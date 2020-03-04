GM Aims To Lead In Battery Electric Vehicles, Upending Tesla's Dominance

GM executives hailed the "opportunity" to thoroughly rebrand the automaker and reframe its slow, stodgy image of years past.

GM plans to launch 20 zero-emission models by 2023 and eventually go all electric. The automaker expects the new business to be profitable.

Morgan Stanley concludes GM, the bank's top automotive pick, has a chance "to show serious leadership in decarbonizing its auto fleet with a positive impact on earnings and multiple."

Give General Motors Co. (GM) credit for audaciousness in setting its sights high.

For all its lateness to the EV party, GM does have a lot going for it in terms of manufacturing prowess, engineering depth and, arguably, a dealer network that can help sell battery power to a largely skeptical and cautious public. Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says GM "can show serious leadership decarbonising its auto fleet" and do so profitably.

A Forecast from Wall Street

Jonas forecasts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to grow EV sales by 4X in the next decade while GM grows its current small EV sales by 30X - at a time when Tesla stock is trading at 30 times estimated 2021 EBITDA while GM is trading at 2X 2021 EBITDA.

Naturally, the Teslarati will be openly contemptuous of GM, as will those who have been burned in the past by substandard GM vehicles or by the company's 2009 bankruptcy. The open minded, however, might see an opening for a longtime name in automotive to do something quite unexpected: Bring EVs profitably to the mass market in North America to an extent that would strain any smaller automaker, even one as ingenious and trend-setting as you-know-who.

At a day devoted to showing press, investors and dealers the all-electric future, GM executives announced their intention to introduce a slew of battery electrics (EVs) in coming years, eventually to lead the market in zero-emission vehicles, a spot currently occupied by Tesla.

By mid-decade, said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO, the automaker intends to be selling a million EVs a year in North America and with joint venture partners in China. In addition to sunk costs, GM plans to invest $20 billion by 2025 for EV and driverless technology.

"This is a huge opportunity for us. The biggest opportunity any of us has ever seen for this company, certainly. And we're all in," said Mark Reuss, GM president. "It represents a chance to reinvent the company and reset our brands. It will change this company, and people's perceptions of it, forever."

Here are GM's near-term EV plans:

A new version of the Chevrolet Bolt will launch later this year.

A 2022 Chevrolet Bolt electric utility vehicle will launch in summer of 2021. This will be the first vehicle outside of Cadillac to offer hands-free driving Super Cruise technology.

GM will expand Super Cruise to 22 vehicles by 2023, including 10 next year. It's currently only offered on the Cadillac CT6 sedan.

Cruise Origin self-driving EV was shown to the public in January and continues testing.

Cadillac will reveal the Lyriq EV SUV in April and details about its production launch at that time.

GMC Hummer EV will be revealed via live-stream on www.gmc.com on May 20 and begin production in September 2021 at Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

Coming from Detroit

The GMC Hummer truck will be built in Detroit next year at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, which GM is spending $2.2 billion to retool for several EVs. GM has said the Cruise Origin self-driving EV also will be built at Detroit-Hamtramck. GM likely will retrofit its Orion Township plant, where the Chevy Bolt is build, to build other EVs as well.

Mary Barra, GM CEO and Chairman, Source: Steve Fecht for GM

According to GM's press materials:

The heart of GM’s strategy is a modular propulsion system and a highly flexible, third-generation global EV platform powered by proprietary Ultium batteries. They will allow the company to compete for nearly every customer in the market today, whether they are looking for affordable transportation, a luxury experience, work trucks or a high-performance machine. Modular EV platform, Source: Steve Fecht for GM

GM says its line of EV batteries, which it has named Ultium, is unique to the industry because "the large-format, pouch-style cells can be stacked vertically or horizontally inside the battery pack. This allows engineers to optimize battery energy storage and layout for each vehicle design."

GM also said:

Ultium energy options range from 50 to 200 kWh, which could enable a GM-estimated range up to 400 miles or more on a full charge with 0 to 60 mph acceleration as low as 3 seconds. Motors designed in-house will support front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and performance all-wheel drive applications. Ultium-powered EVs are designed for Level 2 and DC fast charging. Most will have 400-volt battery packs and up to 200 kW fast-charging capability while our truck platform will have 800-volt battery packs and 350 kW fast-charging capability.

GM later this year will break ground on an enormous battery manufacturing plant in eastern Ohio, a join venture with LG Chem of South Korea. GM said the joint venture output will drive battery cell costs below $100/kWh, from a current level of about $145/kWh in the Chevy bolt. The cells, said GM, use a proprietary low cobalt chemistry. Further technological and manufacturing breakthroughs are expected to drive costs even lower.

An Analyst Is Impressed

Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst for Navigant, said he was impressed with GM's "cell chemistry and battery design." He also credited the automaker for choosing a broad array of models to electrify, many in "very healthy" market segments that could be ripe for customer interest, such as pickup trucks.

Could GM one day surpass Tesla as a leader in EVs? "It's not inconceivable," he said.

The first EV to be offered in the U.S. with an Ultium battery will be Hummer EV, which will come in a pickup and an SUV variant built at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, which will undergo a $2.2 billion renovation for EV assembly.

Cadillac Lyriq Source: Autoblog

The first of GM's new EVs will be the Cadillac Lyriq SUV to be built initially in China for the Chinese market. GM's Hummer won't go into production until the fall of 2021. A refreshed Bolt EV will appear later this year, followed by a Bolt EUV - a lengthened version equipped with Super Cruise.

GM had another surprise in store at the conference held at its Tech Center in Warren, Michigan.

As related by Autoblog:

GM also took the wraps off another electric Cadillac, a hand-built halo flagship sedan called the Celestiq. GM didn't give a timeline for this car, but says it is fully intended for small-scale production, representing the "ultimate luxury experience" with high levels of personalization. The Celestiq features a long sloping fast-back-like roofline, with a long wheelbase and short overhangs. The model on display boasted 23-inch wheels. Most of the interior was hidden, but images shown to attendees depicted four seats, a pillar-to-pillar front screen that made up the instrument cluster and infotainment screen, a pair of touchscreen interfaces on the rear of the front seats, as well as touchscreen controls between the left and right seats of both rows.

No cameras were allowed at the event, so no pictures of Celestiq. In the opinion of this writer, the vehicle looks like it could use more design work before another public showing. I'm not crazy about the name either.

For all its pretension to leadership, GM did convince journalists that it's serious about an all-electric future and is putting serious money behind it. Now comes the execution phase - and with it a sense of whether all those billions will yield reasonable return for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.