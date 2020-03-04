Provention Bio: A Buy On Type 1 Diabetes Opportunity And Clear Path To Approval

Shares of immune-mediated disease pioneer Provention Bio (PRVB) have risen by 375% during the past year, with such strong performance driven by surprisingly-positive phase 3 data for lead candidate teplizumab for the interception of type 1 diabetes. On the other hand, shares have fallen by 21% year to date (likely due to a bit of a catalyst desert as Wall Street awaits regulatory filing and approval decision).

Given the large market opportunity with possibility for expansion into new indications and the fact that fundamentals seem well intact, my initial thought is that the recent decline is potentially offering readers an entry point into this exciting story.

Chart

Figure 1: PRVB daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see June's gap up to mid-teens after a program that was given low odds by Wall Street reported promising phase 3 data. From there, shares pulled back, bottomed at $6 and finally more than doubled as teplizumab received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy designation and regulatory progress continued thanks to a friendly FDA. Share price currently sits above the 200-day moving average.

Overview

In the case of Provention Bio, another reason I chose to revisit was my interest in tuning into management's presentation at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Feb. 26.

CEO Ashleigh Palmer provides an excellent overview of the story here, stating that the company looks upstream of where the rest of the industry looks. This contrasts sharply to treating patients with autoimmune disease that already have symptoms (by then unnecessary tissue damage has occurred). Type 1 diabetes is put forth as the ultimate example here, where they hope to identify the onset of disease far earlier by screening for two auto antibodies and treating underlying autoimmunity long before the metabolic consequences of the disease are evident.

Figure 2: Type 1 diabetes continuum leads to destruction of β cells (Source: corporate presentation)

Pivotal data presented in the middle of 2019 showed that teplizumab when administered as single course of therapy in patients with these auto antibodies can delay the onset of end stage disease by median of at least two years. They've racked up important regulatory designations (PRIME in EU and Breakthrough Therapy in the US) and are working toward filing for marketing approval in this indication. An additional study is evaluating teplizumab in newly-diagnosed patients to show that even there they can improve outcomes.

Behind teplizumab, Palmer states they have a pipeline of therapeutics that essentially follow the same business model (looking for points of early interception in autoimmune disease). He also notes that in T1D they have a vaccine against the viral infection that's believed to trigger the whole thing in the first place.

As for specific data points on the At-Risk study (see image below) and how it was executed, what TrialNet (consortium of academic centers that looks at relatives of T1D patients) did was went a stage before end-stage and administered a single 14-day course of teplizumab to those patients. From there, it was simply a matter of waiting to observe difference between active and placebo arms.

Figure 3: At-Risk study results show impressive delay in disease onset (Source: corporate presentation)

Chief Scientific Officer Francisco Leon gets more technical, stating that they enrolled subjects in stage 2 of T1D (have two auto antibodies, so they have the disease so it's just a matter of time before disease onset). These subjects often have dysglycemia (abnormality in blood sugar stability), and those with dysglycemia have 75% probability of converting to clinical T1D in 5 years. 76 subjects were enrolled and the trial was designed as an event driven study. When 40 subjects developed stage 3 T1D, results were unblinded and again results were quite striking. 60% of subjects on study drug were still clinical T1D free vs. 28% in placebo group, with time to conversion in active group 4 years versus 2 years for placebo group (24 month delay to clinical onset of T1D). Importantly, this was achieved with high statistical significance with p value of 0.006. Interestingly, there were still many subjects in the active arm that were still disease free at six-years-plus after this course of teplizumab. As for safety profile of teplizumab, management characterizes it as relatively benign (transient rash and transient drop in lymphocytes, which is actually a sign that drug is working).

The company's argument regarding commercial label is that if the patient has two auto antibodies regardless of dysglycemia they can be treated. They are seeking to treat the underlying autoimmunity and preventing consequences that would have followed. Regarding dialogue with regulatory agencies, I remember that one reason I initially steered clear of this one was wondering whether the single study would be enough to gain approval (devil's advocate stance is that regulatory agencies require an additional trial). However, management states that the Type B meeting with the FDA in November resulted in meaningful, positive feedback including the declaration that another study is not required and the data is sufficient as is. They confirmed that they can proceed with a rolling submission (filing non clinical package in Q2, clinical package in Q3). Regarding CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls) we are reminded that this program in the past had Eli Lilly as manufacturer (scaled manufacturing process up to commercial scale, so company is simply moving the process from Lilly's site to a contract manufacturer). First GMP run should be completed this quarter and they need to show comparability to the FDA, then run three commercial scale batches in Q2 and Q3 (data from these will go into CMC module to be submitted in Q4 with two months acceptance and six-month review period, thus implying a regulatory decision in mid 2021). First meeting with EMA is taking place this quarter with pathway forward to be determined in a series of scientific meetings that follow (management guess is that decision comes 9 to 12 months after US regulatory pathway).

As for next steps for teplizumab beyond At Risk, the PROTECT study (in newly diagnosed symptomatic T1D) is looking at C-peptide as primary endpoint in addition to examining a number of relevant secondary endpoints (number of hypoglycemic events, amount of insulin used, time and range on continuous glucose monitor, etc). Management seems very confident on the outcome of this study given that all previous studies showed consistent improvement in C-peptide and relevant improvements in related endpoints. We are reminded that the previous PROTEGE study failed in part because it had a metabolic endpoint (tried to lower insulin use and HbA1c). Protocol has been enhanced in PROTECT so they know that patients coming into the study have capacity to manufacture insulin (know when patient was diagnosed so hit the window of six weeks after diagnosis when know there are still beta cells on board). Also, in the PROTECT study two courses of therapy are being given (one at onset and one six months later) in order to reset the immune system and then cement it with the second course. The second course serves to enable immune (T cell) resetting to last longer.

As for context and the opportunity they are going after, we are reminded that a recent white paper framed global T1D cost to the system at $90 billion dollars and $30 billion in the US. There are 300,000 at risk patients in the US with two auto antibodies that will ultimately progress without intervention (200,000 with two auto antibodies and dysglycemia). Broad-based population screening will be necessary to identify all these patients and go after the larger market, but the 30,000 individuals that are direct familial relatives of known type 1 diabetic patients will serve as the initial target. There are roughly 900 pediatric endocrinologists in the US, so one would think this could be targeted with a modest commercial infrastructure.

Let's move onto certain recent events and how the affected the story.

Select Recent Developments

On September 26th the company announced that Sean Doherty joined the Board of Directors. Interestingly enough, Mr. Doherty is Executive Chairman of JDRF T1D Fund (an early investor in Provention Bio) and served prior as Managing Director at Bain Capital.

On Oct. 22 the company announced that the phase 2a PRINCE study evaluating CSF-1R inhibitor PRV-6527 failed to achieve the primary efficacy endpoint. There was a significant improvement in symptom driven score at week 12, but it did not differentiate from placebo (high placebo response was deemed related to background medication utilized). The trial enrolled 93 moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease patients who were either naïve to biologic therapy (~70%) or who had previously failed at least one biologic drug (~30%). Improvements in several key secondary endpoints were observed in the steroid-free population (75% of study population). Importantly, the drug candidate was found to be safe and well tolerated (no drug-related serious adverse events). Given that little or no value was assigned to the asset, it seems a non factor that in December Janssen declined its option to buy back rights and later on cut its holdings in the smaller company.

On Dec. 12 the company announced completion of Type B meeting with the FDA to discuss contents for BLA submission of teplizumab for the prevention or delay of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in individuals at-risk of developing T1D. Management guided for rolling BLA submission to commence mid 2020 with completion of submission to take place in Q4 2020. Importantly, the company stated they don't anticipate running additional clinical studies in the at-risk population prior to BLA submission. This is far from an easy process though, as the FDA still required demonstration of comparability between the study drug previously manufactured by MacroGenics and Eli Lilly and the to-be-commercialized drug substance and drug product scheduled for production by Provention and its contract manufacturing partners.

On Jan. 8 Jason Hoitt was hired for the role of Chief Commercial Officer (served prior in same role at Dova Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired for $915 million by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. Hoitt also served prior as Vice President and Head of Sales at Insmed Incorporated and had leadership roles at other well known biotech names (Sarepta Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences).

Lastly, on Feb. 6 the company announced results from research studies on increasing prevalence of T1D and importance of screening efforts. The JDRF T1D Fund, JDRF, and Health Advances published a white paper titled "Modeling the Total Economic Value of Novel Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Therapeutic Concepts" which estimated there are 18 million people living with clinically diagnosed Stage 3 T1D globally, and an additional 2.3 million with pre-symptomatic Stage 1 and Stage 2 T1D (at least 300,000 in the United States). The research suggested $30 billion in annual costs in the United States and concluded that disease-modifying therapies close to the clinic could bring more than $3 billion in value annually. We are reminded that if teplizumab is approved, it would be the first disease modifying drug approved for T1D since insulin therapy came on the market in 1922.

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $95.1 million (keep in mind that in September they did a public follow on offering of 5.75 million shares and private placement with Amgen of 2.5 million shares of common stock at price point of $8 per share, resulting in total net cash proceeds of $62.7 million). Net loss rose to $9.8 million, with management guiding for operational runway into 2H 2021.

As for future catalysts of note, as noted above, rolling BLA submission should commence midyear and finish up by the end of 2020. A small catalyst desert in the meantime might result in continued weakness or simply lack of strength in the stock (makes me think we might take another look at it for ROTY purposes 2H 2020).

As for institutional investors of note, Perceptive Advisors has been adding to its position and owns 6.10 % of the company. It's a good sign to see that some insiders hold significant stakes, such as President and CEO Ashleigh Palmer and Chief Scientific Officer Francisco Leon. A history of purchases in 2019 also is a green flag.

As for nuggets of wisdom from the ROTY community, Michael Meltzer has stated his continued belief that teplizumab will be a blockbuster and that companies involved in the diabetic/endocrinology space should be interested in buying this asset.

A couple relevant aspects of the bear thesis include wondering whether results of the At-Risk study would hold up in a randomized trial with far higher number of participants and especially looking ahead to competition from curative therapies. It would seem that teplizumab would be the ideal "bridge," for lack of a better word, to make a meaningful difference in these patients' lives until gene therapy (or other such options with curative intent) make it to market later on down the line. While still at the preclinical stage, a team of researchers at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh have engineered a safe virus that does gene therapy (infused into pancreatic tissue, finds cells that have capability to turn into insulin cells and makes that happen). The idea that one infusion could allow a diabetic patient to regulate their own blood sugar and obviate the need for insulin injections is quite exciting. I'm aware that other approaches are being tried out, such as using cord blood regulatory T cells and various cell therapy programs. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is combining CRISPR with stem cells to treat diabetes, generating pancreatic-lineage cells from stem cells in order to deliver durable benefit (potential to enable a beta-cell replacement product without triggering immune reaction).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, the current sub $600 million market capitalization looks too cheap to my eyes compared to the initial market opportunity being targeted with teplizumab in at-risk type 1 diabetes patients. Opportunity for expansion into additional indication provides us further optionality. Approval could come with a single course of the drug candidate, but it's fascinating to imagine how redosing could indefinitely delay progression to end stage disease.

As management so eloquently put it, teplizumab would be the first disease-modifying therapeutic in T1D since insulin nearly 100 years ago and it's my opinion that when the approval decision is closer many more eyes will be drawn to this stock. I like how the opportunity was framed in the presentation at SVB Leerink, namely that in other diseases (cardiovascular, kidney, etc) you wouldn't wait for a transplant or dialysis to treat a patient. Likewise, with T1D teplizumab should be used early on so that it can do its job to preserve beta cell. Consequently, if they can keep these patients at stage 2 they can prevent end stage metabolic disease.

Playing devil's advocate, approval decision is currently expected mid 2021, but any delays or setbacks with the rolling BLA submission process would weigh heavily on the stock (especially if there are any CMC issues).

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, PRVB is a Buy and I suggest patiently accumulating shares over the next few quarters. This is not a stock to dive into too quickly, as there's still much headway that needs to be made in the regulatory process. However, there's always the chance that one of the bigger players in the diabetes space chooses to buy them out early while valuation is cheap.

As for risk factors here, I've touched on the majority above but they include competition (including from curative therapies later on down the line), setbacks in the regulatory submission process (ie. CMC issues) and additional dilution (cash needed for marketing, sales force, etc). How broad a label the FDA decides to grant them and other such details (if teplizumab is approved) also will impact share price and valuation.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking (key traits we look for in ROTY ideas), the clinical data in At-Risk study looks quite convincing to me and valuation cheap (you know I prefer finding such names while they are relatively less followed). In a way this reminds me of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) after we'd already received phase 3 data but share price remained depressed (then ran up impressively into approval).

For our purposes in ROTY, my plan is to keep this one on my personal watch list. As I observe that progress is made in the regulatory submission process and the actual approval decision is not too far off, I'm likely to add this one to JF's Scorecard and from there potentially initiate a position in ROTY's model account.

Thanks again to Michael Meltzer and other members who helped me better understand this story, as the diabetes space is definitely not one I've had as much experience in investing in the past. However, it has been quite gratifying to dig and learn more (one reason I love investing in this sector).

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

