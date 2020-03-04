Kohl's: A Classic Value Trap

The retailer's struggles are nothing new, and neither are the drivers behind the lack of top-line momentum and soft margins.

The last chapter in Kohl's (KSS) challenging 2019 has come to an end.

The Wisconsin-based retailer delivered fourth quarter results that, surprisingly at first, beat expectations on revenues and earnings simultaneously - something that had not happened since the October 2018 period. But keep in mind that Kohl's had already pre-announced holiday sales and revised EPS guidance in January, which helped to set expectations low for earnings day.

As a result of soft 4Q19 numbers and current-year outlook that lagged estimates across the board, KSS has lost about 7% of market value in only a day and a half of trading, which I find justifiable.

More of the same

Kohl's struggles are nothing new, and neither are the drivers behind the lack of top-line momentum and soft margins. Once again, the women's department underperformed, likely providing the most resistance to comps that stayed flat in 4Q19. Regarding this product category, I have argued a few times that traditional department stores like Kohl's and Macy's (M) are most likely to suffer from a consumer preference shift towards either the off-price model, favoring TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST), or the higher-end athleisure space, which benefits Lululemon (LULU) and Nike (NKE).

On profitability, fourth quarter gross margin dropped another 82 bps, the most pronounced deterioration since 2017. In addition to a revenue mix shift towards the more costly digital channel, which is not necessarily bad news, Kohl's seems unable to retain pricing power, which certainly is a lot more concerning. Meanwhile, due to loss of operating leverage and the higher costs associated with third-party partnerships and holiday advertising, op margin dropped YOY by more than a full percentage point - something that has become quite common in the past few quarters.

See the adjusted P&L below. Notice that, on the YOY comparison, margin deterioration played the most significant role in pushing EPS down. Upside to per-share earnings came primarily from share retirement and lower interest expenses. But I question how long these two factors may continue to act as tailwinds to the bottom line, considering all of Kohl's free cash flow in 2019 was used to pay for stock buybacks and dividends.

Cheap for a very good reason

I see two main factors that could justify an investment in KSS at current levels. The first is valuation, as forward P/E of 8.0x and long-term PEG of 1.1x are both well off the highs of one year ago (see chart below). The second is management's unfazed optimism, evident in CEO Michelle Gass' remarks that 2019 was "a year of innovation and investment that further strengthened Kohl's differentiation in the market", and that the retailer "will build on [its] strengths in 2020 to stabilize and position the business for future growth".

I, on the other hand, am much more skeptical of the bullish argument. In my view, Kohl's is a company struggling to find its footing amid an increasingly competitive retail environment. The merchandise return partnership with Amazon (AMZN) that was expanded in early 2019 and provided hopes of increased foot traffic and sales has clearly been a disappointment, as evidenced by dwindling comps and a bump in operating expenses needed to support the initiative.

The combination of very low multiples, sky-high dividend yield, and discouraging business fundamentals point to a classic case of a value trap. Hoping for a better 2020 while collecting dividends that are only sustainable in the event of a turnaround or increased debt load does not seem like a compelling investment opportunity to me.

