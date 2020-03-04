AutoCanada: Improving Results Amidst Industry Headwinds; However, Risks Remain

Company has progressed well on its aim to improve US operations, and we see the company exiting the US in the near future.

All figures in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise

Investment Thesis

Since our last article, AutoCanada Inc. (OTC:AOCIF)(ACQ) has seen operational improvements accompanied with top line growth amidst a depressed industry environment. The company delivered Q3-19 same-store growth in Canada of ~9%, which was well ahead of the 3% decline experienced in overall Canadian new car sales for auto brands sold by AutoCanada. Additionally, same store used vehicle sales increased ~18%, and the company progressed well on its aim to increase the ratio of used vehicle sales (Q4-19 guidance of 0.86 used-to-new sales vs. 0.70 in Q4-18). The company also shored up its balance sheet by securing a $125 million debt offering of unsecured notes and an amendment to its existing credit facilities. ACQ generated positive free cash flow and is on a path to profitability in its US operations, which was a key issue we had previously discussed. There are still some concerns around the company's ability to deleverage and the fact that the increased sales seem to have come as a result of lower prices, with gross margins falling from 16.2% in Q2-19 to 15.4% in Q3-19. We believe that the company's improvement warrants further monitoring to assess whether it can continue these positive trends. Meanwhile, the risk around the stock still remains elevated in our view, and investors should closely watch for future results to determine if a long position is justified.

ACQ stock price since previous article; Source: Yahoo finance

Company Overview

ACQ currently operates 51 franchised dealerships in Canada and 14 in the United States employing over 4,200 people. Its primary offerings include selling and servicing of new and used vehicles comprised of 27 brands with brand names such as GMC, Chrysler, Cadillac, Audi, Ford, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. It also provides leasing and insurance services to its customers, arranged by 3rd party insurance and financing providers. The company is essentially a roll-up play in the fragmented auto dealership industry and has acquired several dealerships over the past few years (along with a botched acquisition of its US operations). The company primarily targets retail customers looking for new and used vehicles. The group offers a wide variety of vehicles for its customers to choose from at its showrooms and online marketplace which are complemented by its auto-financing facility.

Market Overview and Outlook

The Canadian auto industry has been faced with some headwinds as can be seen in the stats below. YTD Sept. 30, 2019, sales were down ~4% compared to 2018 with almost all brands being impacted.

Although these stats don't inspire much confidence in the industry, it's not all gloom and doom as a deeper look shows that sales of pricier SUVs, crossovers and pickups were higher. The Canadian economy is still going strong, and with low interest rates and easing tensions, we could see stronger auto sales going forward.

US Operations

Although the US operations delivered a revenue decline of ~22% YoY, the adj. EBITDA was close to zero, which was a decent improvement from previous quarters. Having said that, the company made the decision to close two unprofitable US franchises that were generating losses of ~$2M, leading to a one-time restructuring charge of $13M in Q3-19. The company's US acquisition a couple years ago came as quite a surprise to the market as there was still a significant consolidation opportunity within Canada where the company already had an established base. We think this is a clear lesson in avoiding growth for growth's sake and ensuring a solid strategic rationale behind large M&A transactions. The company is continuing to optimize its US cost structure, and we believe that the company may end up divesting these operations in the future which could bring it back to focusing on its core Canadian market.

Financial Performance

As noted earlier, the top line growth in the latter half of 2019 is quite impressive. However, we note that this was on the back of lower gross margins, which likely means that the company has discounted prices to ignite sales. This is especially true for used car sales which were up ~18% as the company has more room to discount prices on these vehicles.

Source: CapitalIQ

The net debt/EBITDA ratio fell to 12.4x (LTM Q3-19) from 14.9x (FY18), which is quite an improvement, however, as we can see in the valuation chart in the section below, this is still almost twice as high as comparable peers. We do however believe that with the availability of the new debt facility and additional room on bank covenants, the company should be able to continue deleveraging and be in a position to continue its market consolidation activities in Canada later this year.

Valuation

Consistent with our view in the last article, we are still of the view that the stock currently does not merit an investment given the higher trading multiple vs. peers. We do note however that LTM revenue growth is higher vs. peers which has resulted in the stock price increase over the past 6 months. The major concerns are with the low margins vs. peers and the substantially higher leverage ratio.

Source: CapitalIQ

We recommend that investors continue to monitor the improving situation at ACQ and look to establish a long position in the future if the company can exhibit continued top-line growth, improving US operations (followed by a divestment), continued deleveraging the balance sheet, and resumption of consolidation activities in Canada.

Key Risks

Struggling US Operations: If the company's cost optimization fails to materialize, the company will likely be faced with further deterioration in its financial results.

FX Risk: With operations in the US, the company is exposed to the movements in the USD/CAD pair, especially if it looks to divest its US operations

Coronavirus impact: Although it's still early to gauge the full impact of the coronavirus, there could be an outsized impact on the auto sector if there are supply chain issues out of China and Europe.

Conclusion

ACQ has exhibited improving financial results and has made progress on its aim to improve US operations. Investors should keep an eye on the company and look to establish a long position if ACQ continues on the right path.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.