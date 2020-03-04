Juventus: A Football Team With Long-Term Potential

Juventus stock lost more than 20% since the beginning of the year, mostly due to investor overreaction related to growing fears around the Coronavirus outbreak.

The premium positioning is not factored into its financial performance yet; revenues are increasing, but are still below their true potential.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Simone Francesco Sala as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Juventus (OTCPK:JVTSF) is Italy's leading football team and one of the top teams at European level. At the closing price of EUR0.98 (02/28/2020), I see good long-term value in the stock with a potential equity FCF yield of 5.2%.

Juventus is engaged in a long-term project to improve its brand awareness and become a global brand by maintaining a highly competitive roster. The strategy is resulting to be demanding, both in terms of costs and investments (i.e., hiring the superstar Cristiano Ronaldo), but was successful in starting a structural growth in revenues that I believe is still far from over. For the next few years, I estimate that the Juventus's core revenues could grow by 25-30%, once its current athletic performance, brand awareness, social media presence, and team value are reflected in its fundamentals.

Comparing Juventus against other top European teams reveals that there is significant room to exploit, as core revenues are far below their potential by at least EUR112m. On the other hand, costs are likely to face a reduction in next years, as Juventus is planning to reduce the number of players in its roster and Ronaldo's contract will come to an end (a renewal is very unlikely).

Source: Juventus official website

Top-line growth potential still to explore

Juventus's financials of 2018/19 show the positive impact that the virtuous circle triggered by higher investments is having on revenues. Core revenues - which include matchday revenues, media rights, advertising and product sales - grew at a CAGR of 11% over the period 13/14-18/19, driven by higher advertising income, up 13% yearly. The other revenue lines followed similar trends: matchday revenues increased by 12% annually, while media rights by 7%, despite the negative impact of a lower share of national league rights (Serie A) in 2018/19.

Source: analysis on company data

The Ronaldo effect and the outstanding football results were behind this remarkable boost to sales which, however, is set to further continue in the future years. Two sponsorship deals - with Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Jeep - have already been signed last year, showing the unexploited potential embedded in Juventus new positioning as a top team. The agreement with Adidas (technical sponsor) will bring an extra EUR22m per year from 2019/20 until 2026/27, while the deal with Jeep (jersey sponsor) will increase revenues by EUR25m in years 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Relevant insights come from a benchmark analysis on Juventus's core revenues against the other top European Teams. I used the "Football Money League 2020" published by Deloitte in January 2020 which ranks European football teams by 2018/19 core revenues.

Source: analysis on data from Deloitte Football Money League 2020, Transfermarkt.

Juventus ranks 10th in Europe in terms of core sales for year 2018/19, at EUR464. The most revenue generating team is Barcelona, at EUR841m, while the average revenue per team is EUR632m. So, considered the numbers, what is the real potential upside in revenue generation for Juventus?

I identified a range of 25%-30% potential additional revenues using two methods. Benchmarking the team's market value to its core revenues shows that Juventus is in the lower-left part of the chart, meaning both a lower team value than peers (based on Transfermarkt data) and lower revenues. Moreover, Juventus is "below the line" and, if regressed to the mean, it would imply about 25% (EUR112m) in additional revenues compared to EUR464m reported in 2018/19.

Source: analysis on data from Deloitte Football Money League 2020, Transfermarkt.

The second benchmarking is based on the correlation between social media followers and core revenues. Teams with a higher engagement and global reach on social media tend to have a stronger negotiating power with sponsors, broadcasters and technical kit suppliers, thus enjoying higher media and TV rights revenues and higher product sales.

For the analysis, I considered team's number of YouTube, Facebook and Instagram followers. This is the most statistically significant regression, with an R-Squared of 66%. Once again, the result is that Juventus is "below the line": regressing Juventus's revenues to the mean would imply an additional 30% (EUR143m) in yearly revenues.

Source: analysis on data from Deloitte Football Money League 2020, Transfermarkt.

To sum up, the structural upside of Juventus's core revenues is 25%-30% higher than 2018/19 top-line of around EUR464m, implying an absolute upside of EUR112- 143m. Part of this gap will be closed by the new sponsorship deals, with Adidas and Jeep bringing an EUR47m uplift, therefore leaving room for EUR65-96m annual additional revenues.

Upside from cost and investment management

Juventus's cost structure has changed even faster than revenues, mostly due to the increase in player's registration rights and salaries. According to Juventus's annual reports, hiring Ronaldo lead to an increase of EUR86m in the cost base, (EUR57m of estimated salary cost and EUR29m of purchase price amortization) which will remain present until the end of the contract in 2021/22. While the Ronaldo investment was extremely expensive, it was needed to make Juventus a global brand. I believe that even if Ronaldo is replaced by another top player, Juventus could enjoy at least EUR30-50m of cost reduction starting from 2022/23. For reference, one can notice that the second-most expensive player, De Ligt, only costs EUR33m, less than half of Ronaldo's cost.

Moreover, Juventus plans to reduce the number of players in its roster, from 27 players down to 23: considered that Juventus's average cost per player, excluding Ronaldo, is ca EUR7.5m. This could enable an additional EUR25-30m of personnel cost saving.

In terms of capital expenditure, Juventus net investments have been increasing in the last years, reaching EUR158m in 2017/18 and EUR143m in 2018/19. However, UEFA's new rule limiting net investments in new players at EUR100m per year will lead to a reduction in Juventus net capex with a consequent positive effect on equity FCF.

Equity FCF yield valuation

To understand the investment opportunity represented by Juventus stock, I estimated the FCF yield in a "normalized" situation (i.e., after the end of Ronaldo's contract, in 2022). Starting from 2018/19 Juventus's financial results, I applied some adjustments: 1) increase in revenues by exploiting the potential identified in the benchmark analysis; 2) costs saving due to the end of Ronaldo's contract and additional savings from the reduction in the number of players; 3) an investment level compliant with the UEFA EUR100m yearly limit.

Source: analysis on company data.

The result of the valuation shows that Juventus could achieve a EUR67m FCF to equity in a "normalized" case, leading to a 5.2% FCF yield. However, this scenario will occur in 2022, when Ronaldo's contract will expire. Therefore, though there is a clear potential upside in Juventus stock, it is not achievable in the short term.

Multiple comparison

The potential upside of Juventus stock is confirmed also by looking at the share through a peer multiple comparison. Particularly, I focus on the EV/Sales multiple (since Juventus is not generating earnings) and I consider the following peers that have a representative market value and available information: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU), Borussia Dortmund, and AS Roma.

Source: Reuters.

Juventus is trading on multiples between Manchester United (at 25% discount) and AS Roma (at 35% premium). The premium over AS Roma is justified by a better UEFA positioning, better athletic performance, stronger brand and higher revenue growth outlook. Differently, if compared to Manchester United, the 25% discount demonstrates that there is still room for a sustainable multiple expansion and value creation driven by revenue growth and cost management.

A final comparison can be done with the recent private equity deal multiples for Manchester City. In 2019, Manchester City was valued at GBP3.75bn by Silver Lake, a US private equity fund. Considering 2018/19 financial result, the valuation is equivalent to an implied 7x EV/Sales multiple. Again, Juventus's 3.6x EV/Sales is at strong discount, confirming all the potential untapped upside.

Key risks

I identify two main risks for Juventus. The first is the correlation between athletic results and financial performance, in particular in UEFA Champions League. The inability to qualify to the Champions League (i.e., not finishing the Italian League in the top four) would imply a reduction in revenues of ca EUR70m. However, considered the low competition in the Italian League, the qualification to the Champions League does not seem to be at risk in the short term.

A more credible risk is the volatility of the Champions League revenues since its contribution depends on the results of the competing team. Particularly, revenues can range from EUR70m, in case of elimination after group stage, to EUR126m, in case of victory. In the FCF yield valuation, I adopted a conservative approach assuming that Juventus will not reach the semi-finals, as it happened in the last two seasons.

The second risk is the reduction in matchday revenues generated by games played behind closed doors due to Coronavirus. In the worst case scenario, should Juventus play all the remaining home matches of the current season behind closed doors, the estimated reduction in revenues would amount to ca EUR18m. The value is calculated from Juventus's annual report considering a match-day revenue per game of EUR2m (net of season tickets) multiplied by the 9 remaining home games. However, it should be pointed out that, so far, the Italian League (Serie A) has preferred to postpone matches in order to prevent teams from having losses in ticket revenues. Moreover, I believe it is unlikely the Coronavirus will represent a strong threat for the years after 2019/20. Therefore, this risk should not affect the equity FCF yield valuation.

Takeaway

All things considered, Juventus represents a call on long-term value creation. Revenues are catching up but they are still below their potential, leaving space for further upside. The cost base, currently affected by the burden of big investments, is set to decrease in the following years. At this price, EUR0.98, I see good long-term value with a potential equity FCF yield of 5.2% to materialize in 2022.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.