Becton, Dickinson: Dividend Aristocrat That's Down 20% In February

Introduction and Thesis

There are a lot of stocks to write about these days. We entered the year with the US stock market arguably overvalued and setting new highs. But the coronavirus has pummeled the market creating bargains in some stocks. We may still have more down days, but I have always found it difficult to time the bottom. It is far better, in my opinion, to have some clear criteria and stick to it when making buy and sell decisions. This brings me to Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), which is a Dividend Aristocrat that is down about 20% in February alone. The stock is being impacted by not only the general downturn but also on a guidance cut after Q1 FY 2020 and issues with the Alaris Pump Module. But with that said, BDX is a Dividend Aristocrat having raised the dividend for 47 consecutive years. The stock will likely become a Dividend King. I consider the dividend safe. Furthermore, the company is a market leader in many of its businesses. Hence, despite the short-term challenges, I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Source: Becton, Dickinson

Overview of Becton, Dickinson

BDX was founded in 1897 and largely was known for needles and syringes. In 2015, BDX acquired Care Fusion and in 2018, BDX acquired C. R. Bard. Today, the company is a global manufacturer and seller of medical supplies, devices, equipment, and diagnostic products. In fact, BDX is now the world's largest manufacturer of medical surgical products including needles, syringes, and sharp disposal units. The company operates in three business segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. BD Medical focuses on medication management, drug delivery, and infection prevention. BD Life Sciences focuses on infectious diseases and oncology. BD International focuses on vascular disease, renal disease, urological disease, hernias, and oncology. The company had about $17.3B in revenue in fiscal 2019 with $9.1B for BD Medical, $4.3B for BD Life Sciences, and $3.9B for BD Interventional. Over 50% of revenue is from North America, but the company sells its products globally.

Source: BDX First Quarter Results Fiscal Year 2020

Becton, Dickinson Revenue and Margins

Before the large acquisitions of Care Fusion and C. R. Bard, BDX's revenue was consistently increasing due to organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions. That strategy seemingly changed in 2015 with the Care Fusion acquisition. It is debatable whether this was a mistake or not due to the past strategy's long-term returns. In any case, the Care Fusion acquisition increased BDX's product portfolio and brought market-leading positions in infusion pumps and medication-dispensing equipment. The Bard acquisition in 2018 was even larger and added significantly to revenue, which is now double of that in 2014, before the acquisitions. Looking forward, revenue should continue to grow organically due to BDX's market-leading positions, R&D, and tuck-in M&A.

BDX is a very profitable company. But with that said, the company was more profitable before the acquisitions. One can see in the chart below that gross margins, operating margins, and net profit margins have been trending down particularly since 2015. Much of the decline can be tied to the acquisitions, which increased the product portfolio to over 80,000 SKUs and added numerous facilities. Notably, gross margins have not declined as much indicating that BDX is controlling its input costs reasonably well.

However, operating margins were ~16.9% in 2019 versus over ~20% before the acquisitions. This suggests that BDX has not been too successful in controlling operating costs. The company is trying to deliver merger synergies. But clearly, they may need to be more aggressive on this front. It is likely that there are just too many SKUs, facilities, and headcount after the merger. For instance, headcount was roughly 76,000 in 2018 after the Bard deal but was below 30,000 before the Care Fusion acquisition.

Net profit margins have declined substantially and are now half that of before the acquisitions. Much of this is due to restructuring charges, a legal settlement, and other items. BDX should be able to increase its margins as some of the one-time costs associated with the merger fade with time. This, of course, assumes that BDX does not do another major acquisition in the near future.

Source: TIKR.com

Becton, Dickinson's Dividend and Safety

BDX has paid a growing dividend for 47 consecutive years making it a Dividend Aristocrat. This makes the stock interesting to most dividend growth investors. The forward dividend is $3.16, but the yield is very low at ~1.3%. This is much lower than the broader market average of about 2.0%. The dividend is very safe from the perspective of earnings and free cash flow.

The payout ratio is only ~26.4% based on the forward dividend and consensus adjusted earnings per share of $11.96. This is an excellent value and well below my threshold of 65%. It also provides confidence that the dividend will not be cut even in a recession. The dividend is not growing much right now due to deleveraging and earnings are being impacted by special items and now the Alaris Pump Module issues. But if earnings per share grow by 5% and the dividend per share grows by 2% for the next several years, the payout ratio will remain between 22% and 27%.

The dividend is also safe from a free cash flow perspective. In fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $3,330M and capital expenditures were $957M giving free cash flow of $2,373M. The dividend required $832M. The dividend-to-FCF ratio was roughly 35%. This is a solid value and well below my threshold of 70%. Free cash flow should improve in the next couple of years assuming BDX improves operational efficiencies and thus operating income and pays down debt.

BDX previously had a very conservative balance sheet. But the two acquisitions have added significant debt. Short-term debt now stands at $1,309M and long-term is at $18,081M. This is offset by only $566 in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities, which is not much. But with that said, debt is declining as the company has paid down some short-term debt and long-term debt since 2018. Interest coverage is improving and is now ~5X. The leverage ratio was about 4.7X after the Bard deal but is now about 3.6X. BDX is targeting a leverage ratio less than 3X in 2020.

Becton, Dickinson's Valuation

Now let's examine the valuation of BDX. The forward P/E ratio based on consensus 2020 adjusted EPS of $3.16 is now about 20.5. The stock was arguably overvalued until the guidance cut and coronavirus impact on the market. We will use 20.0 as the earnings multiple to determine the fair value of $239.20. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 19.0 and 21.0, I obtain a fair value range from $227.24 to $251.16. The current stock price is ~95% to ~106% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$239.74 suggesting that the stock is fairly valued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 20.0 21.0 22.0 Estimated Value $227.24 $239.20 $251.16 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 106% 100% 95%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $296. An average of these two models is ~$267.60 suggesting that BDX is slightly undervalued at the current price.

How does BDX compare to other medical supply and device stocks? We make the comparison to three other medical supply and device companies: Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Baxter International (BAX), and Boston Scientific (BSX). One can see from the comparison that BDX is probably slightly undervalued relative to its peers.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

Becton, Dickinson Abbot Laboratories Baxter International Boston Scientific Price-to-earnings ratio [FWD] 20.5 22.6 25.6 21.6 EV-to-EBITDA [TTM] 16.9 20.1 18.1 22.5

Source: Dividend Power and Seeking Alpha

BDX is a reasonably safe stock but probably less so than before the acquisitions due to the high leverage ratio. Morningstar gives it a narrow economic moat with a stable trend. Value Line gives the stock a financial strength rating of 'A++', a stock price stability of 90, and an earnings predictability of 100. BDX's credit rating was lowered to 'Ba1' by Moody's 'BBB' by S&P, and BBB- by Fitch. These are not investment-grade ratings. However, if BDX successfully reduces leverage to 3X or lower, then these may be revisited in the future.

Final Thoughts On Becton, Dickinson

Becton, Dickinson is a company transition. It is trying to make the move from a niche medical supplies company to a more global player with a broader product portfolio. The main attraction is the company's status as a Dividend Aristocrat and a seemingly very safe dividend. However, the company must still reduce leverage from the Bard acquisition, improve margins, and deal with the Alaris Pump Module issues. It looks like 2020 will be a year in transition for BDX. But assuming the company can successfully navigate the challenges, then 2021 should be better. The recent market downturn has made the stock slightly undervalued but not a bargain. But still, I view the stock as a long-term buy.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.