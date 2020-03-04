Why Hewlett Packard Enterprise Is Too Cheap To Ignore

When Dell (DELL) reported a sharp 19% drop in servers and networking revenue, investors, including this author, should have expected Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) to perform just the same. But as Dell buys back up to $1 billion in stock over the next 24 months and will benefit from lower interest rate costs on the debt, what are HPE's prospects after a weak first quarter?

HPE posted revenue falling a sharp 8.1% to $6.95 billion. The Compute division hurt the company's results the most as revenue fell 16% to $3.01 billion. Intelligent Edge and HPC & MCS grew in the low single digits but were too small to lift overall results.

Source: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Despite management claiming stronger momentum for its service business, the company's R&D costs are growing while non-GAAP operating profit is falling:

The outbreak of the coronavirus at the end of January will only compound uncertainties in the hardware business. Management said that the sales cycle will get longer and customers will delay buying decisions. Commodity supply constraints are also disrupting output. Even though non-GAAP gross margin improved 210 basis points year-on-year to 33.2%, HPE was still unable to post overall growth in the seasonally weak first quarter.

Below, notice the seasonal weakness in Q1 and, to a lesser degree, Q2:

With China gaining better control on the coronavirus spread and restarting production, HPE's Q3 and Q4 may outperform historical performance. It will need to fulfill a growing backlog in orders.

HPE reiterated most of its fiscal year 2020 forecast. Only free cash flow expectations are lower at $1.6-1.8 billion:

On its conference call, management said that the revision is due to its expectations on "some impact on cash conversion cycles driven by the ongoing recovery from supply constraints and the impact of the coronavirus."

Opportunity

HPE has been on and off the focus list in the DIY Value Investing marketplace guide. Its shift from hardware sales to services will lead to sustainable, consistent revenue growth in the future. Its integration of 5G and mobile edge computing are another growth opportunity. Its ArubaOS-CX and Wi-Fi 6 solutions are gaining market share. Its High-Performance Compute & Mission-Critical Systems segment is showing promising growth. The unit reported its first full quarter that included its Cray acquisition. Over the next three years, the HPE-Cray segment will deliver over $2 billion in business.

Corporations still need reliable, high-performance servers, so the demand for HPE Superdome Flex and Proliant Gen 10 will continue growing.

Valuation and your Takeaway

At 6.4 times forward P/E and 11 times P/E (data via finviz), HPE stock is trading at too big a discount to ignore. Analysts reiterated mostly "hold" calls in the last two days:

Analyst Firm Position Price Target Action Kathryn Huberty Morgan Stanley Hold $16.00 Reiterated Jim Suva Citigroup Hold $14.00 Reiterated Simon Leopold Raymond James Buy $17.00 Reiterated Jeff Kvaal Nomura Hold $14.00 Reiterated Nehal Chokshi Maxim Group Hold $14.00 Reiterated Matthew Cabral Credit Suisse Sell $11.50 Reiterated Munjal Shah UBS Hold $13.00 Reiterated Tim Long Barclays Hold $13.00 Reiterated

Source: Tipranks

Even in a bearish scenario where HPE posts a 2% drop in revenue in the near-term and growth of 0-1% afterward, the stock is worth at least 15%. Below is a revenue projection over the next 10 years in a discounted cash flow EBITDA model.

Source: finbox.io

After falling by around 10% on the opening day of trade following the earnings report, the selling is too severe. The stock may move nowhere in the near term but has the potential to rebound over the next 9-12 months. Investors seeking value in the technology sector and a modest dividend yielding 3.8% should look at HPE stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HPE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.