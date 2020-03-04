Capitalise On The Correction

Think like a business owner: What I am buying in the market today and why.

Most stocks that have fallen are pricing in real risks. Some are yet to show the full earnings compression.

Fears of the spread of COVID-19 have given opportunities for the long-term investor.

Fear, left unchecked, can spread like a virus. - Lish McBride

As a returning writer for Seeking Alpha, I suspect there is no better time to contribute to this engaged and thoughtful community than when the market is fearful. I aim to look at the facts objectively, so we can see the forest from the trees. First, I'll look at the economic backdrop and policies, then some investment ideas based on recent earnings reports.

In less than a week, the S&P 500 (SPY) has fallen 11.69%.

This dramatic move to the downside based upon the coronavirus (COVID-19) has shaken many participants. $5 Trillion have been wiped out from world markets. COVID-19 has become the Mr. Market's Black Swan event.

It shouldn't have - COVID-19 had first been reported by Chinese authorities in the Wuhan province in late December 2019. Then, it was spoken about in the financial media in mid-January 2020 (as seen by the January decline in the chart above).

The market muted the risk of contagion in the preceding month, even though several public health officials suggested it could become a pandemic. This allowed financial markets to continue their winning streak from 2019, and the S&P 500 was up nearly +5% YTD by February.

We also saw this dismissive market reaction also in Chinese equities (FXI). Predominantly, this has been because of massive support by the central bank - ever since November, China has been supporting their markets with multiple liquidity packages.

The first in November was $28.6bn as reported here.

In December, they injected $85.7bn into the market as seen here.

On February 1, Reuters reported a further $174bn of liquidity.

On February 21, China's central bank reiterated the size and strength of their "toolbox" here, vowing even more support.

Note, I commented on these measures here. And since then, Hong Kong has announced a $1,200 cash handout to 7 million of its permanent residents as part of a $15.4bn stimulus package. Further, Taiwan announced a $2bn stimulus.

Coupling the increased level of liquidity in the system, the Chinese central bank is easing. This past month, the People's Bank of China made their largest cut in years. And this was after a series of cuts starting July 2019, where China realised they needed to shore up their slowing economy, as seen here.

COVID-19 was the icing on the monetary easing cake.

In the US, markets have fully priced in a rate cut by the Fed's meeting in March - something they saw as highly unlikely only a week ago. Economists at Bank of America wrote on Friday that they now expected a 50-basis point cut next month. Rates are, currently, 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent. If anyone missed it, Jerome Powell stated on Friday:

The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong.

Yet, the statement continued:

However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.

Why do these measures matter? Well, to understand where we are headed, it's good to keep in check the backdrop of what central banks will do to keep the ship sailing.

Perhaps, that the two biggest driving forces over the last decade have been quantitative easing and global interest rate (zero) policies (monetary stimulus). With the COVID-19 epidemic, every major economy is finding a reason to continue the same policy. As Chuck Prince, former Chairman and CEO of Citigroup, once said:

When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you've got to get up and dance.

Central banks are not just playing music. They are playing the same tune.

Fear and Greed

With that said, just because the music is playing doesn't mean you need to rush out on the dance floor. To paraphrase Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital, we should move forward, but with caution.

It is important to realise that before this pullback from all-time highs, the S&P 500 was trading around +34% above its long-term trend. This is the largest positive deviation since Oct. 2007, shortly before the U.S. economy entered the recession in Dec. 2007. Further, the deviation was in the 90th percentile for all months since 1930.

The coronavirus concerns have swept a market probably already ripe for a correction. I commented here, following the first -3% day. Updating these numbers to Thursday, the index is still trading +20% above its long-term trend.

The swiftness in this sell-off is quite healthy. Whereas, other pullbacks in the last few years have occurred in regimented -1/-2% days over several weeks, showing that many financial entities were systematically deleveraging portfolios. Recall the September-December 2018 pullback before everything bottomed on December 24, 2018.

With COVID-19, markets are repricing entities based on current year cash flows. Inherent to any discounted cash flow, money now is worth more than money later, and the market is unforgiving for 2020s earnings. This is the correct repricing of risk.

What the market is overlooking is several factors:

1) Some businesses will have their earnings impacted by the COVID-19 effect. For example, consider Starbucks (SBUX) which is expanding massively in China - its main growth engine for the next 5 years. With a customer base in quarantine, it is obvious, fewer people will consume their products (than expected) until Chinese officials put this virus to rest. But, once it is, business will go back as usual. This is not a permanent impairment on coffee consumption. Future years cash flows are still intact.

At a forward P/E of 25, Starbucks still seems quite rich for my tastes. In fact, I expect the stock to fall further. But it is a high quality business with a future growth runway.

2) Whether it is because of mass indexing or hedge-funds, the correlation between various stocks over the last few years seems to have exploded. Sector buckets are unanimously hated like energy (XLE) or retail (XRT) or loved like technology (XLK) and consumer staples (XLP). When risk-off trading occurs, every business within the sector is treated indifferently. I pointed to this in when discussing retail stocks here, which I still think are going down even further. But sometimes the market is wrong in this behavior. As an example, consider Facebook (FB).

Their business is not COVIN-19 dependent. The metrics that matter for a business like this are total advertising spending dollars, the total number of users, user engagement (across their various platforms), total time spent on the network, $ spend per thousand users.

In a situation when people would avoid person-to-person contact, one would expect people to be at home consuming more of the Facebook-owned (FB) apps Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. If Facebook management had a clue, now would be a good time to push Oculus headsets to corporates wanting to conduct conference calls like Zoom (ZM) which has doubled its market capitalization from $15bn to $30bn in less than 3 months.

Further, many businesses may be forced to increase advertising spend on Facebook and Google (GOOG), to drive online sales if the consumer is avoiding malls, the high-street, and big box retailers of the coming weeks or months.

Yet, Facebook stock is down -16% primarily because it had run up so much in the previous year, and investors have to take profits and rebalance with bonds (TLT) or average down into their losing positions.

3) Other than cash flows, the other variable when pricing all securities is the discount rate. Whilst it took financial pundits to catch up with what has been going on in the yield curve and the rally in bonds come February here. Bond market investors knew to be long bonds for the last month. I pointed out here,

The 3/12 Month, 6/12 Month, 1/2 Year, 2/5 Year are all negative/inverted. At least the first 3 have been for 6 weeks.

The 2/10 year stands at 0.1% and 5/10 Year at 0.14%.

The US 10-Year (IEF) sits at 1.21% and the US 30-Year (TMF) sits at 1.72%. The panic to buy bonds to hedge equity exposure since the beginning of the year (whilst equity markets brushed off the COVIN-19 epidemic) has reduced the discount rate for equities.

This matters because when the discount rate is reduced, the valuation of an entity is worth more, provided the equity risk premium has not diminished and cash flows are intact.

Essentially, the market is pricing in a lower opportunity cost for being long stocks over 10-year and 30-year periods.

3) Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said it best:

I am a better investor because I am a businessman, and a better businessman because I am an investor.

Not all publicly-traded securities are equal. It is often lost on Wall Street that stocks are part-ownership in real businesses. And the management team running that business matters a lot. For instance, yesterday AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) reported earnings and beat on revenue and earnings. The stock is down 61% over the past year:

It's down 81% over the past 5 years. The company has had too much debt, poor capital allocation, and the headwinds of Netflix (NFLX) to contend with.

The market reacted positively to the beat (up +12%), but the optimism wore out as the selling of every stock took over.

This normally would not matter, AMC is not the best quality company a business owner would wish to purchase. However, after announcing earnings, AMC management also cut their dividend 80% and announced a $200M stock buyback. This has slipped through the market's algorithmic fingers.

AMC is approximately a $600M market cap company... They have had 7 consecutive quarters of growing market share... They reported adjusted free cash flow of $303M... And a $200M share repurchase at 5-year lows when the sentiment of all stocks is in panic mode. In other words, two-thirds of cash this year will be returned to shareholders and they can retire one-third of all shares outstanding at $6.50. Despite the headwinds in the theatre industry, this is a situation where: Heads I win, Tails I don't lose much. And if you haven't read The Dhandho Investor, I thoroughly recommend it.

What I'm doing. What I'm buying.

My avoidance of buying into stocks for the last few months meant I missed on a lot of the gains many other investors received last year. I couldn't understand the quick recovery from the December 2018 correction, and the low volatility era. Once the Fed started "This is Not QE" (Quantitative Easing), I watched the continuum endeavour and kept my nose down reading and researching. This gave me capital to allocate today.

Since no one knows for sure how far and wide COVID-19 will spread and what the end-game will look like - will the death rate and severity diminish? Will it fizzle out after proper containment? Will the rate of infection increase? How long will this whole thing last? The best weapon in capital allocation is to pick your spots carefully.

Not everyone needs to purchase individual securities. One could argue the diversified index (SPY) approach will avoid the idiosyncratic risk of individual businesses where anything could happen in a health scare... And you still get to capture the upside on a market recovery. This is a fair deal.

But, for an intelligent investor, this pull back has created some very interesting situations besides the three I named above. Here is what I've slowly been building positions in:

1) Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)

Only a week ago, Buffett released his annual letter to shareholders for 2019. In it, he mentions the $81bn of earnings last year (because of gains in their equity portfolio). Some of this has now retraced, however, using a trailing Price/Book of 1.15 implies BRK at $200 where it is today is below their buyback threshold or where they peg intrinsic value. Buffett was buying back stock at $205 last year and in his 2019 requested parting shareholders with $20M+ to call their office.

I'd be shocked if he isn't buying back stock right now with his $100bn+ war chest. Berkshire Hathaway, if itself isn't eating itself, will put extra capital to work in this market. It's an anti-fragile organisation, and one could expect to earn 10% annualised returns from these levels.

2) Discovery Inc. (DISCA) (DISCB)

Discovery is a worldwide media company. They own a content backlog that is decades old and unique. They, like all media companies, are in the process of adjusting to the modern day media consumer that is cord-cutting and viewing content online. When they reported earnings in November, revenue had risen 3.3% year-on-year and free cash flow was $884bn. They gave growth guidance of both for the rest of the year. This implied a free cash flow yield of 10-12% at the stock price of $27.5 then.

John Malone purchased $75M worth of shares at that time at $28. And in an interview (below), he gave his reason (37-minute mark):

I believe that they will solve this issue and that they are dramatically undervalued right now. When I put my screen up and I look at companies based upon market cap versus levered free cash flow, they were the cheapest thing on the screen. And I said wait a minute, they are growing in a world where everyone else in shrinking, they own all their content, they are generating a ton of cash, they have an investment grade balance sheet, why are they, why are they cheap."

Fast forward a few months, Discovery reported earnings on Thursday, beating on revenue and earnings again. Discovery earned $3bn of free cash flow in 2019 and they brought leverage ratios down. The company has $363M remaining from its 2019 buyback but added $2bn to their authorisation to this amount.

If you aren't enticed by small single digit growth rates, the capital allocation at Discovery is second to none. At 52-week lows, a sensible balance sheet, a $13bn market cap, implies they can reduce share count by 18% theoretically, which is highly accretive for stockholders.

Content is king in the world going forward. Billions are being spent by Netflix, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Disney (DIS) now in these content wars. I wouldn't be surprised if some executive does the math and realises its cheaper to buy a content library like Discovery rather than pay and make their own or license it. Therefore, at these levels, I'd ascribe some free optionality in a merger or acquisition by one of these names.

Did I mention, Discovery has nothing to do with COVID-19. Go figure.

This investment is akin to Facebook situation I described, only you get excellent management... Sorry, Mark and Sheryl.

If you think Buffett has lost his touch as an investor, John Malone may be a better choice.

3) Disney

For the past year, I always felt the market overvalued Disney. I looked at the market cap and the enterprise value and felt the market had priced in all the good from their switch to online streaming with the Disney+ app.

I was perhaps right on this assumption. Notice the multiple expansion from 10x to 15x over 2019. But what I underestimated was how much of a success Disney+ became since launch. From the Q1 2020 earnings, they made us aware Disney+ subscribers were 26.5M. This was well ahead of expectations that were closer to 20M. Further, ESPN+ subscribers came to 6.6M, while Hulu overall rose 33% Y/Y to 30.4M (27.2M for subscription VOD only; 3.2M who subscribed to Live TV).

Disney is ahead of the expectations, but the market has brought the stock down -24% since December because of the COVID-19 risk.

Why? Disney announced all resorts in Asia are closed for at least through March: Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

Much like the Starbucks explanation I gave above, the market has corrected for 2020 earnings compression. Only unlike Starbucks, which I feel remains elevated, Disney has retraced to fair value levels.

Having already surpassed their growth expectations, I expect Disney to do even better in their online subscriber growth in the next quarters. If COVID-19 spreads further, people will spend more time at home, either out of personal choice or external intervention. Everyone likes to be entertained and binge-watching Disney movies, Marvel and Star Wars seem a likely choice. One could suggest this for Netflix too, but with Disney, we want the upside of 2021 when the parks reopen.

I commented here, Disney is one of the most unique companies in the world:

In 2019, they had 6 movies make $1bn each at the box office, totalling $10bn+ (Surpassing the previous record they set at $7.6bn in 2016)

Half their actors don't age - animation

They license

They cross sell

They have share of mind of kids all around the world

Theme parks, toys, games, film - it's a goliath of an empire that is a century old and non-disruptable

Smart acquisitions by leadership of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, means they adapt and evolve

I think for a long-term investor, Disney's moat is worth owning.

4) ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)

ViacomCBS's management didn't need COVID-19 to bring their stock down, they accomplished it all by themselves:

This merger had a lot of hopes, yet the market punished it in Q4 last year 25%, and in this past month, 30%. When they posted earnings and missed and mentioned the merger-related expenses, the market unforgivingly punished the stock 20% in a single day.

I commented here on the market's blindness to that actual presentation management put out. To be quite honest, had I owned the company prior to earnings, I would have probably disregarded what management had to say too given their exuberance previously. But as investors, price matters. Slide 14 of their earnings presentation from 20th February 2020.

Revenue is set to grow. Costs are set to reduce due to synergies. Earnings per share increases by 10%. Free cash flow is up 70%.

Let's assume management will miss, so FCF is $1.5bn for 2020. Well, at the current stock price of $25, the market capitalisation is $15bn. So, there is a 10% FCF yield on equity today. This isn't bad when you consider how much yields have compressed in the last month because of COVID-19.

The market priced this merger with exuberance last year. They priced everything to perfection as bankers make their fees on these mega-deals. Now that it is over, they don't care and no one wants to own the company. The stock is between 25% and 50% undervalued at these levels and has nothing to do with COVID-19.

5) Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

When the Californian gold rush occurred in the 1850s, Levi Strauss didn't want to join the herd, take the risk, and mine for gold. Instead, he sold canvas work pants to men who did the mining. Miners take the risk for a low probability of success and high pay-off. Levi Strauss played for low-payoff and high probability of success.

Sometimes, it's better to be the guy selling the shovels in a gold rush than the miner looking for gold.

When fear plagues markets, trading volumes increase, commissions increase, and those in the middle benefit.

Interactive Brokers, like other businesses I have mentioned, is not exposed to COVID-19. Business is as usual. In fact, I expect trading activity to have exploded this last month. Unlike an asset manager, they do not tie fees to assets under management, so the billions lost in the market will not impact them.

At the start of the month, they reported that Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) increased 32% from December and 20% year on year, and 705,000 client accounts (up 16% year on year).

The stock always looks expensive on most metrics, but the P/E ratio has come down in the last year. The stock price has had headwinds. Competition from the likes of Robin Hood, Charles Schwab (SCHW), and E*trade (ETFC) all announced zero commission trades last year.

Interactive Brokers, in turn, set up their own free trading version of their service. But unlike the other platforms, Interactive Brokers deals with a sophisticated and proprietary trader all the way into family offices, hedge funds, and other institutions. They have a unique place in the competitive landscape, and I don't think they will go away.

The stock always looks expensive, but I think if you factor in an underlying business that will probably benefit in this storm, growth in a world of zero growth, a P/E of 21, a stock close to 52-week lows, at $52 the stock is attractive.

Conclusion

In my view, the market pullback is warranted. Prior to the sell-off, we had stretched valuations, leveraged market participants wearing rose-coloured glasses, and had strayed from long-term trends.

Black swans by nature can take everyone by surprise. However, an astute investor needs to separate the business risk from the market risk.

Take advantage of the market dislocation by purchasing quality businesses that will benefit over the next year.

