During These Tumultuous Times, Novartis Still Carries Quality Dividend Coverage

By Callum Turcan

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have come under intense selling pressure this year, in part due to the selloff relating to fears over the ongoing novel coronavirus ('COVID-19) epidemic and in part due to Novartis' Beovu eye drug (treats wet age-related macular degeneration) getting panned by the American Society of Retina Specialists (Novartis remains confident in Beovu). The treatment had only been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') back in October 2019 and was thought to be one of the pharmaceutical giant's big growth opportunities. This sent shares of NVS down towards more justifiable levels in our view, and furthermore, we see Novartis' dividend coverage and payout growth trajectory as quite good. Shares of NVS yield ~3.5% as of this writing, and please note its payout is made in Swish Francs, making it subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates for ADR holders.

Strong Dividend Coverage

In fiscal 2019 (period ended December 31, 2019), Novartis generated $14.3 billion in net operating cash flow while spending $1.4 billion on capital expenditures. We define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures, so in fiscal 2019, Novartis generated $12.9 billion in free cash flow which fully covered $6.6 billion in dividend payments during this period. Additionally, Novartis spent $5.5 billion repurchasing its stock in fiscal 2019.

Novartis ended fiscal 2019 with $11.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand supported by $0.3 billion in 'marketable securities, commodities, time deposits and derivative financial instruments' versus $7.0 billion in short-term 'financial debts and derivative financial instruments' and $20.4 billion in long-term 'financial debts', providing for a meaningful but manageable net debt position. Please note that, in January 2020, Novartis closed on its deal to acquire The Medicines Company for $9.7 billion in cash, which will change this picture somewhat. However, given Novartis' strong free cash flows and ample cash on hand, on top of modest expected divestment proceeds, its net debt load should remain manageable.

As an aside, Novartis acquired The Medicines Company to gain access to the inclisiran treatment which has been shown to be effective at treating atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease ('ASCVD') and familial hypercholesterolemia ('FH') in secondary prevention patients during Phase III clinical trials. The firm is in the process of winning regulatory approval for inclisiran in America and Europe, and please note this is a huge market Novartis is pushing into (there are over 50 million potential patients worldwide). Novartis notes that the treatment has been shown to allow for "durable LDL-C reduction" in its patients (LDL-C is colloquially referred to as "bad" cholesterol).

When evaluating a firm's ability to make good on its future dividend obligations, we use discounted cash flow analysis that entails forecasting a firm's free cash flows into perpetuity. Historical information is useful in the sense that it provides a baseline for our team to make our forecasts, and we take a firm's net debt or net cash position into account as well when evaluating intrinsic values and dividend coverage. A net debt position weakens a firm's dividend coverage as that competes with free cash flows for funds, while a net cash position is a source of funds that supports dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis.

In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight why we view Novartis' dividend coverage as rock-solid. Its forecasted free cash flows over the next five fiscal years, less its net debt position, are expected to cover its forecasted cash dividend obligations over the same period by more than two-fold. During these very turbulent times, that's the kind of strength that income-seeking investors can rely on.

This strength comes from Novartis' growing free cash flows and quality cash flow profile (relatively low capital expenditure requirements, relatively large net operating cash flows). In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight Novartis' projected free cash flow growth trajectory over the coming years.

Quality Growth Trajectory

Novartis' growth trajectory is underpinned by its major treatment launches and existing drugs that are already achieving high sales. Management, in particular, highlighted Cosentyx (treats moderate to severe plaque psoriasis), Entresto (treats heart failure), Zolgensma (a gene therapy medication that treats spinal muscular atrophy), Promacta/Revolade (treats thrombocytopenia and aplastic anemia), Kisqali (treats certain kinds of breast cancer), and Lutathera (treats certain kinds of tumors) as major revenue growth drivers in 2019. In the upcoming graphic down below, Novartis provides an overview of its product pipeline and major existing drugs already on the market.

Here's what management had to say about Novartis' fiscal 2020 outlook as it relates to the company's major growth drivers, from the firm's latest quarterly conference call with investors:

"We will continue to maximize our growth drivers. We expect continued growth from Kisqali. We plan to tap into the potential of early alliance with Lutathera, and we expect continued growth in regulated Revolade/Promacta from ITP and also first-line SAA in the US and Japan. We are committed to deliver on our launches. We will further expand Piqray in the US and prepare for the launch in Europe. And we hope to continue strong on Adakveo expanding to larger accounts in the US and drive further capacity increase for Kymriah to meet the strong demand in pediatric ALL and DLBCL. Last but not least, we will prepare for our next big bet, capmatinib with the potential to be the first to market c-MET inhibitor, expecting the data readout of our PD-L1 Spartalizumab in combination with Mekinist and Tafinlar preparing our commercial organization for the readout of Lutetium-PSMA later this year and also focus medical education on canakinumab to establish the importance of inhibition of tumor-promoting inflammation."

That supports Novartis' expectations that its sales will grow by the mid-to-high single-digits in fiscal 2020, while its "core operating income" is forecasted to grow by the high single-digits or low double-digits in fiscal 2020. Our models reflect that strength.

Margin Expansion Augments Free Cash Flow Growth

Finally, margin expansion is another key goal of Novartis' management team, supported by rising sales and a focus on allocating resources to more lucrative segments of its business. Here's additional management commentary on that issue (from its latest quarterly conference call):

"Given the excellent sales execution and productivity focus, core margin grew in each quarter and the full-year for both divisions. Full-year continuing operations margin improved by 1.9% points, and in Innovative Medicines sales grew 11%, driving 18% core operating income growth and enabling the margin to improve to 33.5%, up just 1.8% point versus prior year. At the same time, we have been increasing investments to support our many launches and pre-launches. With this result, we are clearly on track to deliver our medium term core margin guidance of mid to high 30s for Innovative Medicines."

The upcoming graphic down below highlights the trajectory Novartis hopes to achieve, and management appears to have high levels of confidence that these figures can be reached (particularly, as it relates to its 'Innovative Medicines' segment which is Novartis' largest by far, responsible for ~80% of the firm's fiscal 2019 revenues).

Concluding Thoughts

Novartis is targeting both sales growth and margin expansion, which if realized will have a powerful impact on the trajectory of its future free cash flow growth. We appreciate the pharmaceutical giant's quality dividend coverage and view its near-term problems as surmountable. However, we caution that headline risk regarding its Beovu eye treatment may impact its share price in the near term, as will volatile trading action due to fears regarding the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. We model in modest annual single-digit per share dividend growth going forward, which supports Novartis' outlook as an income generating play.

