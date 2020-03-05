Altimmune Is Off The Sidelines And Is Developing A Coronavirus Vaccine

I still see ALT to be undervalued with a current market cap around $55M. A COVID-19 partnership deal should deliver a payment that is greater than its market cap.

Altimmune has joined the coronavirus vaccine race and is looking for a partner to get the vaccine into human trials by August. As a result, the stock surged over 100%.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) recently publicized that they have been working on "a novel single-dose, intranasal vaccine using Altimmune's proprietary technology to protect against COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus." In my previous ALT article, I discussed why I was disappointed that the company was not partaking in the COVID-19 race despite having a superior platform technology for pandemic events. Admittedly, I was happy the company had decided to stay on the sidelines due to other companies having a head start and the cost of developing a new vaccine. Now, the world is starting to experience the pandemic, and regulatory agencies appear to be looking for multiple solutions to the crisis. In addition, the company is looking for a partner to help develop and hopefully commercialize their vaccine. As a result, ALT's share price has rocketed up and has joined the COVID-19 ticker hype. I believe the increase in attention from the market will force the Street to recognize Altimmune's impressive platform technology and pipeline programs.

I plan to provide some background on how the company's nasal vaccine technology could be the best-in-class for pandemic viruses and discuss the key aspects of the company's recent press release. Moreover, I will present my views on the potential program and why their decision to jump into the race could lead to bigger opportunities. Finally, I take a look at the company's current valuation and how I plan to manage my ALT position following the COVID-19 press release.

Contagion Platform

Altimmune's RespirVec technology is a fascinating means to defend against pandemic threats. RespirVec vaccines employ a specially designed adenovirus that triggers a unique immune response that is not seen in present-day injectable vaccines. Above all, RespirVec technology is capable of activating an immune response equivalent to an authentic infection, consequently producing concurrent humoral and cell-mediated immunity. Furthermore, RespirVec is an intranasal technology which removes the need for injection while also activating the mucosal immune system. The company's influenza vaccine, NasoVAX, demonstrated impressive pre-clinical data that elicited complete protection from a deadly strain of flu only days after administration.

Figure 1: NasoVAX Attributes (Source: ALT)

Furthermore, RespirVec vaccines could be quickly manufactured due to the company commissioning the PER.C6 cell line of recombinant adenoviral "rAd" vectors. rAd vectored vaccines elicit a 'self-adjuvanting' accomplishment by activating innate immunity. Furthermore, studies have recognized that intranasal rAd vectored vaccines have no systemic adverse events in humans. Additionally, rAd constructed single-dose intranasal rAd vectored influenza vaccines have the potential to protect against hazardous influenza viruses in humans. Perhaps, the most intriguing aspect is that rAd vectored nasal influenza vaccines trigger a grander antigen-specific IgA and IgG responses in the respiratory tract, which is a common route of infection. What is more, the data supports that a RespirVec vaccine could produce a virus-specific activated T-cells in the lung that is superior to intramuscularly injected rAd vaccines.

Considering the points above, Altimmune has the technology to develop a first-class COVID-19 vaccine that would allow for a stronger immunization response, efficient administration, rapid and inexpensive manufacturing, and is suitable for mass vaccination maneuvers.

Off The Sidelines

On February 28th, Altimmune stepped off the COVID-19 sidelines and announced it has "completed the design and synthesis of the vaccine and is now advancing it toward animal testing and manufacturing." The company pointed to how they expect this vaccine to have similar attributes to NasoVAX's and should "provide systemic immunity following a single intranasal dose (Figure 2)."

Figure 2: NasoVAX Benefits (Source: ALT)

What is more, the company focused on their vaccine candidate will have a strong defense against respiratory infection, which is expected to be the site of initial viral attack. The company proclaimed that "clinical testing of the vaccine could begin as early as August." In press releases, Altimmune's President and CEO, Vipin K. Garg stated,

"With the spread of COVID-19 outside of China, including the first case of unknown origin in the United States, we have taken action to develop and make our vaccine technology available to help address this crisis. We believe that our intranasal vaccine technology is especially well suited to provide systemic protection against respiratory infections that affect the upper and lower airways and can, therefore, be a useful tool in preventing further spread of COVID-19. As such, we are actively engaged in discussions with a number of potential partners."

Not only is Altimmune off the sidelines, but they are motivated to get their vaccine in the clinic, and they are looking for partners to help them expedite the process.

My Views

In my previous article, I was disappointed that Altimmune was not participating in the COVID-19 but conceded that the company was not in a position to be competitive in the race due to the need for funding to develop the vaccine. Luckily, the company is looking for a partnership and is already in talks with multiple partners. This is my perfect scenario for the company for a few reasons.

Primarily, the company is going to need a development partnership that has connections at the regulatory and health agency levels and has the means to push the vaccine through every hurdle. No offense to Altimmune, but the company just doesn't have that means or presence to get this vaccine candidate across the finish line in time. If the company is able to sign a big pharma partnership, this would ensure the vaccine would get a fair shot.

Another potential outcome is the company might attract enough attention to their platform to sign a partnership to take NasoVAX the rest of the way through the FDA. The company has yet to sign a partnership deal, which has put the brakes on a Phase III trial. The company might not be the COVID-19 vaccine winner, but they might have larger companies looking at their own vaccine portfolio and realizing that it's vacant or is obsolete.

In terms of downside risk, investors should be aware that the company has been moving away from their vaccine programs since Garg has taken the helm and has steered the company towards other endeavors. Although these programs appear to have great promise, I like to see a company monetize one project before starting three more.

Still A Discount

ALT's valuation continues to be the base for my bullish thesis. Despite the 100%+ gain following the press release, the company's market cap was only around $55.56M (Figure 3) with about $2.61 cash per share.

Figure 3: ALT Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

At that valuation, one partnership deal would probably provide a deal that ensures payments that are larger than its current market cap. Yes…one partnership deal could be worth more than the company's current market valuation. That is not considering the company's current cash position of $39.2M and the intrinsic value of the pipeline. As a result, I still see ALT to be worthy of a speculative buy at these prices.

My Plan

I have been accumulating a hefty ALT position for about a year and admittedly unloaded a few lots once the stock failed to hold $4.00 per share. I was a bit overloaded and decided to lighten the load in a nano-cap stock. In addition, the stock has a history of strong spikes (Figure 4) with a lack of continuation, so I wasn't going to take a risk of losing a chance to book some profits. However, I still have the majority of my position and expect the stock to be in play over the coming months as the virus spreads. If the stock takes a sharp dive, I am looking to re-accumulate if the share price returns to sub-$2 levels and will wait for news regarding a COVID-19 or NasoVAX partnership to determine my next move.

Figure 4: ALT Daily Chart (Source: Trendspider)

I was really close to ditching my ALT shares, but the last couple of months have reignited my bullish long-term outlook for this discounted ticker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.