance by 5.9% in FY-2019 (454,800 ounces vs. 430,000 ounces). Therefore, I would argue that this guidance is on the conservative side, and I would be shocked if the company did not produce at least 462,000 ounces of gold in FY-2020. This would translate to another year of production growth, even after lapping 28% production growth in FY-2019.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the jump in all-in sustaining cost guidance of 11% to $930/oz may make investors feel a little queasy, it's important to note that this has nothing to do with the mine itself. Instead, the company has a more costly year ahead as it begins to advance its Media Luna Project and spends money on rebuilding its mining fleet, which is nearing the end of its recommended life cycle. In terms of Media Luna, the company has earmarked $49 million for infill drilling, a feasibility study, as well as beginning the access tunnel to the deposit. While it's too early to put a concrete timeline on Media Luna just yet, it is a monster deposit, and the company could begin to see production from here by early 2024. In total, Media Luna holds 4 million ounces of gold, at an average grade of above 2.80 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company News Release)

Finally, digging in from a financial standpoint, Torex Gold de-leveraged its balance sheet massively in FY-2019, ending the year with just $21.7 million in net debt, down from $220.3 million in the year prior. The company's principal debt now stands at $174.9 million, down from $333.5 million at the end of 2018. This is a massive improvement, and we can get a better perspective of just how dramatic this reduction in net debt has been from the chart below. Based on net debt dropping massively in FY-2019, the company can finally begin to focus on putting more capital into exploration at both Media Luna and Sub-Sill, as well as investment in Media Luna advancement.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The next big catalyst for Torex Gold will be exploring and outlining the potential for Media Luna, which could add substantial ounces to the company's annual production long term. The initial plan for Media Luna was to go over the river with a RopeCon system; however, the company is now proposing to go under the Balsas River, with the use of Muckahi technology, a conveyor that would significantly reduce costs compared to conventional mining. This would allow the company to batch transport of development, supplies, and personnel in tunnels that are half the size of traditional tunnels. In addition, it would allow for fewer processes from the stope to the processing plant, translating to massive savings in capital costs, operating costs, and mining complexity in general. The company has estimated a 30% reduction in underground capital expenditures, and a 60% reduction in time to achieve commercial production, both massive benefits when it comes to bringing Media Luna online eventually. If successful, this would prove to be a game-changer for Torex Gold, and propel the company's annual production above the 500,000-ounce per annum mark long term. Besides, it would allow the company to access untapped resources that are sitting near their mine currently that the market has given them minimal value for previously.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, I believe the future remains bright for Torex Gold, and the exceptional operating performance in FY-2019 bodes well for the company. Up until 2019, it was looking like El Limon Guajes would not be operating anywhere near the initial mine plan. Still, record production at industry-leading costs of $805/oz has proven that Torex holds an exceptional project, and it's in next door to another 4 million ounces, which should contribute to a long mine life and future production growth. Based on this, I continue to see Torex Gold as one of the most attractive intermediate gold producers in the sector, and I would view 30% pullbacks as lower-risk buying opportunities. A drop of this magnitude would coincide with the C$16.00 level or lower and in line with the 20-month moving average currently (green line). For now, I see the stock as a Hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.