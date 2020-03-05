Carvana: Reiterating Our Short Thesis After The Q4 Report

Carvana(CVNA) has seen some interesting price action lately, rising to $110 from $80 within a month then giving up all the gains after a pretty terrible Q4 report. Anyways, after looking into the Q4 report, our thesis hasn't changed, but instead, it has strengthened. It is now clear to us that Carvana is worth a fraction of its current valuation.

Unit economics

As expected, Carvana posted its long term financial goals in its FY 2019 letter. While we have always been skeptical that Carvana would be able to achieve this goal, the 2019 financials allows us to more deeply analyze each of the different targets Carvana has posted.

Advertising is clearly the most unrealistic part of the target. While advertising per unit has declined over the long run, advertising expenses for some of the earlier cohorts have ticked up recently even though they were nowhere near Carvana's target. To hit the high range of Carvana's target of 1.0-1.5% advertising spend and assuming an ASP of $19k, Carvana cannot spend more than $280 per unit. Meanwhile, even its 2013 cohort still requires advertising spend per unit of around $564.

Of the other expenses, Carvana has been able to scale compensation, logistics, and compensation costs. However, this has been more than offset by the rising costs in the "other" segment, which has risen 16.8% YOY on a per-unit basis, due to the reasons below.

So, other SG&A went up by about $166 from Q3 to Q4. Roughly half of that is just seasonal investment. We saw about an $80 increase sequentially going from Q3 to Q4 last year. The rest of that increase, we largely attribute to this rapid transaction growth that we're seeing, driven by buying more cars from customers. Source: Q4 2019 call

Interestingly, even if you only include the seasonal increase, other costs on a per-unit basis still increased by over 10%. Overall, it is clear Carvana is having trouble keeping their costs down, which makes us skeptical that it would be able to hit its margin targets over the long run.

2019 thoughts

There isn't much to say about Carvana's 2019. Like its last few years, it continued to grow fast and burn cash just as fast. FCF for the year was close to negative $1bil. Margins continued to improve, but less than management expected, and competition continued to grow. Recently, we invested in a company called LMP Automotive(LMPX) that sold car subscriptions. The number of ways a consumer can acquire a car is growing, and this only spells trouble for Carvana.

We continue to believe that Carvana would be in deep trouble if liquidity dries up. Currently, Carvana has around $930mil in long-term debt generating $100mil in interest per year but it has just around $120mil in cash. Considering its massive cash burn, it is almost certain that Carvana would need to raise more capital for the next few years.

Outlook

Despite growing near 90% in 2019, Carvana expects to grow just 46% in 2020. This growth represents the largest growth deceleration for Carvana since it first became a public company. On the bright side, it also plans to improve EBIT margins to around -2.5% at the midpoint from -5.8% this year.

Source: WY Capital, Filings

If Carvana follows its pattern last year, growth would likely beat management expectations but the margin would likely be worse than expectations. Considering it is a growth company, this shouldn't be too surprising.

In the long run, we don't believe Carvana will be able to meet its EBITDA targets for 8-13.5% EBITDA margins as well as its target for 2mil units sold per year. Sure, it may seem like Carvana is able to generate consistent margin improvements now, but we believe it is just picking up the low hanging fruit and as the 2020 outlook shows, it will become harder and harder to maintain these improvements without sacrificing growth.

Valuation

Despite the drop to the $80s, we continue to think Carvana is incredibly overvalued. Growth is slowing and while margins are improving, we believe it will get much harder to improve over the next few years. Meanwhile, Carvana is facing a multitude of risks, including a potential recession, coronavirus fears, and more. Liquidity is low and Carvana will need to raise money to continue operations.

Even if everything goes amazingly well and Carvana manages to hit its EBITDA margin target and its revenue target, this would mean it would be able to generate a 5-10% net profit margin on around $38bil in revenue. Taking the top end of the range and you get around $3.8bil in earnings, and applying a standard dealership multiple of around 8-10x you get a $30-38bil valuation. After accounting for dilution and other factors over the many years it would take for Carvana to scale up to 2mil units, the best case stock price is around ... $150. Even on the upside, there isn't much upside.

Takeaway

Overall, Carvana continues to be a poor investment choice, even after the recent dip in the stock. Financials continue to remain strained and the growth deceleration has clearly gotten worse. All the while, the economy has become more volatile. We remain short via puts for now.

