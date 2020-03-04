The situation will not improve until trust and confidence rise in leadership and businesses and investors believe that the future will not be as uncertain as it is right now.

Uncertainty has risen since January as the impacts of the coronavirus spread and impacted more and more supply chains and asset prices.

Uncertainty began to creep into markets in early January, and as uncertainty grew, markets became more volatile, and prices began to decline.

Uncertainty is the dominating factor in the markets these days, that is, the financial markets, the business markets, and the political markets.

Nobody likes uncertainty. The general tendency is for people to withdraw doing anything when uncertainty rises. As a consequence, volatility rises as people contemplate what they should do and where their resources should be allocated.

The S&P 500 stock index hit a new historical high on February 19, 2020, at 3,386. It closed at 2,954 on Friday, February 28. It was up on March 2.

The price of oil closed at $53.29 on February 19, before declining to $45.31 on February 28. It bounced back a little on March 2.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note ended the day on February 19 at 1.565 percent, and opened on March 2 around 1.061 percent. It, too, was up some by the end of the day.

The VIX volatility index was at 14.53 on February 19 and rose to 40.11 on February 28.

Uncertainty rules, and behind that uncertainty lays the spread of the coronavirus.

Weaknesses Began to Be Felt in Early January

Ramrith Remkumar writes in the Wall Street Journal,

"The coronavirus outbreak has sparked one of the largest retreats in commodity prices in years, forcing investors to brace for even steeper declines and sending a warning signal about the world economy's prospects in 2020."

Markets began to react soon after China announced its first death related to the coronavirus in early January, but really picked up last week, as the world became more and more aware of the spread of the virus.

Soon after the initial announcement in January, materials prices started to fall. The reason being that China is a very important source of demand for commodities. For example, about one half of the global consumption of some commodities, particularly copper, comes from China.

Almost immediately, concern was expressed about supply chain issues, which immediately showed that the economic problems connected to the spread were going to become supply side problems.

Uncertainty Grows

So, the current environment grew out of an uncertainty about what was happening. Could a minor disruption evolve into a concern over a pandemic? When might the spread become global? How would the nations respond to the threat and deal with it?

Perhaps the greatest uncertainty of all has been connected with the political response to the growing threat. Leadership seems to be lacking throughout the world concerning how governments are going to react to the situation and how governments are going to work together to combat the threat.

Most analysts contend that it is this latter uncertainty that has contributed to the decline in stock markets and the increase in the movement of "risk averse" monies into the United States bond market.

Federal Reserve Role

Within this framework, more and more attention has been given to the Federal Reserve System and the role it might play as the economic impact of the virus spreads.

Unfortunately, if the major impacts of the spread are on the supply side of the economy, the Federal Reserve can do very little to stop a recession, if a recession results from the spread of the virus.

The Federal Reserve can help stabilize financial markets and help prevent a cumulative downward spin, but that is perhaps the most it can do.

Fiscal policy is a much longer-term thing and, other than medical care and hospital availability, can do little to mitigate the economic impacts of the situation.

The bottom line here is that, in terms of economic activity, there is very little the Federal Reserve or the federal government can do to prevent a recession from hitting the US economy.

When Will Uncertainty Decline?

If uncertainty continues to dominate the markets, we can expect to see market volatility rise further and stock prices and bond yields continue to decline.

Things are just not going to get better until the uncertainty begins to decline, and businesses and investors regain some kind of understanding of where things are going to go in the future.

Perhaps the greatest help to the building of confidence in the future will be what our leaders do. Business people, consumers, investors, need to have greater confidence that leaders know what is going on and are doing the right things to reduce or eliminate the threat attached to the spread of the virus.

As stated above, uncertainty is the dominating factor in the world right now. Uncertainty cannot be reduced if businesses, consumers, and investors don't trust the policymakers.

Confidence Must Rule

The current economic recovery is the longest one on record and now has been going on more than ten and one-half years. The major contributor to achieving this record has been trust. Although the actual growth rate attained over this time period has been more modest than people would have liked, the growth has been steady, the unemployment rate has dropped to a fifty-year low, the financial markets have been calm, and stock prices have risen almost continuously throughout the period.

The major underwriter of this outcome has been the Federal Reserve System. Businesses and investors have believed that the Fed was going to be there to support the advancement and was going to protect the economy from any kind of disturbance that would upset the expansion. That is, the Fed continued to signal throughout the recovery that it would err on the side of too much monetary ease.

This set the mood for the expansion.

Businesses and investors must regain their confidence once again. This confidence will return once these businesses and investors begin to trust that they have a more certain view of what is to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.