ShockWave Medical Expects To Reap Benefits Of 2019 Preparation

With hopeful approval for its coronary system in the U.S. by the end of 2020, SWAV looks positioned for further gains, so my bias is BULLISH.

In 2019, management put into place a number of preparatory growth initiatives for 2020 and 2021.

The firm sells peripheral and coronary plaque reduction systems in the U.S. and internationally.

Short Take

ShockWave Medical (SWAV) has recently reported financial results for its Q4 2019 and full-year 2019 reporting periods.

The firm provides vascular calcification treatment solution for patients with arterial calcified plaque.

SWAV is producing strong growth amid greater-than-anticipated use cases for its below-the-knee system and expects approval in the U.S. for its coronary system by the end of 2020.

Company And Technologies

Santa Clara, California-based ShockWave Medical was founded in 2009 to improve patient outcomes via their intravascular lithotripsy [IVL] system that uses sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque in arteries.

Management is headed by President and CEO Doug Godshall, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO at HeartWare.

ShockWave has developed IVL technology which uses ‘short bursts of sonic pressure waves, which are generated within the IVL catheter, travel through the vessel and crack calcium with an effective pressure of up to 50 atmospheres (a unit of pressure) without harming the soft tissue.’

Below is a brief overview video of the IVL system procedure and method of action:

Source: ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical’s products include:

The M5, representing an IVL catheter with five sonic wave emitters, intended for the treatment of peripheral artery disease [PAD] above the knee in the US and internationally. It was CE-Marked in April 2018 and approved by the US FDA in July 2018.

The C2, representing an IVL catheter with two sonic wave emitters, intended for the treatment of coronary artery disease [CAD] was CE-Marked in June 2018. It is currently being sold in Europe.

The S4, representing an IVL catheter with four sonic wave emitters, intended for the treatment of PAD below the knee. ShockWave has acquired US 510[k] clearance and a CE Mark and is currently engaged in a limited market evaluation of the S4’s performance in the heavily calcified below-the-knee environment.

According to a 2018 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global lithotripsy device market was valued at $1.41 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.76 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are technological advancements and a growing incidence of urolithiasis.

The North American region dominated the lithotripsy devices market in 2017 due to a large number of surgeries performed each year and the high prevalence of kidney stones.

Recent Performance

SWAV’s top-line revenue by quarter has grown steadily since its 2019 IPO, as the chart shows below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit by quarter has shown a similar upward trajectory:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

However, operating losses by quarter have increased as the firm has ramped up its commercialization efforts:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have come close to breakeven in recent quarters:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Since its IPO on March 7, 2019, SWAV’s stock price has risen 136 percent from its IPO price vs. the U.S. Medical Equipment market’s rise of 6.9 percent and the overall U.S. market’s growth of 6.9 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted its strong growth results for the full year of 2019 as well as how it has seen its flagship IVL solution adopted.

The company is still in the early stages of launching the S4 system in the U.S.

The technology has been used in ways the firm had previously not thought practical and management described how with its S4 product it is ‘seeing broad use up and down the lower leg with a very high level of satisfaction in virtually every case.’

The firm’s coronary product, C2, has generated revenue internationally and management anticipates receiving approval for U.S. marketing by the end of 2020.

CEO Godshall went to some length detailing the firm’s expansion initiatives in 2020 and said that it ‘looks to be another year where we will be growing at a rapid pace on multiple fronts and we believe that the pieces we put in place in 2019 will serve as a strong foundation to support this growth.’

As to its financial results, revenue is growing sharply but operating losses and negative EPS are still significant. The firm is now selling products in 42 countries, with its international sales being driven by its coronary system and U.S. sales by its peripheral systems.

As a reference, a public comparable to SWAV would be Cardiovascular Systems (CSII); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Cardiovascular Sys. ShockWave Med. Variance Price / Sales 4.82 22.08 358.1% Enterprise Value / Sales 4.70 24.37 418.5% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $11,850,000 $0 -100.0% Revenue Growth Rate 13.5% 182.7% 1253.3%

Clearly, ShockWave is generating a growth rate that is many multiples of CSII’s, likely accounting for the sharply higher Price/Sales and EV/Sales valuations the market is paying for SWAV stock.

Given management’s guidance for 2020, the firm’s growth trajectory and apparent prospects for its coronary product being approved for U.S. marketing by the end of 2020, SWAV’s potential is bright.

With $200 million in liquidity, it should last the firm through the next few years as it continues its expansion efforts in the U.S. and internationally.

