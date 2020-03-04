Defensive Sectors Are Leading The Market Higher (Technically Speaking For 3/4)

The latest Beige Book contains anecdotal information that the coronavirus is hurting growth (emphasis added):

Economic activity expanded at a modest to moderate rate over the past several weeks, according to the majority of Federal Reserve Districts. The St. Louis and Kansas City Districts, however, reported no change during this period. Consumer spending generally picked up, but growth was uneven across the nation, including mixed reports of auto sales. Overall, growth in tourism was flat to modest. There were indications that the coronavirus was negatively impacting travel and tourism in the U.S. Manufacturing activity expanded in most parts of the country; however, some supply chain delays were reported as a result of the coronavirus and several Districts said that producers feared further disruptions in the coming weeks. Transportation activity was generally flat to up slightly aside from some Mid-Atlantic ports that saw strong volume growth. U.S. nonfinancial services firms generally experienced mild to moderate growth. Overall loan growth was flat to up modestly, according to most Districts; notable exceptions were St. Louis, New York, and Kansas City, where declines were reported. On the whole, residential home sales picked up modestly. Nonresidential real estate sales and leasing activity varied across Districts. Agricultural conditions were little changed in recent weeks while some declines in natural resource extraction were reported. Outlooks for the near-term were mostly for modest growth with the coronavirus and the upcoming presidential election cited as potential risks.

The above comments obviously had an impact on the Fed's latest rate cut.

The Bank of Canada lowered rates 50 basis points to 1.25%. The bank's announcement noted:

Before the outbreak, the global economy was showing signs of stabilizing, as the Bank had projected in its January Monetary Policy Report (MPR). However, COVID-19 represents a significant health threat to people in a growing number of countries. In consequence, business activity in some regions has fallen sharply and supply chains have been disrupted. This has pulled down commodity prices and the Canadian dollar has depreciated. Global markets are reacting to the spread of the virus by repricing risk across a broad set of assets, making financial conditions less accommodative. It is likely that as the virus spreads, business and consumer confidence will deteriorate, further depressing activity. ... It is becoming clear that the first quarter of 2020 will be weaker than the Bank had expected. The drop in Canada’s terms of trade, if sustained, will weigh on income growth. Meanwhile, business investment does not appear to be recovering as was expected following positive trade policy developments. In addition, rail line blockades, strikes by Ontario teachers, and winter storms in some regions are dampening economic activity in the first quarter.

The BOC's announcement highlighted the short-term damage to global growth, which was also part of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy announcement on Monday when it lowered rates 25 basis points. While the Fed didn't comment on this in yesterday's surprise announcement, it's likely that global central bankers have been in communication over the last few weeks, making the rate cuts something of a coordinated policy response.

The ISM non-manufacturing index gained 1.8, rising to 57.3. New orders spiked 6.9 points to hit 63.1; employment and production numbers were also very strong. 16 of 18 industries were expanding. While most of the comments were positive, there were several mentions of coronavirus problems (emphasis added):

Because of the coronavirus, we are looking at major back-orders in masks, gloves, and PPE (personal protection equipment).



The business outlook remains positive, but foggy due to the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.



[The] coronavirus has increased lead times for the critical items.

However, the general tenor of the report was bullish.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

The markets had a solid turnaround today. The four larger-cap indexes each gained more than 4%; the smaller-caps were up as well. And -- finally -- the Treasury market sold off a bit.

All the indexes rose as well. But note that the top three slots are occupied by defensive sectors: healthcare was up nearly 6%, utilities gained 5.76% and consumer staples rallied almost 5%.

Let's take a look at the sector performance over the last week: During this time frame, five sectors rallied -- led by healthcare, staples, and utilities. Once again, defensive sectors are receiving the brunt of new investment.

Let's follow that up with the following charts: Defensive sectors have all formed solid, v-shaped rallies. Real estate (left) rallied right to the 50-day EMA; staples (second from left) made a similar advance. Utilities (second from right) moved through the 50 and 20-day EMAs. Aggressive sectors are less pronounced in their moves. Technology (bottom middle) has bounced a bit but is consolidating recent gains. Communication services (top row, second from left) has a similar pattern as does the financial sector ETF (top row right). These are the three largest sectors in the SPY.

This shouldn't be a surprising development. After getting burned in the sell-off, investors are playing it safe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.