Can Markets And Traders Exhale For A Day?

The impact of China being in crisis and the spillover effects for the global economy are a higher stakes game than previously considered.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus meltdown has continued. With the Federal Reserve Bank lowering interest rates one-half of a percentage point on Tuesday, markets only temporarily applied the salve. The results of Super Tuesday seemed to perk markets up more than the Fed rate cut by Wednesday. One wonders how much algorithmic trading is playing a part in the downward cycle, and upticks when good news arises. Any good news is welcome by markets. One Bay-area investment boutique, human intelligence-oriented, has been buying favored stocks for which levels were considered on the high side before the coronavirus came to America. They are planning for the long term with their significant retirement portfolio assets under management.

Interesting are the points of convergence in the indices below and WTI futures, the blue line. The news that the OPEC bloc, including a formerly reluctant Russia, recommended cutting production an additional one million barrels per day led to a rise in WTI and Brent futures prices, the U.S. and global benchmarks, respectively. If OPEC cuts oil production by one million barrels (pd), Brent prices are expected to be around the $60 mark, according to an executive at Russia’s Lukoil. Smaller shale producers will suffer the most if prices do not recover to a range well above $50. The OPEC meeting of Thursday and OPEC-plus on Friday will be more sparsely attended in hopes of minimizing human contact and preventing potential coronavirus transmission.

The Fed’s rate cut had less of an impact than the OPEC news. The Fed rate cut cannot alter the behavioral and real economy effects the virus’ spread is creating such as air travel reductions, cancelled events, and supply chain plus business disruptions. OPEC can impact more directly the price of oil, which would aid producers to some extent. But the demand side may be sticky to the more negative side initially, a demand shock, until fear and uncertainty loosen their twin grips.

Downstream effects

Obviously, oil and gas stocks have taken a beating, as have other sectors and firms directly affected by China, supply chain issues, and travel-related industries. Telecommunications and healthcare suffered the least. The stocks of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) experienced declines more than Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and the S&P 500 (SPY). Investors know that Pioneer can operate with a $50 oil price, where Brent is hovering today.

Since I noted Procter & Gamble’s (PG) prognosis in an earlier article, circling back, their stock has recovered slightly better than the S&P 500. Being forthcoming early with the impact of the coronavirus likely engendered confidence in management’s focus and attention to the adjustments and strategies required to cope with the virus’ aftermath.

A summation to date of numerous firms reporting earnings and the impact of the virus on their operations was culled by MarketWatch with a mixed bag of declines and gains. Coca-Cola’s (KO) CEO James Quincey echoed the ideas I had written about in my first article:

“China’s economy was in a different place when SARS happened,” CEO James Quincey said in January. “It’s worth noting that China’s economy is (now) much bigger, and this could become more connected to the rest of the world.”

In China, a Wall Street Journal reporting suggests that the labor market is coming under strain from layoffs and reduced activity, likened to the onset of recession. However, the Chinese government has some top-down levers to pull with policy that freer markets and economies do not.

The markets are beginning to learn to live with the coronavirus, though the people side of the outbreak is more difficult in theory and practice. The price of oil and related stocks will continue to be more volatile until a better level of understanding is reached regarding the spread of the virus. Firms and institutions are attempting to mitigate the negative impacts as much as possible by restricting travel, isolating cases, and limiting gatherings. Presidential candidate Joe Biden was positive news for markets, indicating that a moderate Democratic candidate is a contender for the White House in 2020’s upcoming election. Longer term, firms' strategies about supply chains will likely be re-calculated.

This will be a new chapter for the textbooks: How to manage during times of near-pandemic and pandemic. Additionally, the impact of China being in crisis and the spillover effects for the global economy are a higher stakes game than previously considered. Perhaps for a day, though, market participants can mindfully exhale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.