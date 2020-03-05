Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF) CEO Jalal Bagherli on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCPK:DLGNF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2020 4:30 AM ET

Jose Cano

Thank you. Good morning, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. Our call is being hosted by Dr. Jalal Bagherli, Dialog CEO, and Wissam Jabre, our CFO. In a moment, I will hand you over to Jalal to talk through the Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year performance.

First of all, I must remind everyone that today's briefing and some of the answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views and there are risks associated with them. You can find a full explanation of these risks on Page 2 of the Investor Presentation. The Interim Report and the Press Release can also be found on our website.

I would now hand over to Jalal, who will run through the business review. Jalal, over to you.

Jalal Bagherli

Thank you, Jose. Good morning, everyone. We close 2019 with a strong December quarter with revenue above the midpoint of the guidance range. Underlying gross margin at 50.2% and underlying operating margin in line with Q4 2018, at 24%.

In 2019, revenue, excluding the main license PMIC, was up 38% year-on-year and the underlying operating margin of the group was 330 basis points at 22.8%.

During the year, we made excellent progress towards our strategic objective to be the divest mixed-signal business with a more balanced exposure to our target end markets. In 2019, we made two acquisitions and more recently announced acquisition of Adesto Technologies. In parallel, during the year, we continue to invest organically in the expansion of our product portfolio. In that context, let me summarize some of the key growth factors and opportunities we see across these markets on Slide 4. As the number of connected devices continue to grow, we are focused on expanding our footprint in IoT. Following the acquisition of FCI in 2019, we launched our first low power WiFi device, which complements our existing portfolio of Bluetooth low energy SoCs. Venstar, one of the largest global thermostats operator has adopted our low-power WiFi device, enabling over a year of battery life for its customers.

We continue to expand our presence in consumer IoT. Earlier in the year, our most advanced member of the Bluetooth low energy family was adopted by Samsung's Galaxy Fit fitness tracker, and in Q4 we launched Bluetooth TINY, the smallest and the most powerful of our BLE products, targeting the next billion connected devices. And our consumers demand higher quality audio experiences, we continue to target the consumer headset market with our SmartBeat Audio IC. Our new audio technology performed strongly in 2019 with revenue up 71% year-on-year.

In IoT, our configurable products strongly complements our Connectivity and Audio solutions. In the last 12 months, we have won several design opportunities with Tier 1 customers where we combined CMICs' Connectivity and Audio products. In mobile, we have been awarded multiple custom designs, which will be realized over the course of the next three years with new high volume products ramping from second half of 2021.

In 2019, the non-legacy business with our largest customer more than doubled year-on-year. During 2019, we broadened our streaming product range with the introduction of an industry's leading LDO regulator, attracting strong customer interest from camera modules in mobile phones.

In Automotive, OEMs are increasingly focused on developing vehicles which are connected and with more complex safety and driving systems and a growing need for power management and power-efficient technologies. Many of these are standard technologies, such as power management, LED backlight, and Bluetooth low energy, providing us the opportunity to leverage our expertise into this end markets.

In 2019, we started the project to develop a custom solution for our Tier 1 auto supplier, based on our LED backlighting technologies. In computing, there is an increasing need for custom power management solutions for gaming application and solid-state drives. Additionally, we are seeing increasing adoption of CMICs and LED technology. In this particular area, we kicked off a customer project using complex LED drivers for notebook screens.

Lastly, with the acquisition of Creative Chips, we entered into the industrial end-market with an extensive IP library for industrial and over 40 custom designs being sold or in development. Last week, we launched a new range of IO link products, bringing connectivity to the smallest sensors and actuators.

Earlier in February, we announced the acquisition of Adesto, expanding our presence into the industrial IoT market. I'd like to touch on this topic on Slide 5. The acquisition of Adesto has allowed us to accelerate our diversification strategy, expanding into attractive growth segments of the industrial market. Our strategy is to build upon our last three acquisitions and capitalize on these capabilities in the future.

Creative Chips was our first initiative in the industrial market, bringing industrial IoT, custom silicon expertise and products, as well as an established Tier I industrial customer base in Europe. And as part of our connectivity strategy, we added low power WiFi to our product portfolio with the acquisition of Silicon Motion's mobile division group FCI, which addresses both IoT applications.

Turning to Slide 6, let me run through the benefits of combining it based Dialog technologies. By acquiring Adesto, we are increasing our addressable market targeting new growth segments of industrial IoT. This would be possible with a comprehensive product offering, which complements our existing portfolio and the team with strong mixed signal and system expertise for the industrial markets. With over 5,000 customers, the majority of which are new for Dialog, the combined business will provide a solid platform from which we can leverage and establish sales channel.

And last, but not least, we are targeting cost synergies of approximately $20 million from identified efficiencies as well as improvement in supply chain across the combined company in addition to considerable revenue synergies.

The acquisition of Adesto accelerates our diversification strategy and supports our long-term financial targets. Let me briefly remind you of our targets on Slide 7. All our growth vectors remain in place and in 2019 we have made excellent progress towards our revenue targets of mid-teens percentage growth. We are gradually changing the shape of our business, diversifying our customer base, broadening our end-market exposure. This combined with savings in manufacturing costs has enabled us to improve our gross margin gradually and continually over the last three years the target range of 50% to 53%. As it is also as a result of the strong business execution and continuous underlying gross margin expansion, we are targeting increased underlying operating margin of 20% to 25%.

Before I hand over to Wissam to go through the numbers in more detail, let me leave you with a few final remarks on the next slide. The success of Dialog starts with the core set of capabilities grounded in deep mixed-signal expertise and power-efficient technologies, which has become increasingly important in today's connected world. We are building on that strong foundation, while sharpening our focus on fast growing segments of IoT, mobile, automotive, computing and industrial. This strong relationship with our largest customer positions Dialog for robust earnings and strong cash generation with visibility through 2022 as we continue to win new design engagements in a broader range of mixed-signal products.

And, lastly, we're investing in the pursuit of our growth strategy, while returning cash to shareholders. We have delivered a strong set of results and we are busy working on opportunities to further expand the business over the next three years.

Wissam, let me hand over to you.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Jalal. Good morning, everyone. First, let's take a closer look at the highlights of the quarter on Slide 10. We will go into more details shortly, but there are few points I would like to make here.

First, Q4 2019 revenue of $381 million was slightly above the high-end of our November guidance range and 12% below Q4 2018. Excluding revenue from licensed main PMIC products, revenue was up 47% year-on-year. Second, underlying gross margin reached a record 50.2%, slightly ahead of the November guidance. Third, we delivered underlying operating profit of $91.3 million and underlying operating margin in line with Q4 2018, at 24%. And finally, we generated free cash flow of $44 million during the quarter, while continuing to invest in the growth of our business. Adjusting for $50 million recoupment of the prepayment relating to the license agreement, free cash flow in the quarter would have been $94 million and free cash flow margin approximately 24.8%.

On the next two slides, I'd like to give you some detail -- additional color on our revenue performance in Q4 and the full year 2019. Starting with Q4 on Slide 11. On the right hand side, you can see the breakdown of the fourth quarter revenue in which we delivered strong performance from our main product groups.

Looking at the blue section of the chart, Q4 revenue from our largest customer -- outside of our largest customer, continue to perform well and are attracting increasing interest from customers. Compared to Q4 2018, revenue from Advanced Mixed Signal was up 30% in Q4 and revenue from Connectivity and Audio was 22% [ph] including the revenue from FCI. And, lastly, at the top of the Q4 2019 bar, you can see the contribution from FCI, Creative Chips and license revenue. As we anticipated when we announced Q3 results, the year-on-year growth rate for some of our key growth vectors accelerated in Q4.

Let me now summarize the key points on the full-year revenue performance on the next slide. Underlying revenue for the full year was 1.5% below the 2018. First, 2019 revenue from our largest customer, excluding licensed main PMIC products, more than doubled year-on-year. Design win momentum continues in this part of the business and we are expecting revenue from new awards and new mixed-signal areas, such as in-device charging, audio and display to begin over the course of the next three years. And, second, our key growth products outside of our largest customer performed well ahead of the industry. The combined revenue from Automotive products, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity and Audio, excluding FCI, was up 5% year-on-year.

In addition to our largest customer, the star performer of the year was Connectivity and Audio with revenue up 19% year-on-year due to 34% growth in Bluetooth low energy products as a result of our new product launches and fitness trackers and smart watches, strong revenue performance from new audio products targeting premium consumer headsets, and revenue contribution from the acquisition of FCI

Despite softness in the mobile market in the first half of 2019 our Advanced Mixed Signal revenue for the year was up 4%, the LED backlighting drivers and configurable mixed-signal IC. Revenue from custom products from our largest customer represented 66% of the total company underlying revenue, which is 4 percentage points lower than in 2018. In line with our long-term financial targets, we expect this downward trend to continue over the next few years.

Turning to Slide 13 to cover gross margin. in Q4 2019, underlying gross margin was slightly ahead of our guidance at 50.2%, up 150 basis points year-on-year. This increase was mainly due to the revenue mix and lower manufacturing costs. For the full year 2019, underlying gross margin was also up 150 basis points compared to 2018, mainly driven by lower manufacturing costs and product mix and including contribution from license revenue of approximately 60 basis points.

Gross margin expansion continues to be a focus area and we are targeting manufacturing cost savings and operational improvements.

Let's now turn to Slide 14 to discuss operating expenses. Q4 for 2019 underlying operating expenses were $100.5 million, down 6% from Q4 2018 due to lower R&D expenses, partially offset by the first-time consolidation of FCI and Creative Chips into the group. As a percentage of revenue, underlying operating expenses in the quarter were 170 basis points above Q4 2018 at 26.4%, reflecting the lower revenue. Q4 2019 underlying R&D expenses decreased 14% year-on-year to $64.5 million. As the percentage of revenue, R&D was down 60 basis points to 16.9%.

Underlying SG&A expenses were up 15% year-on-year to $36 million, mainly due to the first-time consolidation of FCI and Creative Chips. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 9.5%.

For the full year 2019, operating expenses were down 3% year-on-year to approximately $406 million, 30 basis points lower than 2018 as a percentage of revenue. This was the result of lower R&D expenses, mainly driven by the transfer of employees to our largest customer and additional savings, partially offset by the first-time consolidation of FCI and Creative Chips.

Turning to Slide 15 to cover operating profit and earnings per share. In Q4 2019, underlying operating margin remained in line with Q4 2018 at 24%. For the full year, operating margin was up 330 basis points to 22.8%. The increase in operating margin was due to the higher gross margin as the lower -- as well as lower operating expenses and approximately $24 million of other operating income from non-recurring engineering contracts.

At the bottom of the slide, you can see the breakdown by business segment. Underlying operating profit for Connectivity and Audio was at 11.8%, almost 300 basis points above 2018. This was the result of the strong performance of our key growth vectors in the segment due to the energy and new audio products. This result included the first-time consolidation of FCI into the group. As I have been indicating for the last two quarters, we have continued to invest in the growth of our Advanced Mixed Signal business, resulting in a lower underlying operating profit year-on-year. Revenue growth accelerated in Q4 2019 and we expect this segment to continue to grow in 2020.

Lastly, underlying operating profit from Custom Mixed Signal increased significantly to approximately $282 million and the underlying operating margin improved to 29.2%. The increased operating profit was mainly due to lower operating expenses and other operating income. Profit improved significantly due to $18.5 million of license revenue and a 51% reduction in corporate costs. The underlying effective tax rate for the full year 2019 was 19.8%, 200 basis points below 2018. Underlying diluted EPS in Q4 2019 was $1.02, 4% below the previous year. For the full year 2019, underlying diluted EPS was $3.47, up 20% year-on-year.

From earnings let's now turn to Slide 16 to take a closer look at inventory and cash. Inventory level was 2% below the previous quarter at $123 million, representing a sequential 4-day increase in our days of inventory. During Q1 2020, we expect inventory value to remain broadly in line with Q4 2019 and days of inventory to increase.

Cash flow from operating activities, during the fourth quarter, was approximately $57 million, lower than Q4 2018, reflecting $50 million recoupment of the prepayment from our largest customer. Free cash flow in Q4 2019 was $44 million, below Q4 2018 due to the lower cash flow from operating activities. At December 31, our cash and cash equivalents balance was in excess of $1 billion. The main cash flow items during Q4 were $80 million outflow for the acquisition of Creative Chips and $103 million outflow for the share buyback settlement. During 2019, we turned a total of $252 million of capital to our shareholders and last night we announced the launch of a new tranche of share buyback for $70 million to $90 million -- sorry, euros, EUR70 million to EUR90 million with the maximum maturity date of 24 September 2020.

In summary, in Q4 2019, we've made great progress, we delivered another good set of results with revenue above the midpoint of the guidance range, record gross margin and solid underlying operating margin at 24%. In addition, we continue to invest in the expansion of our product portfolio and return capital to our shareholders.

Before we open the call to questions, I would like to talk about the Q1 and full-year outlook. We expect Q1 2020 revenue to be in the range of $220 million to $250 million and underlying gross margin to be slightly above Q1 2019. This reflects a typical seasonal trend and the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

For the full year 2020, there are three points I'd like to highlight. Revenue excluding licensed main PMICs is expected to grow approximately mid-teens percentage points. As anticipated, revenue from license main PMICs for our largest customer will decline and as a result total group revenue is expected to decline approximately mid-teens percentage points.

Let me be clear, this outlook excludes any revenue from the announced acquisition of Adesto.

As in previous years, we expect revenue to be second half weighted and, finally, we expect the full year 2020 underlying gross margin for the group to continue on a gradual upward trend.

With that, I hand over to the operator to open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Mitchell Steves from RBC. Mitchell, your line is now open.

Mitchell Steves

Thanks for taking my question. [Technical Difficulty] and the question is regarding the supply chain issues due to coronavirus -- embedded in terms of -- Q2 -- in terms of people getting production back up to normal capacity, so -- gross margins are going up. So we assume that the operating margins will also expand despite the [Technical Difficulty] kind of everything happens in 2020? And that's it for me.

Jalal Bagherli

Hi. Good morning, Mitch. So, I guess, just to be clear, when we talk about supply chain in this context, we are talking about the customers' supply chain, i.e. contract manufacturers who are building phones, tablets, PCs, et cetera, we are not talking about our supply chain into us. So our supply chain remains pretty much in operational with no major issues, one or two small issues here and there, but really at full operating condition, because most of these are outside China, is primarily based in Taiwan. So the comments we're making the effect of corona on the supply chain is primarily the contract manufacturers who are based in Mainland China. So essentially what we're talking about here is that, in February most of the companies will use or ship to the contract manufacturers, we sold the activities at a very minimal level towards the beginning of the February and as the weeks have passed that have been built in gradually capacity of the lines with the work is coming back to the lines, the factories getting decontaminated and becoming more operational in more locations. So, right now we see operations of our customers, suppliers to be roughly in the order of 40%, 50% operation and every week we see some improvement. So this is why we are pretty confident that by end of March, they should be very, very close to normal 100% operation. So that's kind of what we've indicated and included in our estimation of the quarter. So beyond that, then we expect in Q2 that we shouldn't have major impact from not having capacity to bid.

Now the other, I guess, aspect is the demand in the market and there has been some changes in terms of the backlog to reflect the fact that they can build, but we don't see any major signal from customers in terms of reduction in their requirements in the following quarters. So we see the demand to -- at this point in time, the demand will remain pretty strong and healthy going forward. I hope that answers the first question.

Mitchell Steves

Thank you. [Technical Difficulty] expansion potential just from…

Jalal Bagherli

Sure. So when you look at the guidance we provided for the year with the mid-teens percentage point decline in the revenue and improved gross margin, it shows obviously continued improvement in gross margin into 2020. But when we look at the OpEx, we're expecting our OpEx to be below the 2019 level to some extent after including the annualized impact from the two acquisitions we made in 2019, FCI and Creative Chips. At the operating margin level, if you sort of flow through the P&L, the operating margin will probably be slightly below where we were at 2019. Having said that, we're very comfortable with the long-term targets that we laid out in November, where basically we highlighted the upgrade to our gross margin for our long-term targets to 50% to 53% and our operating margin to 20% to 25%, but for the -- for 2020 we will probably be operating slightly lower than that.

Mitchell Steves

Got it. Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

You're welcome.

Our next question comes from Andrew Gardiner from Barclays. Andrew, your line is now open.

Andrew Gardiner

Thank you. Good morning, gents, and thanks for taking the question. As you said it's not on the supply, on the demand side. And on the supply side, are you seeing the draw down from the inventory -- largely as you would expect the contract manufacturers capacity -- solving within the hub and we're expecting that to work done as we come through the month of March that wasn't described -- overall level of inventory at the end of the quarter? And then perhaps on the demand side, it sounds like you're suggesting at the moment but 2019 related business -- in the first quarter should be reflected as of -- demand in second and third quarter, or that is your point in assuming end of the year value -- below on your level of demand disruption.

Jalal Bagherli

Hi, Andrew. So on the supplier issue. So we have daily contact with the so-called manufacturers who pull parts out of their warehouse or inventory to build and that was pretty quiet, as I said earlier in the February, but we now see that rate picking up and on weekly basis when we measure it's going up like 20% week-on-week growth. So we pretty much, I think, in line to see by end of March that they would be using products as normal. So -- by the way our shipments relates to what we see in terms of filling the hub. So it's not -- we don't have a, if you like, a huge inventory built in the channel or anything like that, because it's a direct shipment to the bulk contract to build stuff; so we only fill to the demand. So it's -- so -- but we see that the take-up rate of the product or pulling from the hub to -- continue to increase and in addition to constantly contacting them for making sure the forecast remains up-to-date. So the comments we've been making is based on connecting, but there lot of people in the contract manufacturers world where they use our products.

On the [indiscernible] I think, as we said, the demand has impacted the Q1 and the -- hence the guidance for Q1 is lower than what it would have been, but we believe that's the normal demand for Q2, Q3, Q4 will remain as we predicted it before corona. Clearly, there would be some impact in some areas, but we don't think it's significant enough for us to change our stance on those three quarters yet. As I say, we don't see any changes in terms of customers backlog or feedback to us in terms of usages -- usage of existing products, which are planned before. So I'm not saying all the demand from Q1 shift into the other three quarters, if that's what your question was. There may be some, but I don't think by and large it will get necessarily move too follow-on quarters. In some products, that's true, but in many products the demand is perishable. So if you don't, if you can't fulfill in Q1, it is gone. So that's our assumption.

Andrew Gardiner

Understood. I'll just go -- another one in my mind, if I can have a quick follow-up. You talked about existing medicine products that has been in the market at the moment, the supply chain disruption affected any of your customers plans for new product launches over the course of this year?

Jalal Bagherli

I don't think we've seen any that I can comment on. Nothing major that I'm aware of. I'm sure there will be adjustments in some timing or what have you, but again we haven't seen a big impact across the customer base in usage of our products. And more importantly, for us, this fee, if you like, the new design in terms of discussions with customers about new products, new technologies, new engagements, they remain as robust and strong as before and really the impediment today is the travel restrictions we've imposed on our employees to visit Asia and have direct meetings with customers, so they do that through the, sort of, teleconferencing, et cetera, backed up by regional experts we have in Japan, Taiwan and China. So in terms of the end markets' appetite for the use of our products remains as strong.

Andrew Gardiner

Thanks very much. I appreciate it.

Jalal Bagherli

Thanks.

The next question comes from Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan. Sandeep, your -- Sandeep, no longer has a question for us. The next one will be a Achal Sultania from Credit Suisse. Achal, your line is now open.

Achal Sultania

Thanks. Hi, good morning, everyone. We are -- obviously, we are still well below the midterm target that you have of 20% to 25% of Advanced Mixed Signal of 6% last year, Connectivity at 12%. What is the thought that -- what needs to be happen to actually get to those 20%, 25% levels over the next couple of years? Is it all about revenue growth? Is it about product mix? Any color on that would be helpful. And, secondly, on the gross margins. Wissam, you've talked about gross margins going up in 2020. Can you help us understand some of the one-off items in those numbers. I guess, I presume that number is going to increase to $24 million this year for four quarters, but then you also added $12.5 million one-off in NRE payments last year, that goes away. So if you take out these two items, will gross margins still be up year-on-year?

Jalal Bagherli

Yes. So what was the first question?

Wissam Jabre

It was about the Connectivity.

Jalal Bagherli

The Connectivity business and the AMS business that you talked about, Achal, let me talk about those a little bit. So essentially when we look at the structural aspects of the tablet models or pretty much any of the portfolio, we see often that it's really a pretty direct influenced by the scale of the business. So, when we have anything which is top $100 million, they tend to be lower margin, some cases not profitable, et cetera. And if you look at our -- those two business, as you mentioned, over the last three years, they have been improving their profitability and I'll come back to the AMS, because it was low last year and I'll explain that. But generally speaking they're moving on an upward trend from both core gross margin, but also the ability to absorb more costs with scale is important for those businesses. So, I think the Connectivity business adds double digits type margin for the scale is reached is pretty good. It will continue to improve that as the scale in terms of revenue goes up.

On the AMS, I think the scale is already higher and we're expecting -- you would expect that to be more profitable last year, but it was 6%, as you mentioned. The main reason for that is because we identified a number of opportunities for investment into new products and the R&D was much higher than I would normally spend on that sort of rates of revenue. So those products they fill the pipeline of products and new products, which are hitting the market. We had only one of them released, I think, in the Q4 -- Q3, Q4 of last year, which was this LDO, we talked about for camera modules. But we got at least four other major product releases that are coming this year as of that business, that we've been investing. So as they come onto the market, you will see the impact in terms of revenue. They all have higher gross margins and there will be improving and we expect to see a major improvement in the operating profit of that business in 2020.

Achal Sultania

Okay. Thanks, Jalal.

Wissam Jabre

For the -- for your second part or the second question you had, Achal, on gross margin, and whether we should -- and sort of the license revenue and the NRE, maybe I'll just recap a little bit on what we saw in 2019 in terms of gross margin. The -- in 2019, the impact of the license revenue helped us by around 60 to 70 basis points on the gross margin side, and we expect the -- we -- so if we exclude that, we would see -- still see quite a bit of improvement in gross margin relative to the prior year. So we reported, for 2019, around 49.8% gross margin. So if you exclude the 60 to 70 basis points and you compare that to the 48.3% of 2018, you still see some good improvement in gross margin. So that's sort of lays the groundwork for what we're looking at in 2020. We're expecting the license revenue to increase slightly and that's just simply the fact of how we account for it. It's -- it will be probably around $8 million to $9 million a quarter for 2020. And so that would help us probably by around, roughly speaking, 50 to 60 basis points, but excluding that we should -- we will also -- we have other initiatives driving manufacturing costs and cost savings that would also help us to improve the gross margin, excluding the license revenue into 2020.

Now to the last for part of the question, which was related to the NRE. We don't expect that to repeat in 2020 and so this is when -- that's why when I answered the question earlier with respect to the operating margin, that helped us -- that helped our operating margin in 2019. We don't expect it to repeat to the same level in 2020. But I want to make sure that it's very clear that we are -- we reiterate the confidence we have in our long-term targets and the long-term model of operating margin, 20%, 25%. Even though, at the time, we did say that if we need to, we may deviate from that just to drive the continued growth of the business.

Achal Sultania

Okay, makes sense. Thanks. Thanks a lot, Wissam.

Wissam Jabre

Thank you.

Another question from Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Cheuvreux. Sebastien, your line is now open.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Yes. Thanks for taking the questions. Both AC-DC and your CMIC business rebounded; how do you see these two segments developing into 2020? Also, looking at the number in terms of the share based sequentially from Q3 to Q4 to [indiscernible] in Q4 it is some one-off or is it -- that should model for the coming quarters? Should we spend -- operating margin in 2020 versus 6% in 2019? Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

I'll do the first answer, then maybe go ahead with the second.

Wissam Jabre

Of course.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. So the -- for the AMS, the Advanced Mixed Signal, business, AC-DC and CMICs. So, yes, AC-DC has rebounded in Q4 relative to the first half in the last year as new products went to production. Clearly, a lot of that goes into customers like Samsung, but also in Korea, but also in China, a number of mobile our customers in China take our AC-DC fast-charging products. So in terms of designs, that remains strong. But in terms of clearly the corona impact in China, that's going to impact that business somewhat in Q1. We expect that to be a better business for us in the second half of 2020, i.e., to growth. We have a lot of new products based on a higher power architecture, which is for much higher wattage power adapters like 45 watts, 50 watts and 60 watts power technology as opposed to 15 and 20 watts technology. So these are higher ASP, higher margin, more differentiated and we have the number of circuits both in Korea and China, which are going into production in second half. So, hopefully, that answers your question on AC-DC.

Our CMICs business, as we said, it grew modestly last year. The year before it grew much faster. But, last year, it grew modestly, because we are busy in creating new products. We expect that to grow significantly this year, because of brand new products, but also we see that -- we already have coming into much higher volume in 2020. So, overall, our AMS business will have both growth and much better operating profit. That's our projection for 2020.

Wissam Jabre

So let me take the second question, and then we'll go back to the third. So on the share-based comp, Sebastien, we did have some one-offs in the fourth quarter of 2019. I do expect -- I mean, if you look at where we were in Q3, it's around $11 million for the quarter and I expect the effect going forward to be probably closer to around $12 million, $11 million to $12 million a quarter -- in 2020. I think I probably answered your third question, which was operating margin for AMS, but essentially, yes, I confirm that we expect that to be much better in 2020 than 2019.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Okay. Thank you.

We have an another question from Robert Sanders from Deutsche Bank. Robert, your line is now open.

Robert Sanders

Yes, hello. My first question is just on Apple's ability to design its own mix beyond 2022 and there's been some chatter in the market. If Apple was to do that -- do it in-house beyond 2022, would you be eligible for some IPR [ph] income? And is it fair to assume that by 2022 that will be quite a small portion of your Apple revenue, given your design wins elsewhere? That's my first question. Second question would just beyond the underlying OpEx. If I put 51% gross margin, I put underlying OpEx down 5%, I get 19% adjusted operating margin for the full year, so is that what you're thinking underlying OpEx down 5% just to kind of get clarity on that would be great? Last question would just be on the legacy revenue, you did 62 -- $630 million or so of legacy revenue $626 million. Are you still expecting that to go to $300 million in 2020 and $80 million in 2021? Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

Right, okay. Good morning. So let's take those questions that were quite vague [ph]. So on the so-called sub-PMIC. So, as we said, we did a one-time license to that that's transferred PMIC technology and the staff to develop PMIC, which are connected to the processes to Apple last year. Sub-PMICs refers to the smaller PMICs which are sitting around other peripherals and not connected to the process. And as the explained by contract, this was excluded as an area of design until 2021. So nothing kind of start before 2021 in terms of design.

Now, can they do this beyond that? Of course. Do we get royalty? No, because we've done a deal that is a one-time and there is no royalty from -- where there is a license and we're not planning to do any further licensing of technology. Is this going to be a big part of our revenue? All the growth that we project in the new businesses, it's really -- we have to use the short hand to simplify, because it's quite a complex thing. So, clearly it has a number of sub-PMIC, which we would be finding for cameras and other peripherals and it will continue to have those, but in addition -- you did mention that at the very beginning, I will now continue to emphasize this. Really the relationship is such that, there is a very good broad trustful relationship, which means that we are trusted to do a number of designs in broad mixed-signal technology. It's not just power. So power is just one part, but we already designing chips, which touch on charging, audio signal chain and also display. So this will continue to grow and alongside our projection. So whether -- and we have included this -- anything which we know is going to be in-sourced that was explained to us as part of the contract in our projections. So when we get to 2022, we have a healthy projection of all pretty much new businesses, which we've created in the last two years and will continue to create over the next few years, by the time we get to 2022. And I think the top PMIC be a portion of those, there would be a lot more in charging display and audio.

In addition, that division also deploys the resource and IP, and engaging with other major customers for power products. And I think we've kind of referred to that. Let me talk about, for example, SSD market or gaming markets or even automotive market. These are essentially PMIC-based products that we've taken to other customers and other segments in addition to major investment we've done in the charging business, which is separate from the historical PMIC, if you like, and that's a growing business for us, which will also hit that part of our revenue stream. So, I think -- I'm hoping that that answers your question. The -- in terms of the -- I think the next question was about on the underlying OpEx. Yes.

Wissam Jabre

Yes. So the -- I mean, obviously, without providing exact numbers, Rob, on the underlying OpEx, we expect it to be, roughly speaking, running at around $90 million to $100 million a quarter depending on the quarters. There is a few things that could -- and the reason the range is a little bit wide, there is the few things that typically could move between quarters are things like the capitalization of R&D development costs that typically -- where the timing depends on projects as well as NRE, non-recurring engineering, contracts that we tend to have, but those are also a little bit difficult to predict, because they depend on the timing of the execution of the projects. So, the -- I think I would say the reasonable range to assume for 2020 is around $90 million to $100 million. And as we progress throughout the year, obviously we will be providing more color on that.

Robert Sanders

On the legacy revenue, just last question that I mentioned.

Jalal Bagherli

I didn't quite hear you. Can you just clarify?

Robert Sanders

Yes,. So you have this legacy system PMIC revenue of $626 million in 2019. I was just wondering, is that still expected to be $300 million in 2020 and then $80 million in 2021?

Wissam Jabre

I don't think I've provided those kind of breakdown, but I mean -- my expectation is to be in the range of 0 to $50 million by 2022, in between. We haven't guided in the particular stats, mostly because travel is clear and we've been clear on that.

Robert Sanders

Okay. Thank you.

Okay. Our next question comes from Allen Toe from Credit Suisse. Allen, your line is now open. Allen, your line is now open. Please ask your question.

Wissam Jabre

Maybe, you go to another question.

Jalal Bagherli

Yes. So would you might be going to another question, if there is any other question.

There are no other question, at the moment. [Operator Instructions] No other questions on the line. We do have it, it come back, Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan. Sandeep, your line is [Technical Difficulty].

Sandeep Deshpande

Yes, hi. My question, again. Can I ask about the operating expenses through the year? I mean, you've had some M&A last year and how should we be looking at? I mean you answered this question with regard to the previous question, but I just want to understand is there any timing on the OpEx given that there is a timing on the revenue, because of this COVID-19, etcetera. So, how do you see the OpEx progressing through the year?

Wissam Jabre

So Sandeep, the way to think of it, obviously, all the numbers that we've discussed this morning exclude any impact from Adesto. So that would -- we will provide more details as we get closer to closing that transaction. In terms of the timing, we tend to have slightly, I mean, the second half tends to be typically slightly higher in OpEx versus the first half and that's simply the way we do our variable comp. For instance, it's accrued based on the revenue and profit development throughout the year, but when you look at the acquisitions we've done over the past year in 2019 both FCI and Creative Chips, the OpEx numbers that I provided include the impact of all these acquisitions.

And so what will see is, we'll see us absorbing to deals or to businesses that we acquired as well as seeing some decline in the underlying OpEx, if you sort of factor those out. The difficulty in providing exact timings on the quarterly profile is obviously the new contracts in terms of the non-recurring engineering that we tend to have for our custom business and as well as the capitalization of R&D that tends to be -- that sometimes tends to slip between quarters. But, overall, I would say if we use the $90 million to $100 million range per quarter for the year and you sort of annualize that, we should be in the ballpark. That's where we're basically driving towards based on the current revenue profile.

Sandeep Deshpande

Thank you. Just one quick follow-up for you on your acquisitions. I mean you've done -- in terms of all the acquisitions you've done, you've built a lot of IP on IoT. I mean, the most recent one brings you memory. I mean, you've got a building blocks now. So is it an indication that you're going to build out complete microcontroller business? Or what is the intention of all these different IP blocks that you've built out in the IoT space? Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

So, sorry, as we said we did not building out a -- so portfolio that does everything that industrial companies do. We're trying to cherry-pick the new growth segments and most of these tend to be satisfied with their SoCs we can make using our Bluetooth low energy or WiFi low energy and they have multiple ARM cores inside that runs application. So adding things from, for example, Creative Chips would be more wired connectivity in terms of industrial Ethernet. From Adesto, you'll have flash memories, as well as some of the PLC, Power line type communication. So we are patching together quite a lot of IP, as you say, but in most cases, if the system is so complex they need a microcontroller. We are -- we happily partner with people where our franchise, if you like, microcontroller with a platform. If it is an embedded system there, ARM cores -- and we have multiple of those -- is sufficient about the one or two is already embedded in our Bluetooth chips as much of which Bluetooth chip you use.

So we have some at the very low end, which we indicated, like TINY, which is very, very low power. It purely does very, very restricted amount of Bluetooth to be low power for connecting very, very small things like actuators and sensors and things like that. So all the way with a very high performing Bluetooth chips where we have an ARM core that does just Bluetooth, the second ARM towards more stronger application processor on the same chip, and their own customer application. So it foresees the function of a microcontroller, if you will. So the reason that is burning requirements today for us to acquire or to be distracted by that. Again, if they find the right assets with the right customers and right sort of proposition, I'm sure we'll take a look at it.

Sandeep Deshpande

Thank you, Jalal.

Wissam Jabre

[Technical Difficulty] today, as usual, if you have any other questions, please don't hesitate to reach out.

