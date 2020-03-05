IPO Update: Imara Readies $76 Million U.S. IPO

The IPO appears to be reasonably priced and may be appropriate for long-term hold life science investors.

Imara (IMRA) intends to raise $75.7 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of sickle cell disease and thalassemia.

IMRA is pressing ahead with Phase 2b trials for its lead candidate after seeing initial results from Phase 2a trials, and the IPO appears reasonably priced.

For life science investors with a 12 to 24-month hold time frame, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $17.00 per share.

Company & Technology

Boston, Massachusetts-based Imara was founded to develop and commercialize therapeutics for patients suffering from hemoglobinopathies.

Management is headed by President and CEO Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since June 2018 and was previously Chief Business Officer of Northern Biologics and was an entrepreneur-in-residence at venture capital firm Versant Ventures.

Below is a brief overview video of sickle cell disease:

The firm's lead candidate, IMR-687, is an oral, once-per-day treatment candidate for the treatment for sickle cell disease.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $77.8 million and include New Enterprise Associates, Lundbeckfond, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), OrbiMed, Arix Bioscience, Bay City Capital, and RA Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for sickle cell disease treatment is forecast to reach $5.5 billion by 2023. This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.3% from 2019 to 2023. Currently, an estimated 20 to 25 million people globally live with sickle cell disease, with 300,000 children born each year with the disease.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing patient pool with only two existing approved products but the launch of several new drugs, including:

Global Blood Therapeutics - Voxelotor

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) - Crizanlizumab

Sancili - Altemia

Pfizer (PFE) - Rivipansel

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) - DROXIA

Others in development

Financial Status

Imara's recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of treatment candidates through the trials process.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $28.9 million in cash and $4.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

IMRA intends to sell 4.45 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.7 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a negative signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $248.6 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 27.26%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, to advance development of IMR-687 for the treatment of patients with SCD and ß-thalassemia and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential pipeline expansion.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and SVB Leerink.

Commentary

IMRA is seeking funding to continue development of its small pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

For its lead candidate for the treatment of sickle cell anemia, management expects to publish topline initial data for Phase 2a trials by the end of 2020.

While the firm has not produced specific commentary on its Phase 2a trials so far, management said,

'Based on the Phase 2a interim results, we are advancing IMR-687 and intend to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with SCD and a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with b-thalassemia, each in the first half of 2020, and expect to report interim data from each of these planned trials in the first half of 2021.'

The market opportunity for the treatment of sickle cell disease is reasonably large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

Management has disclosed no commercial collaborations, so is pursuing a 'go-it-alone' approach. I generally favor collaborations due to the increased scientific validation and potential source of development resources or guidance.

Furthermore, several competitors have collaboration partnerships which highlight the desirability of such arrangements.

However, one of IMRA's institutional investors is Pfizer, so there is a connection with a major pharma, albeit an investment-based connection.

As to valuation, the proposed enterprise value at IPO of $248 million is on the low end of typical biopharma IPOs.

Although there is no hard data on which to ascertain the prospects of the firm's lead candidate, management is confident enough in the Phase 2a trial results to prepare for Phase 2b trials as soon as practical.

Given the reasonable valuation on the IPO, for life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the IPO may be worth participating in.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 11, 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.